The rain didn’t stop Tove Lo and alt-j from rocking out Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 7. The two artists stopped by Denver  for a sold out performance last night while on their “RELAXER Tour.” Pop singer Tove Lo offered up a lot of dancing and crowd involvement, often pacing the stage and asking the audience to sing along. As soon as the rain settled down, alt-j took the stage. The band’s melodies and eclectic sounds bounced between the rocks and persevered through the fine water droplets, all making up an incredible night of live music at Red Rocks.

All photography by Kyle Cooper. Check out our full gallery here.

