If you’ve become familiar with the inner workings of the Underground Music Showcase (UMS) either as a musician, volunteer or even a concert goer, it’s likely you’ve gotten to know or at least seen Kendall Smith. Towering well above six feet, the seasoned event director is hard to miss (but not easy to catch) while zipping through the annual local music festival. But come next year, Smith will take a considerably slower pace at the 2018 UMS. As of yesterday, Smith announced that he has accepted a new position as vice president of sales and events at the local online publication Denverite. As a result, he will depart as the event’s director after seven years with the organization.

“It is true. I have moved on to a new opportunity with Denverite. I am incredibly proud of the work the UMS team put in during the last seven years. It takes a special combination of dedicated people and supportive businesses to create such a unique experience for fans and artists alike. I will always be grateful to be part of the UMS community,” said Smith.

As of now, there is no word on who will fill his position. The decision will be up to people over at the event’s parent organization the Denver Post and more specifically the Denver Post Community Foundation — the non-profit that UMS benefits. According to Tracy Ulmer, community relations director at the Denver Post and executive director at Denver Post Community Foundation, the board plans to meet in the next few weeks to review the event and create an action plan for finding his replacement.

In the meantime, it’s clear many of his colleagues at UMS will miss him and his dedication to the event.

“Kendall’s impact on the UMS over the years will never be forgotten. This festival would not be what it is in any way, shape, or form if it weren’t for Kendall,” said Tobias Krause, talent buyer and showcase coordinator at UMS.

With the 2017 UMS ending less than two months ago, there are no details yet for 2018 and if there are any more big changes on the horizon.