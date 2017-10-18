With the opening of A-Basin last week, it is officially ski season in Colorado and with it comes the X Games. The 2018 edition is set to return to Aspen January 25 – 28, 2018. Headlining the musical portion of the event will be LCD Soundsystem, along with Martin Garrix, Marshmello and Method Man & Redman. It also appears that in addition to the X Games stage, LCD, Garrix, Marshmello and Method Man & Redman will also play BellyUp, the iconic and intimate venue in Aspen. You can snag tickets to those shows here. Last year’s headliners were The Chainsmokers, along with Bassnectar, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals and G-Eazy. Tickets are on sale now for X Games here. Can’t make it to Aspen? LCD is also headed to Denver November 11. Get your full details on that concert here.

X Games 2018 Schedule:

January 26: Martin Garrix

January 27: Method Man and Redman, LCD Soundsystem

January 28: Marshmello (check out the promo video featuring Marshmello here).