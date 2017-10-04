This weekend there are benefits to attend and festivals to celebrate. Start your weekend by attending the Hurricane Relief Benefit and then dancing through the centuries at the Time Travellers Ball. Later, get spooked at the Ghosts of Capitol Hill tour, Dinos! After Dark or Denver Zombie Crawl. If you would rather watch some films, check out First Chair Festival and Adventure Film Festival. Then, get some great brews at Enter the House of Flying Barrels or Cidergrass. Embrace fall at the Pumpkin Harvest Festival and Zombie Prom. Later, get physical at a Bounce House Party, Fourth annual bRUNch Run or SIA yoga. Then, when you have worked up an appetite, go eat some pierogies at the Mile High Pierogi Festival. If none of those events sound fantastic, check out Otter Weekend, First Caturday Denver at Cheesman Park and Ophelia’s Sunday Peepshow/Creepshow. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, go see what events Denver has to offer.

Thursday, October 5

Hurricane Relief Benefit

When: October 5, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Infinite Monkey Theorem and FareHarbor in giving back to those who have been affected by the recent hurricanes. Jam out to music by Moonlight Bloom and enjoy great drinks. All proceeds will go to Save the Children, Unidos Por Puerto Rico and Direct Relief. Ticket price includes three drink tickets and an entry into a raffle and auction for awesome prizes.

Friday, October 6

Time Travellers Ball

When: October 6, 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 before 10 p.m. after 10 price increases

The Lowdown: Come and travel through time at the Time Travellers Ball. All eras of dress are welcome and encouraged, as well as cosplay from movies throughout history. Live music from six different DJs will help you jam out as you check out interactive time machines, steampunk jewelry and more. Join in on a costume contest and have your chance at winning a pair of tickets to the third Annual Colorado HELLoween Ball with TR/ST.

Ghosts of Capitol Hill

When: October 6, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Capitol Hill, 1288 Gilpin St., Denver

Cost: $120-$360 depending on group size, get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Grab a group of friends to get spooky on the Ghosts of Capitol Hill Walking Tour. The tour guide will give stories about local Denver ghosts, troubling pasts and more. Let the Ghosts of Capitol Hill Walking Tour give you a glimpse into Denver’s spookiest tales and explore the hauntings and creepy history of Capitol Hill.

Enter The House of Flying Barrels

When: October 6, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Melvin Brewing, 1235 Delaware St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Melvin Brewing is hosting Enter The House of Flying Barrels. Come and get some great brews and help build the world’s largest beer can pyramid. Avery Brewing Company, 4 Noses Brewing Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Odell Brewing Co. will all feature their own special brews. DJ Cut la Whut will provide live music for you to jam out to. All beer sale proceeds will go to Water For People and The Chill Foundation.

Dinos! After Dark

When: October 6 to 28, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $10-$15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Denver Zoo to have some fall fun at Dinos! After Dark. Every Friday and Saturday in October the Denver Zoo will present their Jack-O-Lantern sculptures, live shows, pumpkin carving and more. Dinos! After Dark will give you a chance to experience the traveling exhibit while making the most of the Autumn season.

Saturday, October 7

Denver Zombie Crawl

When: October 7, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Zombie Crawl, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Get your Zombie on at the Denver Zombie Crawl. Costumes and scary makeup are heavily encouraged. Makeup booths and vendors will be available for you to up your Zombie game. Parade yourself in zombie garb and grab drinks and food along the way. Let’s see how undead you can get.

First Chair Festival

When: October 7, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex and Sculpture Park — 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $40 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Are you excited for snow season to start? Come and join the First Chair Festival in bringing in the ski-season. There will be live music by Air Traffic Controller and the Moth & The Flame, ski film premieres, a gear sale and more. Food and great beer will be available to enjoy. Kick off the beginning of winter by checking it out.

Cidergrass

When: October 7, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy bluegrass and cider at Cidergrass. Stem Ciders is hosting this bluegrass festival that features craft cider, bluegrass bands, food, games and more. Six different bands will play live music throughout the day and night. New ciders will be introduced for you to enjoy. Proceeds from the event will go toward Colorado Mountain Club.

Zombie Prom

When: October 7, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Jackson’s Denver, 1520 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15-$25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and party at the official after party of the Denver Zombie Crawl. Stay in your Zombie gear from the crawl or get dressed up to dance the night away. DJs, singers, dancers, performers and more will be your entertainment as you do the Monster Mash. There will also be trivia and prizes to win. The event is 21+.

Adventure Film Festival

When: October 7-8, 12-11 p.m.

Where: Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder

Cost: $25-$65, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Boulder Theater for a three-day showcasing of adventure focused films. The Adventure Film Festival will feature thrilling independent films, speakers, workshops and interactive art. These new and exciting films will be accompanied by discussions about the films. The Adventure Film Festival will also have an Adventure Street Fair, that will present live music and great beer.

Otter Weekend

When: October 7-8, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium-Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $20.50-$27.50, tickets at the door

The Lowdown: Do you love otters? If so, check out the Downtown Aquarium-Denver for its Otter Weekend exhibit. Otter themed activities will be held as you learn more about these aquatic furry creatures. There will also be Otter training sessions, a conservation table and more.

First Caturday Denver at Cheesman Park

When: October 7, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Pavilion, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Ever want to bring your feline to a kitty playtime and meet and greet? Come with your cat to First Caturday at Cheesman Park to try your hand at walking your cat, meet other owners and enjoy fresh air. First Caturday will meet at the park pavilion. Do not bring your kitty if they are not leash trained or are not comfortable with the outdoors in a carrier or stroller.

Mile High Pierogi Festival

When: October 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Anderson Park, 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy delicious pierogies and other Polish fair at the Pierogi Festival. The festival is hosted by the Pierogies Factory and will indulge you in more flavors of pierogi than you can think of. Polish folk singers and dancers will entertain as you walk the festival and enjoy the available activities.

Bounce House Party

When: October 7, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Come and join Zuni Street Brewing Company for an awesome Bounce House Party. Jump out your jitters at the adult-only bounce house. Live music by Trevor and The Tones will help you get hyped and catering by Smokestack 70 will fuel your fun. Cornhole and giant jenga will be available if you aren’t feeling jumpy. New brews will be available for you to enjoy.

Pumpkin Harvest Festival

When: October 7-8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Come and celebrate fall at the Pumpkin Harvest Festival. You can pick the perfect pumpkin, build your own scarecrow, play country fair games and more. A beer garden and local vendors will be available for delicious food and drinks. Four Mile Historic Park is hosting this amazing festival and will be holding historic demonstrations and tours of the Four Mile House Museum.

Sunday, October 8

4th Annual bRUNch Run

When: October 8, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 8801 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30-$70, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and run for a good cause at the 4th Annual bRUNch Run 5k +10k. The run will benefit Metro Caring + the fight against hunger. Start the day by running in the bRUNch Run, then get some awesome brunch-bites and drinks at the finish line. Runners will receive a toast-scented medal and a stainless commemorative cup as a souvenir. There will also be yoga, live music, swag giveaways and games for you to enjoy.

SIA Yoga

When: October 8, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Get your yoga on with SIA as your muse at Yoga Under the Chandeliers. Join Big Booty Yoga in for a class with the SIA’s music in the background. The class is for all levels of yogi are welcome. Tickets are $15 at the door, which includes a mimosa or a beer for your enjoyment during the session.

Ophelia’s Sunday Peepshow/Creepshow

When: October 8, 8-p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy Ophelia’s Sunday Peepshow/Creepshow hosted by Vivienne VaVoom. Five spooky acts will be featured in this creep-tastic burlesque show. As you watch the fascinating show, you will able to enjoy music by DJ Digg. Get dinner and a fantastic burlesque show at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Meow Wolf and Maker Fair

When: October 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16-$28, tickets available here

Victorian Horrors

When: October 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost:$19, tickets are going fast, register here