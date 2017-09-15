Here comes the deluge of Red Rocks show announcements. Only two months after their three-night stay at Red Rocks this year, The Avett Brothers have announced their 2018 return scheduled for June 29, June 30 and July 1. The announcement also comes minutes after the first official Red Rocks show announcement for 2018 with Niall Horan from One Direction.

Avett Brothers premiered a documentary earlier this month, May it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, co-produced by Judd Apatow that follows the band in an intimate look at their journey. They are definitely staying busy. In 2017 Avett Brothers hand-selected three different openers for each night at Red Rocks including Chatham County Line, Shovels & Rope and Dr. John & The Nite Trippers. No information has yet been released on openers or ticket sales but check back for more information as it arises. Though we still have about one month left of Red Rocks shows this year, we’re already getting excited about the 2018 season.