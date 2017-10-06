Vocalist Sam Smith announced an album release paired with a North American tour late last night. The tour includes a Denver stop at Pepsi Center nearly a year from now — on August 21, 2018. Titled The Thrill of It All, the new album comes out on November 3 and all ticket purchases for the tour come with a free physical copy (CD). The four-time Grammy-winning artist said on social media, “My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news…”

Smith is known for his highly successful debut LP, In the Lonely Hour which was released in May of 2014 — over three years ago. Since, he’s collaborated with Disclosure (again), engraved himself in James Bond theme song history and opened up about his sexuality — he came out shortly after the release of In the Lonely Hour. On September 8 Smith released the single “Too Good At Goodbyes” and last night “Pray” went live on Spotify. This single offers up an explicit rating, which is new for the songwriter. Oh, and it’s a Timbaland collaboration. Now, Smith is finally releasing a 10-track sophomore album and returning to Denver.

Presale begins on October 11, 2017, and tickets officially go on sale October 12 at 10 a.m. Find more information about the album and tour here.