The time has come to trade in your koozie’s for coffee mugs as summer melts into fall and our favorite outdoor concerts move indoors. For those of us who relish summertime jams under the hot sun as much as hunkering down in a cozy concert hall for our favorite artists — the coming months on Denver’s music schedule will not disappoint.

Saints and sinners of Colorado are all invited to attend 106.7 KBPI’s Saints and Sinners Halloween Ball on October 28. The show is to be headlined by rock sensation Breaking Benjamin with additional appearances by KillSwitchEngage and Sherman’s Harvest.

Several key David Bowie collaborators and former band members will hit the road to celebrate the man who forever changed music. Denver’s Paramount Theatre will host the Bowie tribute February 25, 2018 — one stop on the 20-date nationwide tour. You can check out their full schedule here.

February is turning out to be a badass month with two big-name rockstars bringing it to Denver theaters. On February 20, 2018 Walk The Moon is lighting up the Ogden Theatre. Also in February, former Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant is rocking the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre on the 24.

Lastly, television comes alive next September with the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring “Game of Thrones” composer Ramin Djawadi at the Pepsi Center September 24, of 2018. Throne Heads can watch their favorite drama come alive as the infamous producer brings his on-screen talent back to the Denver stage.

Jamming to your favorite artists with a cold drink under the stars is a tough experience to beat. However, Coloradans should find it easy to trade iced-down beers for a hot toddy and move inside to enjoy these kickass performances coming soon.

Click on the following links to get tickets – David Bowie , Breaking Benjamin, Walk The Moon , Robert Plant, Game Of Thrones .