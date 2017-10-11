To celebrate the opening of its first brick and mortar shop, peteybird — a gourmet ice cream sandwich shop — is offering $1 gourmet ice cream sandwiches on Saturday, October 14 from 12 – 9 p.m. Guests can also sample never-released flavors, and the first 50 visitors are entered to win free ice cream sandwiches for a year.

Typically $3 for one or a flight for $11, these aren’t your average ice cream sandwiches. Unique flavors include oatmeal and pumpkin with candied walnuts, graham cracker and Key lime and rice crispy treat with chocolate and sprinkles.

Even though this is the team’s first time having a store, you may have seen peteybird’s frozen treats at various events across the city. Frustrated by the typical, bland ice cream sandwiches on the market, Peter Bredemann — a former engineer — started peteybird’s gourmet ice cream sandwiches in 2014. Since then, the team has sold the sandwiches across Denver with no permanent storefront — using its bright pink bicycles and selling at specialty shops like Tony’s Market and pop-ups at the Denver Flea.

peteybird’s shop is located at 3040 Blake Street, Denver. It is open Tuesday through Thursday, 2 – 8 p.m., Fridays 2 – 9 p.m., Saturday 12 – 9 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.

All photos courtesy of peteybird.