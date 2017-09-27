This weekend there are films to be seen and chili to be eaten. Start your weekend with films of all kinds at the No Man’s Land Film Festival and Flatiron Food Film Festival. Then get moving with a 24-hour adventure with Oktoberquest Denver or race for chocolate at the Hot Chocolate 5k/15k. After, get some great food and drink at the Pumpkin Beer Festival, the 30th Annual Firefighter Chili Cook-off, Denver Beer Fest, a Gelato Festival or at the Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally. Later jam out to great music at TheBigWonderful’s fourth Annual Oktobergrass and Silent Disco Party. If you want to get into the Halloween mood, look out for Movie on the Field, Elitch Gardens Fright Fest or Midnight Madness. If you aren’t feeling any of those events, check out Star Wars Night with the Colorado Rockies, the Colorado Tattoo Convention and more. However you spend your weekend, check out what events are happening in Denver this weekend.

Thursday, September 28

No Man’s Land Film Festival

When: September 28, 5:30-8:45 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $15-$20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The No Man’s Land Film Festival is an all-female film festival that travels the world to redefine feminine sport, adventure, conservation and more. Fourteen films will be featured during the festival and discussions about each film are welcome. Profits will benefit the Outdoor Women’s Alliance and local Front Range Colorado Team. No Man’s Land Film Festival aims to create little to no waste, using only recyclable and compostable materials. Film-goers are encouraged to bring their own cups to enjoy refreshments.

Flatirons Food Film Festival

When: Wednesday, September 27 – October 1, 6:30 p.m.



Where: Boulder Public Library — 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder



Cost: Price varies — details here



The Lowdown: Combined the best of two worlds, food and film with the Flatirons Food Film Festival. The festival will feature nine days of food-focused documentaries. Experts in the fields will be available to talk about the documentaries at each film showing. While you experience the wonderful documentaries, you get to sample amazing foods from local chefs.

Friday, September 29

Oktoberquest Denver

When: September 29-30, Friday 5 p.m. – Saturday 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, between 20th St. and 22nd St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $46, prices may increase. Get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you have ever heard of Questival, get excited. Cotopaxi Questival presents Oktoberquest. Oktoberquest is a 24-hour race adventure with an autumn twist. Push you and your chosen team to the limit in the ultimate outdoor adventure race. Be prepared to get creative and dirty.

Pumpkin Beer Festival

When: September 29-October 13

Where: Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S Buckley Rd., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get in the Fall mood with the Pumpkin Beer Festival. Hosted by Launch Pad Brewery, the festival will help present 12 new brews over the course of three weekends. If pumpkin brews are your jam then enjoy the great drinks that Launch Pad Brewery has to offer.

Colorado Tattoo Convention

When: September 29-October 1, 12-7 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20-$35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Tattoo Convention features national, regional and local tattoo artists, showcasing their works. Music, food and a fashion show will be available to enjoy. Car and Motorcycle shows will also be featured. No matter what your tastes are, Colorado Tattoo Convention has something for you.

Elitch Gardens Fright Fest

When: September 29, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $24+ get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your spook and adrenaline on at Elitch Gardens Fright Fest opening night. Ride all of the wonderful rides that Elitch Gardens has to offer, as you experience haunted features and creatures around the park. Costumes are welcome, just make sure they are family friendly.

Old Lady Party – Third Anniversary Party

When: September 29-30, Friday 12 p.m.-11:59 p.m. Saturday

Where: Grandma’s House Beer Company, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Grandma’s House Beer Co. in celebrating its third anniversary. New birthday brews will be released during the celebration. Go and enjoy tarot card readings, a thrift store fashion show, balloon animals and more.

30th Annual Firefighter Chili Cook-off

When: Friday, September 29, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Where: Larimer Square, Denver



Cost: Free Admission



The Lowdown: Join Colorado firefighters to watch as they compete in a cook-off to see who has the number one chili. Craft beer, music and the best of the best chilis will be available for your enjoyment and judging. There is free admission, however, fees are applied to the food and drinks.

Denver Beer Fest

When: Friday, September 29 – October 7, 10 a.m.



Where: Across the city



Cost: Price varies — details here



The Lowdown: Join Denver in celebrating Denver Beer Fest. This nine-day festival will allow you to experience more than 100 beer-related activities. Get in on rare beer tastings, beer-paired dinners, brewery tours and more. Enjoy all the great beer-related things Denver has to offer.

Gelato Festival

When: Friday, September 29 – October 1, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Where: 1710 29th St., Boulder

Cost: $9 – $35 —tickets here



The Lowdown: If you love Gelato you need to head out to Boulder for the Gelato Festival. The European tour of the Gelato Festival has made its way to Denver and is worth the drive. Sample multiple different flavors as you vote to for your favorite one. A contest will be held for artisans and chefs to create a one-time flavor that is specially created for the Gelato Festival.

Saturday, September 30

Movie on the Field

When: September 30, 6:45-9:45 p.m.

Where: Haunted Field of Screams, 10451 McKay Rd., Thornton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Enjoy Halloween classic movies as you watch Ghostbusters and Saw on the Haunted Field of Screams. There is free admission but haunted attractions, drinks and food are ticketed. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for you to sit back and relax as you watch the films.

Star Wars Night with the Colorado Rapids

When: September 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Cost: $34-$46 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy a match between the Colorado Rapids and the Montreal Impact. Hosted by Denver Comic Con, experience a night of soccer and Star Wars. Each ticket includes a donation to Pop Culture Classroom and a Star Wars scarf. Instructions to pick up your scarf will be given before the match.

Silent Disco Street Party

When: September 30, 10 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Where: Ballpark Collective, Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10-$70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and dance the night away at the Silent Disco Street Party at Denver Oktoberfest. What is a silent disco? You will hear three different DJs battle it out through music that can only be heard with special headphones. These special headphones will be provided by SoundDown Party-Denver’s Silent Disco Company. Onsite headphone rentals are $15. You can jam out as onlookers will only see a gathering of people seemingly dancing to no music.

Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally

When: Saturday, September 30, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Where: Between 24 – 29 street –Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free with RSVP – $5 without — tickets here



The Lowdown: Get out and enjoy the Truck Stop Food Truck Rally. There will be four blocks of food trucks for you to choose from, all with different cuisine. There will also be pop-up bars that will present amazing beers and cocktails. So go and RSVP for free admission and one free drink.

Midnight Madness

When: September 30, 11:59 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Landmark’s Esquire Theatre to watch the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Even if you have seen it a million times, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is always sure to get you into the Halloween spirit. If you haven’t seen it, then get yourself out to the Landmark’s Esquire Theatre to experience all of the glory that is The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

TheBigWonderful’s 4th Annual Oktobergrass

When: September 30- October 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5-$100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful presents its fourth annual Oktobergrass. Come and experience food, drink and shopping during the two-day festival. On Saturday, there will be a bazaar to shop from and a beerfest to enjoy. Stay for live music from seven different bands. TheBigWonderful aims to give a zero waste experience, so bring your own bag to keep your shopping in and your own bottle for water fill-ups.

Sunday, October 1

Denver Pagan Pride Day

When: October 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Denver

Cost: Free and Open to Public

The Lowdown: Hosted by Denver Pagan Pride, Denver Pagan Pride Day is a great way to explore and enjoy pagan culture and connect with the community. This free festival will feature multiple pagan themed booths, such as crystal healing and modern druids. Celebrate Paganism and all things ancient.

Hot Chocolate 5k/15k

When: October 1, 7:50 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Downtown Denver

Cost: $54 for 5k, $79 for 15k. Register here

The Lowdown: If you love running and chocolate, the Hot Chocolate 5k/15k is for you. Come and join Beast Pacing for a 5k or 15k run. At the end of the race, registered participants will be given a delicious goody bag of chocolate and of course an amazing cup of hot chocolate. You can also volunteer to help around the event. A post-race party will be held to enjoy fondue and more.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Zombie Crawl

When: October 7, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Zombie Crawl, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

Cultivate Goes to the Ballet: Dracula

When: October 6-15, 1:45-5 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$120, get tickets here

Otter Weekend

When: October 7-8, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium-Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $20.50-$27.50, tickets at the door