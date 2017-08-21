Where did you view the eclipse this afternoon? We went to Civic Center Park, along with hundreds of others, to watch the phenomenon unfold. At 11:47 a.m., during the height of the eclipse, the City and County building rang its bells in honor of the event. Most attendees had glasses, while others created other methods of viewing including a makeshift pinhole projector using a Coors Light box. Take a look to see scenes from the event and then share your photos with us by tagging us on Twitter and Instagram. We’ll update this post with more photos as we receive them.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BONUS: Here’s a view of the total eclipse as seen from Nebraska by our photo manager Kyle Cooper.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All photos by Brittany Werges, unless stated otherwise.