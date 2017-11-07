It’s time to head up to Boulder. First Bite — Boulder County’s restaurant week — is November 10-18, and more than 50 restaurants are participating.

Boulder-native Kate Lacroix has organized the event every year since co-founding it 2005. She explained that she started the event to give people a taste of the city while helping restaurants stay busy during the hectic pre-holiday weeks — a time that can be slower for some establishments.

“It’s wonderful,” said Lacroix. “I love my community. Boulder feels more vibrant than ever, and it’s been a pleasure to tie in local food sponsors this year.”

During the week, guests can enjoy three-course, pre-fixe menus for $29 at the following locations: 2020 Food & Wine Bar, 740 Front, Aji Latin American Restaurant, Arugula, Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar, Basta, Blooming Beets, Boulder ChopHouse & Tavern, Boulder Cork, Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, BRU, Café Aion, Caprese, Centro, Chautauqua Dining Hall, Dagabi Cucina, Element Bistro, Emmerson, Empire Lounge & Restaurant, FATE Brewing Company, Greenbriar Inn, Japango, Jax, Jill’s Restaurant, Leaf, Lyons Fork, The Melting Pot, North End at 4280, Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar, Riffs Urban Fare, River & Woods, Roadhouse Boulder Depot, SALT, SAMPLES, Sforno Trattoria Romana, Spruce Farm & Fish, Sugarbeet, Via Pearla, Via Toscana, West End Tavern, Wild Standard, Zolo Grill and Zucca.

Menus for each can be seen on the event’s website here, but it’s clear to see it’ll be worth the trip up to Boulder.

“People should drive up for fresh farm-driven food prepared by people with a ton of passion and talent for what they do each day,” Lacroix added.