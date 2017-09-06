Fans of the Denver staple, Hi-Dive, are in for a treat this weekend. This Saturday, September 9 the Denver venue will host its first ever “Incestival.” We know – it sounds gross. But leave it to Hi-Dive to create an event so, well, incredibly Hi-Dive. Incestival will feature performances by bands that include at least one band member that’s also an employee at Hi-Dive. One of the local performers on the docket, Gun Street Ghost (GSG), said on Facebook, “GSG is very honored to be a part of this. The crew at the good ole Hi-Dive has been very good to us over the years. Good friends, good times, it ain’t over yet.”

Space in Time will kick off the evening followed by a stacked lineup of more local bands, including Muscle Beach and RipRats, concluding with High Plains Honky. The lineup has a solid mix of rock, metal, country and more, presenting a little something for everyone. Not only will the night be filled with rocking local bands, the party will double as a send-off for the Hi-Dive Street Team, Maggie Schmidt. We’re excited for this one, and hoping that Incestival can continue for lineages to come.

Line up for Saturday, Sept. 9:

Space In Time – 8 p.m.

Trash Canyon – 8:50 p.m.

Muscle Beach – 9:40 p.m.

RipRats – 10:30 p.m.

Gun Street Ghost – 11:20 p.m.

High Plains Honky – 12:10 a.m.

Tickets to Incestival start at $10 and are available here.