Take advantage of the short work week and try out the fun events going on in Denver this week. Kick back and relax on Labor Day at our end of summer pool party, head to Comedy Works this weekend and see Jessica Kirson live or see Attitude on Santa Fe, a performance by The Colorado Ballet. Feeling artsy? Participate in Art Drop Day or go to one of the pop-up exhibits happening this week. Head to the Denver Wastewater Management plant for Black Cube Nomadic Museum’s newest installation, Avalanche Performance, or check out Future Bodies by GEORGIA. There are also intellectual talks to participate in like the Commemoration and Critical Forum on Extremism Crisis or Bridging the Gap by TEDxMileHigh speakers.

Monday, September 4

303Magazine and Four Seasons End of Summer Event

When: September 4, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver – 1111 14th St, Denver

Cost: $25 – $30 general admission, $500 for a VIP table. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: We’re getting together with the Four Seasons Denver for a last hoorah to summer. DJ J|ADORE, DJ Manos and DJ Walt White will be setting the music scene, there will be a full beverage service and our 303 photographers to document the party. You’ll get a complimentary drink with your ticket. Enjoy the warm weather and send off the season the right way.

Labor Day Volleyball Tourney

When: September 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Washington Park – S Downing St. and E Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 per person, $40 per team. Post your team here.

The Lowdown: Get outside and play some volleyball on your holiday. Form teams of four, two men and two women and head to Wash Park for a tournament. Whether your skills are advanced or your just looking for a fun day in the park, get the chance to bump, set and spike as well as play side games while you’re waiting on other teams. Bring booze, water, food and whatever else you’ll want. There will be prizes for winners and the event will be in support of Unbenched, a community organization.

Parade of Homes When: September 4, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Where: Neighborhoods throughout Metro Denver from Windsor to Castle Rock and Arvada to Aurora. Get more info here. Cost: Free The Lowdown: The Parade of homes is hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver and opens to the public 66 newly designed model and custom homes including eight luxury “Dream Homes.” Get inspiration for your home or apartment, present or future.

Tuesday, September 5

Art Drop Day

When: September 5, 9 a.m.

Where: Throughout Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Participate in Art Drop Day by hiding or finding art. If you’re an artist, hide one of your pieces around the city and upload a photo to social media with the hashtag #artdropdenver. If you aren’t an artist, check out what’s happening on social media and try to find one of the pieces yourself. There will also be little blue bears hidden throughout Denver. The idea is to feel a little more connected to the people and artists in your city.

Wednesday, September 6

Monty Franklin

When: September 6 – 10, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $16 – $24. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This Australian native has been touring the world as an opener for Rob Schneider. Check out his Netflix show, Real Rob, or see his pop-up appearances on Fox’s New Girl. See Franklin’s clever and diverse sense of humor in action this week at Comedy Works.

Sea Turtle Race to Salvation

When: September 6, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Watch a screening of the film, Saving Sea Turtles, narrated by marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle and see what scientists and civilians are doing to save endangered sea turtles. Understand the full story from the past of sea turtles and how humans are involved.

Thursday, September 7

Commemoration and Critical Forum on Extremism Crisis

When: September 7, 7 p.m.

Where: University of Denver Newman Center – 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This talk at the Newman Center is in remembrance of 9/11 as it pertains to current events and how we should handle them. The extremism crisis discussed will focus on North Korea, Russia and other areas the speakers feel are of concern. The speakers are Jon Brennan, the former CIA Director (2013 – 2017) and Bret Stephens, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist. See this great minds discuss the past as well as topics and events of today.

Jungle by Reine Paradis

When: September 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Visions West Contemporary – 2605 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This solo exhibit is comprised of photographs by Reine Paradis. Paradis’ photographs blend images and colors to create dreamlike settings with herself as the center. The opening reception of this photo series is the main feature of the grand opening of the Visions West Contemporary RiNo location.

Bridging the Gap

When: September 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator – 3455 Ringsby Court #105, Denver

Cost: Free. RSVP here.

The Lowdown: TEDxMileHigh speakers Theo Wilson, Lauran Arledge and Caitlin Quattromani will discuss how to talk politics with people who don’t have the same views as you. Arledge and Quattromani are close friends, but opposite when it comes to political views. They purposely don’t shy away from those conversations though and know how to respectfully debate political issues. They will share how they do this and what ground rules to follow before you practice on your own.

Jessica Kirson

When: September 7 – 9, 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $14 – $22. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: You may have seen this comedy veteran on her YouTube channel, The Jessy K Show or in the movie School Dance. Kirson also has her own podcast, Fat Pig, that shares her hilarious relationship with food. She was named “Best Female Comic” by the MAC association in New York City and has a unique sense of humor. See her stand-up this weekend downtown.

Friday, September 8

Attitude on Santa Fe

When: September 8 – 9, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Where: Colorado Ballet – 1075 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $30+. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Colorado Ballet is hosting two nights of performance this weekend. On Friday, see the first viewing of Attitude on Santa Fe. On Saturday, start off the evening with a dinner and cocktail reception before being immersed in the show. The dance is both choreographed and performed by Colorado Ballet Company dancers Domenico Luciano, Yosvani Ramos, Arianna Ciccarelli and Kevin Hale. Saturday’s dinner will be prepared by Interstate Kitchen and Bar.

Colorado Anime Film Festival

When: September 8 – 10, see showtimes here.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake – 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $9. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating anime this weekend with the premiere of Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ 3D as well as four other anime films: Akira, My Hero Academia, Pom Poko and Wolf Children. Catch these animated films and get dinner and beer all in one place.

Future Bodies at GEORGIA Grand Opening

When: September 8 – 10, 6 – 11 p.m. Friday, 12 – 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: The alley behind 952 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This pop-up art space is featuring the exhibit Future Bodies for the weekend. GEORGIA’s goal is to bring art together in simple and unexpected places and allow the public to see it. The art of Future Bodies is comprised of Joshua Ware’s surreal collages.

Latin America: Endless Transformation

When: September 8, 6 p.m.

Where: RedLine – 2350 Arapahoe Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This collaborative exhibit is bringing together many artists of different backgrounds whose art explores the constant changes in Latin America. This theme is depicted through performances, installations, videos, paintings and photography. Participating artists are Yana Clark, Angel Delgado, Diana Drews, Carlos Estevez, Rodolfo de Florencia, Andrea Juan, Norton Maza, Marco Miranda, Eugenia Vargas Pereira, Angel Ricardo Ricardo Rios, Ricardo Rodriguez and Betsabeé Romero.

Saturday, September 9

Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show

When: September 9, 9 a.m.

Where: Denver Coliseum – 4600 Humboldt St., Denver and the National Western Complex – 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This huge mineral and gem show features miles of tables and 350,000 square feet of inside space. The event is comprised of four shows: the Denver Coliseum Show, the Denver Expo Gem Show, the Denver Mineral Show and the Miner’s Co-Op Show. Search for that gem you want in your collection and learn more about rare rocks.

Avalanche Performance

When: September 9, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Wastewater Management – 2000 W 3rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This traveling museum is staking out at the wastewater management plant this Saturday night. Black Cube has created a water-drink that is enhanced by “a human pipeline that is a playful visualization of water flow through a city and through the body.” This will be demonstrated as a performance by Ann Martin, Danielle Cadwallader, Arlan Grover, Antonio Hermosillo, Conrad Mata, Tiffany Matheson, Brihtney O’Brien, Bob Pearlman and Colin Ward. The reception from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 8:30 p.m.

28th Annual Friendship Powwow

When: September 9, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This DAM tradition celebrates Native American cultures. There will be dancing, activities and lots of art. The social dance and special performance starts at 10:30 a.m., then there will be dance competitions, traditional Native American art on display, prize drawings, fry bread and activities to get you involved.

Alliance Française de Denver’s 120th Anniversary Gala

When: September 9, 6 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $35 – $180. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Alliance Française de Denver to the setting of the roaring ’20s. Dress up in your best Gatsby attire and enjoy plenty of tasty food, champagne and a live performance by A La Prima String Quartet. Then comes the ballet performance by the Thomas Dance Project, French theater by Alliance and Co. and a dance party with French DJ Titi Nice.

Ali Wong

When: September 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver – 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $60. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This stand-up comedian just released her Netflix special, ALI WONG: BABY COBRA, where she became the first comedian record a standup special while seven months pregnant. You may have seen her as a co-star in the ABC comedy, American Housewife. She’s also been on many late night comedy shows including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show. See her relatable style of comedy live this Saturday.

Sunday, September 10

Rocky Mountain Subaru Festival

When: September 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Do you love your Subaru, or just a good car show? Come out to Sports Authority Field for an autocross and car show. There will also be a vendor section, raffle and giveaways.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: September 10, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park – 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab your mat, water and yoga friends and start your Sunday off flowing into a vinyasa in the park. This outside yoga class is taught by Tyrone Beverly. If you’re up for it, she’ll also be teaching some aerial moves for those wanting a challenge.

Mark Your Calendar

5th Americas Latino Eco Festival

When: September 15 – 17, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $0 – $120

Tickets: Available here.

Saber Acomodar Opening Celebration

When: September 13, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25

Tickets: Available here.