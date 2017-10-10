The ‘Oktoberfest’ of coffee returns to Denver for the fourth time this weekend.The Grand Coffee Bazaar brings together 15 java vendors for one day of coffee creativity and exploration. The event offers Denver dwellers the chance to meet local roasters, experience beans from every corner of the globe and possibly find their new favorite cafe.

The Bazaar has gone from a small event in a parking lot to the grandest coffee expo in Denver. It will offer brunch bites, baked goods and unlikely pairings like fish tacos to accompany each cup of coffee — so set your alarm this Saturday and prepare for a caffeine buzz. The Bazaar kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Oz Architecture building in RiNo, 3003 Larimer Street, Denver.

Tickets are $40, include unlimited coffee samples, food, coffee beers and brunch cocktails. They can be purchased in advance at GrandCoffeeBazaar.com.