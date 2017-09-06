Fans of the Denver staple, Hi-Dive, are in for a treat this weekend. This Saturday, September 9 the Denver venue will host its first ever “Incestival.” We know – it sounds gross. But leave it to Hi-Dive to create an event so, well, incredibly Hi-Dive. Incestival will feature performances by bands that include at least one band member that’s also an employee at Hi-Dive. One of the local performers on the docket, Gun Street Ghost (GSG), said on Facebook, “GSG is very honored to be a part of this. The crew at the good ole Hi-Dive has been very good to us over the years. Good friends, good times, it ain’t over yet.”

Space in Time will kick off the evening followed by a stacked lineup of more local bands, including Muscle Beach and RipRats, concluding with High Plains Honky. The lineup has a solid mix of rock, metal, country and more, presenting a little something for everyone. Not only will the night be filled with rocking local bands, the party will double as a send-off for the Hi-Dive Street Team, Maggie Schmidt. We’re excited for this one, and hoping that Incestival can continue for lineages to come.

This comment, as seen on the event’s Facebook page, sums it up.

Line up for Saturday, Sept. 9: 
Space In Time – 8 p.m.
Trash Canyon – 8:50 p.m.
Muscle Beach – 9:40 p.m.
RipRats – 10:30 p.m.
Gun Street Ghost – 11:20 p.m.
High Plains Honky – 12:10 a.m.

Tickets to Incestival start at $10 and are available here.

