To say thanks to the good men and women that serve, cook for and clean up after Denver’s dining community, we’ve pulled together a list of restaurants that show a little industry love with deals each week. From beers and shots to more creative offerings, restaurants in the Mile High City are showing hospitality for industry members in more ways than one. Although many of these restaurants honor happy hour and seasonal deals to all customers, the specials listed in this article can only be redeemed with proof of employment in the service industry.

Fort Greene

When: Mondays

Where: 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This Globeville spot extends its happy hour of $2 beers and $7 cocktails all night long for members of the service industry. The restaurant is designed to resemble a Brooklyn style living room, and with deals this good, you are bound to feel at home.

STK Denver

When: During regular service

Where: 1550 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: STK is an international steakhouse with employees across the globe, and the newest location in Denver is offering a service special that is available anytime the doors are open. The restaurant offers a dry-aged beef burger, truffle fries, Upslope lager and a shot of Jameson for $20. This deal gets you in the door, fed and out the door for less than the price of a skirt steak.

Williams & Graham

When: 11 p.m. — close

Where: 3160 Tejon St., Denver

The Lowdown: One of the most coveted industry deals on the streets of Denver can be found behind a bookcase at the infamous Williams & Graham speakeasy. A modified version of the restaurant’s famous burger comes accompanied with fries, a shot of Old Grand-Dad whiskey and your choice of a Utica Club or Hamm’s lager in a can for $7. The bar offers an impressive selection of specialty and classic cocktails to sip after you finish your beer and shot.

Candela Latin Kitchen

When: During regular service hours

Where: 1691 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: Candela Latin Kitchen opened earlier this year, bringing Latin flavors to LoHi — and a great deal to fellow industry-goers. A shot of tequila, an East coast oyster and a Top Rope Lager for $8 will transplant you to coastal relaxation. Nicknamed the S.O.B. (shot, oyster, beer) this combo can wash away any work stress. Once you finish your oyster and tequila, the Colada should be your next victim — it’s one of the best you will have in Denver.

Highland Tap and Burger

When: Monday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – close and Friday – Saturday, 11 p.m. – close

Where: 2219 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Highland Tap and Burger has been one of the neighborhood’s treasured sports bars and late night destinations for years — but not many know about the deal they are kicking back to the industry. A burger, shot and beer (of the bartender’s choice) is available for $12 during the listed business hours. Make sure you stop in to grab a meal and a drink next time you find yourself off late and in LoHi.

Rebel

When: Mondays

Where: 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: Rebel Restaurant is another oasis that offers industry folks a 20-percent discount for the entire tab on Mondays. A little Monday Funday never did the heart wrong. The restaurant also offers a 10-percent discount for the industry the remainder of the week. Rebel has a wide selection of food and booze to help you feel the love all week long.

The Nickel

When: During regular service

Where: 1100 14th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Inside Hotel Teatro, The Nickel restaurant offers its Social Hour (happy hour) deals to service industry folks any time of day. It features $5 and $7 wine selections, $2 off draft beers and rotating barrel-aged cocktails for $7 each.

Bar Fausto

When: During regular service

Where: 3126 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: This RiNo gem features a neat and tidy menu that includes some inventive cocktails and delectables eats in an atmosphere that is modern and edgy. The bar offers a deal that has come to be known as La Bomba ($6) which includes a shot and a beer of the bartender’s choice. If you make it for La Bomba, I suggest you stay and try the “old school” sandwich – the restaurant’s twist on a classic Italian sub.

The Front Porch

When: During regular service

Where: 1215 15th St., Denver

The Lowdown: We know there are a lot of industry deals that offer a cheap beer and a cheap shot, but The Front Porch has a you-call-it selection that sets the bar higher than a lot of other industry deals. Enjoy your choice of spirit off any shelf in the restaurant for $3.50.

El Camino Community Tavern

When: During regular service

Where: 3628 W 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: El Camino Community Tavern has been the longtime Highlands champion of taco Tuesday — but the neighborhood eatery is offering employees of the service industry a deal to help them wash their tacos down. Five dollars and proof of employment gets you a Pabst Blue Ribbon and a shot of El Jimador Blanco — with or without the training wheels — available all day, everyday.

1515

When: During regular service

Where: 1515 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: 1515 Restaurant has been a Denver fine dining post for a number of years, and they show appreciation for the service community by offering a shot and beer deal. There are a number of craft beers on tap ($3) and you can add a shot from the well to any drink for an additional $4. Live DJ sets during the late night service makes for a legit after shift turn-up.

Wayward

When: Saturday and Sunday during brunch

Where: 1610 Little Raven St., Denver

The Lowdown: Wayward — the Way Back and American Grind team’s newest concept — occupies the old Zengo space in the Riverfront neighborhood, and it is offering weekly brunch bottle service specials for employees of the service industry. The offerings and prices for the bottle service special change weekly, but it always includes necessary mixers for you to wash down your spirits with your coworkers. Call 720-449-8300 for more details.

El Jefe

When: Sunday

Where: 2450 W. 44th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Farm-to-table Mexican spot El Jefe extends happy hour specials on Sundays for members of the service industry. The menu offers $2 Imperials, $4 house margs, a $3 taco of the day and more. Also, the back-of-house is working on putting up a new menu for the season so keep an eye out for new additions.

There

When: Dinner Mondays and every night from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: 3254 Navajo St., Denver

The Lowdown: Head to There – Denver for $1 off everything on Monday nights and $1 off everything for late night happy hour daily from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. It’s perfect for those Mondays off and late-night post-shift drinks.

Know of any other great service industry deals? Let us know and we’ll update the list.

Additional reporting by Alexandra Palmerton and Brittany Werges.