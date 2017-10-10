This September, to celebrate the blending of Mexican and American cultures in our city, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared October 14 Breakfast Burrito Day. From this year forward, Breakfast Burrito Day will be celebrated on the second Saturday of October.

While there are a lot of places to get a great breakfast burrito in Denver — in fact, The Know has a whole bracket for them — today we’re only covering the places doing specials. In particular, Illegal Pete’s is going all out with free breakfast burritos. But that’s not all Santiago’s is practically giving them away at $1.25 whereas Resolute is pairing them with a beer.

Illegal Pete’s

When: Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: All Illegal Pete’s locations — there’s five in Denver — listed here

The Lowdown: You already know we love the Illegal Pete’s Breakfast Burrito — it made the list of our favorite hangover cures in Denver. But, they’re going to taste even better on October 14 when they are FREE from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Santiago’s

When: Saturday, October 14, all day

Where: All 28 locations, listed here

The Lowdown: We have Santiago’s to thank for leading the inauguration of the holiday, and they’re team is celebrating big across all 28 locations. All day on October 14, the breakfast burritos will be $1.25 — the same price they were when the restaurant opened its doors in 1990. Orders include chile and the option to include cheese — no other substitutions for the deal. There’s a limit of five per customer.

Resolute Brewing Company

When: Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 7286 S. Yosemite St., Suite 110, Denver

The Lowdown: If you like your burrito with a brew, head to Resolute on Saturday for the ultimate combo. Ol’ Skool Que will be making breakfast burritos, and anyone who purchases one gets $1 off full beer pours all day.