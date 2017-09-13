This weekend you can spend your time enjoying Denver art, drinks or trying relaxing yoga. Start your weekend in meditation with Sunset Yoga in City Park or taste the delicious bounties that Denver has to offer with Colorado Tequila Party, Wanderfest, DRiNK RiNo Oktoberfest, Food Truck Safari, Brew Fest and more. Then, experience mind-blowing acts at Phantom Circus or Ordinary World Immersive party. Get your art and culture on with Art Rocks, CRUSH, Biennial of Americas Havana Nights or Denver Jazz Festival. If staying right in Denver isn’t your thing, check out Camp Shenanigans or the Pirate Ball at Pirate Fest. Make sure you get out and have fun in all that Denver has to offer this weekend.

Thursday, September 14

Art Rocks

When: Thursday, September 14 – Saturday, October 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Opening and artist reception on September 14 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Gallery- 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free-open to the public

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver presents its third annual exhibition of Art Rocks. This event focuses on rocks and the connections and stories that surround them in jewelry designs, installations and paintings. Art rocks features artists, Rob Gratiot (painter), Phil Bender (installation art) and jewelry artists Randy Burns, Robbi Farschman, Jessica Lycan and Hillary Muramoto.

Mindful Sunset Yoga in the Park

Where: Thursday, September 14 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

When: City Park, a spot close to City Park’s Graham Bible House

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Salute the setting sun as you are guided in meditation at City Park. Hosted by Yoga with Isabel, this gentle yoga class will help you relax and enjoy City Park. The event will meet in a shady spot close to City Park’s Graham Bible House, which is across the street from Syrup near the intersection of 20th Avenue and York Street. All levels of experience are welcomed.

Colorado Tequila Party

When: September 14 6:30 – 9:30 pm

Where: The Avenue Grill

Cost: $46 tickets at the door.

The Lowdown: Celebrate the end of Summer with a tequila party with Colorado’s highest rated local products. Hosted by Argonaut Wine and Liquor and Arta Tequila, The Avenue Grill will again feature a “Think local, Drink local” event. Spicy appetizers and more than 10 kinds of tequila will be available to enjoy.

Phantom Circus Season Two Premiere

When: September 14, 8-11pm

Where: The Oriental Theater 4335 W 44th Ave, Denver

Cost: Tickets in advance- Children $12, Adults $25, VIP $50, Tickets at door- Children $15, Adults $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Experience the circus like never before with The Phantom Circus. In its second season, Denver-based professional performers will up the stakes in a two-act show, presenting some of the best circus performers Colorado has to offer. Aerial bartending will be presented at intermission as chandelier aerialist will pour your cocktails as they hang mid-air.

Wanderfest

When: September 14-16, 6-10pm

Where: New Terrain Brewing Co., 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy, Golden

Cost: Free-not including drinks

The Lowdown: Celebrate the first anniversary of New Terrain Brewing Co. A monumental party will be thrown as a thank you. Eight different musicians will perform at Wanderfest, including Rastasaurus and Head for the Hills. New brews will be featured by New Terrain Brewing Co. Sampling is available and encouraged.

CRUSH

When: September 14-17

Where: RiNo – Find the map here

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For the seventh year, CRUSH will flood the streets in Denver to fill walls with street art. For a week, CRUSH will celebrate a curated outdoor gallery with 100 walls and 100 artists. Artists from all over the world will gather to repaint over old street art and create new murals on blank walls. Local newcomers to the scene are supported as diversity is promoted.

Friday, September 15

2017 Biennial of the Americas ‘Havana Nights’

When: September 15-16th, 7:30 pm-midnight

Where: Denver Rock Drill

Cost: Prices vary per event. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This festival exclusively focuses on the art and ideas of the western hemisphere. Biennial of Americas hosts X Alfonso, the founder and curator of the Fábrica de Arte Cubano. Fábrica de Arte Cubano will headline a two-night only concert. Havana Nights presents four bars, food trucks, and two stages for musicians to feature their music.

Denver Jazz Festival

When: September 15-17 6-11pm

Where: St. Cajetans, Auraria Campus 1200, Ninth St. Denver

Cost: $25-$15 Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy smooth Jazz at the Denver Jazz Festival. Denver’s fourth annual Jazz Festival (formerly known as Denver Vintage Jazz Festival) will be held in downtown Denver. The festival will focus on “pre-war swing and blues” and is laid out as a Jazz party. Multiple bands and all star artists will rotate through the weekend.

Pirate Ball

When: September 15 5:30-10pm

Where: Northglenn Pirate Fest 11701 Community Center Dr. Northglenn

Cost: Free entry, Adults only

The Lowdown: Put on your pirate costumes to enjoy music, sword fighting, dinner and more. Music on the main stage will feature Bands McDeviants and Angus Mohr. Pirate costumes are highly encouraged and the best dressed will be entered into a costume contest to win prizes. Mead, rum and beer will flow until the end of the night when the “Pirate King” will be crowned.

Saturday, September 16

DRiNK RiNo Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub — 2875 Blake St, Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here



The Lowdown: Time to put on your Lederhosen, Oktoberfest is upon us. DRiNK RiNo Oktoberfest brings Munich to Denver with wineries, cideries and breweries. Classic German-style fare and music will provide the perfect atmosphere to enjoy Oktoberfest to its fullest.

Food Truck Safari

When: Saturday, 6:30 – 10 p.m.



Where: The Denver Zoo — 2300 Steele St., Denver



Cost: $25 — tickets here



The Lowdown: The Denver Zoo presents Food Truck Safari: Caturday Night Fever. This 21+ only event will feature amazing food trucks and all things cat. All Proceeds will benefit the conservation and care of tigers, fishing cats and Lions. One ticket will provide one free beer. So get ready to sink your claws and paws into Food Truck Safari.

Brew Fest

When: September 16 4-11 p.m.

Where: Coors Field 2001 Blake St Denver

Cost: $70-$30 Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Colorado Rockies play against the San Diego Padres. Twenty regional breweries will presents their best brews for taste selection. Vote for the best brew and the winning brewery will receive a tap on The Rooftop for all of the April 2018 games. Brew Fest will be located on the upper concourse down the first base line.

Denver Beer Co. Arvada Beer and Cookie Pairing

When: September 16 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. Arvada

Cost: $20 Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Think milk and cookies are the best combo? Join Denver Beer Co. to enjoy delicious beer and warm cookies. Cookies will be provided by Deb’s Traveling Bakery. Each craft beer will be paired with a different cookie to create amazing combos. Tickets include five cookies and five-four ounce beers.

Ordinary World Immersive Party

When: September 16-17 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 Old West Colfax Ave. Denver

Cost: $50-$320 Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: MOXIE Luxe presents Denver’s first Immersive party. Ordinary World is a series of events/performances with aerialists, dancers and more. Party goers will be enchanted by choreographed dances and other-worldly performances. Get your cocktail dress on and experience a night like never before. Guest will be given all-access tickets in exchange for a donation to The Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Jefferson Park Farm and Flea To Celebrate Harvest at Fall Market

When: September 16 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 25th Ave between Federal Blvd and Eliot St.

Cost: Free and Open to the Public.

The Lowdown: The Jefferson Farm and Flea Market will present the bounty of the Local Fall Harvest. Fresh fruit and veggies from local urban farms are available at the final market of the season. Urban Homesteading activities and agricultural education will be onsite. Enjoy Food trucks, a photo booth and more.

Sunday, September 17

Dio Mio Sunday School-Pasta Making Class

When: September 17 12-2 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio-Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: $75 Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Learn how to make pasta from scratch at Dio Mio’s Sunday School Pasta Making Class. This class will teach you the intricacies of making homemade pasta. Attendees will receive complimentary wine and lunch from Dio Mio-Handmade Pasta. Pasta that is made by attendees will be taken home to enjoy.

Mario Kart Brunch Battle

When: September 17, 1-4 p.m.

Where: BarFly Denver — 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver,

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mix up your typical brunch routine and stop by Alamo Drafthouse’s BarFly for a mid-afternoon Mario Kart battle. Complete with a specialty Bloody Mary, you can play while competing for free movie tickets and more.

Mark Your Calendar

Macbeth

When: September 15- October 29 see times here

Where: The Space Theatre, Speer and Arapahoe St.

Cost: $30

Tickets: Available here

48th Annual Denver Oktoberfest

When: September 22- 23

Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25-175

Tickets: Available here

Renegade Craft Fair

When: September 23- 24

Where: Exdo Event Center 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free