Earlier this year deadmau5 announced a new tour titled “Lots of shows in a row: pt. 2,” and with it, two nights at Red Rocks. That wasn’t all, though — last month the DJ and producer announced an after-party at Beta Nightclub. If one thing is clear — deadmau5 loves Denver. Tagging along for his Mile High stops will be a handful of mau5trap (deadmau5’s label) artists. Since both nights are guaranteed to be packed, we recommend arriving early and catching some of these suitable openers.

BlackGummy

On October 19 dark progressive house artist BlackGummy will take a break from his “Monolith Tour” to play an added show on with deadmau5 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. BlackGummy’s progressive style and story-like compositions have peaked the interest of deadmau5’s label in the past. In 2015, BlackGummy was signed to mau5trap. Mysterious monikers are no stranger to the mau5 family — during a trip to the Middle East and Asia, Iman Marouf developed a persona — BlackGummy — and it’s stuck ever since. Following the release of his dark trance Monolith EP, BlackGummy has kicked off his Monolith Tour and will continue on his quest to share the mystery of BlackGummy for the remainder of 2017. BlackGummy will be following up his Red Rocks performance with a Beta Nightclub afterparty set with deamau5 and No Maña.

No Maña

You may know No Maña for his many remixes, but this southern Californian has been making bumping house music of his own for quite a few years now. No Maña’s dark and experimental approach to house music contributes nicely to the mau5trap label he’s signed to. He’s known for mixing four-to-the-floor elements as well as voltaic electro house so this is one you’ll definitely want to arrive early for. No Maña will be following up his Red Rocks performance with a Beta Nightclub afterparty set with deamau5 and BlackGummy.

Electrocado

On both October 19 and 20 the Sydney-based duo Electrocado will spread their electro glitch (avocado-based) vibes on the crowd sandwiched between the rocks. Electrocado likes to forge words and genres — unexpected rhythms and progressive beats are on the menu. While Electrocado is a relatively new project, founding members Mr. Bill and Ryanosaurus are well-versed in innovative sound creation. Catch the Australian pair while you can — this two-night opener doesn’t have any scheduled tour dates for the remainder of the year.

Tickets for the Beta Nightclub set on October 19 and the Red Rocks show on October 20 are sold out, but they’re still on sale for the October 19 Red Rocks show here.