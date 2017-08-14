This week in Denver, there are plenty of art exhibits to see, film screenings to watch and comedians to enjoy. See Rob Schneider live, hear hilarious stories of failure at F*uckUp Nights, or see a one-night, pop-up museum in a RiNo construction lot. For a fun day of yoga and baseball, head to Coors Field for Yoga Day in the morning, a Rockies game at night. Head to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s Science Lounge to learn about the upcoming eclipse and view the sun through a telescope, or participate in this week’s Work in Progress at MCA Denver. Grab your friends and try a little bit of everything.

Monday, August 14

Common Ground: Photographs by Fazal Sheikh

When: Exhibit opens this week, available for viewing 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This exhibit will go over the many photographs taken by Fazal Sheikh over the course of his 25-year career. His photographs feature both subjects and their stories as his intent was to raise awareness to human rights issues. View over 170 moving photographs and celebrate Sheikh and his life’s work.

Tuesday, August 15

The Farthest Screening at the DMNS

When: August 15, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This is a documentary you’ll want to see on the big screen as it features incredible images of space. The independent film tells the stories of the astronauts and engineers that created machines that have let man see further and further into space. Explore the museum’s space exhibits before grabbing your popcorn and finding your viewing spot.

Sunset Cinema Presents Moulin Rouge

When: August 15, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex – Speer Blvd. and Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Watch another iconic dance movie, Moulin Rouge, for this week’s Sunset Cinema. Before the movie, there will be dance lessons to learn to dance like the film stars, performances, live music, themed cocktails and food.

Wednesday, August 16

F*ckUp Night

When: August 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Denver professionals are sharing their hilarious stories of failure for your laughing pleasure and own self-assurance. Your first beer from Ratio Beerworks is free. Then, hear crash-and-burn tales from Michael Fox, the co-owner of eTuk USA, Julie Rodriguez, the founder of Denver Nomz and Lee Breslouer, senior editor at The Beer Necessities.

Work in Progress with Rootfoot

When: August 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This round of the MCA Denver and Fellow Magazine‘s collab’ features Laura Huth, founder of Rootfoot. Grab a drink for happy hour at the museum’s bar and settle in for the artist talk. Huth will explain her unisex, plant-based fragrances, incenses and accessories and how she bases these products on her connection with the earth and uses ayurveda, aromatherapy and yoga in their creation. After hearing her story and unique art form, members of the audience are given the chance to talk about their own projects.

SCFD Showcase

When: August 16, 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $6.25 – half priced admission. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This night of dance and performance to the backdrop of the botanic gardens would make for a relaxing Wednesday night. Watch the performances of cultural groups including the Molly Brown House Museum, the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Control Group Productions, S.M. DANCE s2dio5, the Colorado Repertory Singers, the Colorado Wind Ensemble, CherryArts, the Museo De Las Americas, the Fiesta Colorado Dance Company and the Colorado Korean Chorus. There will be bites to eat throughout the garden as well as art to enjoy.

Civic Center Cinema: Jurassic World

When: August 16, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park – Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Looking for a fun, Wednesday movie night? Head to Civic Center Park and start off with a few games of cornhole and bocce ball. Snag a bite to eat from one of the food trucks or pack your own picnic before picking your spot on the grass for a screening of Jurassic World.

RiNo – A Tour of Creative Businesses, Public Art and Murals

When: August 16, 6 p.m.

Where: 3240 Design – 3240 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free. RSVP here.

The Lowdown: Today, RiNo is known as an artistic and creative district. Learn how it transformed into what it is today through a tour of the architecture, art and businesses of the area. You’ll make stops at public art sites as well as Redline, Platte Forum, “Trade Deficit” by Joe Reiche, Dada Bar, Processus, several murals, Denver Central Market and 3240 Design.

Thursday, August 17

Science Lounge: Total Eclipse

When: August 17, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get ready for the solar eclipse by hanging out in the science lounge this week and talking all things shade. Learn about the cause of an eclipse and how to view it, look at the sun through solar telescopes and explore its orbit through a demonstration. Do all of this while sipping on a dark cocktail in the spirit of the moon’s shadow.

Art On Film: La La Land

When: August 17, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver – 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This installation of MSU Denver’s Art on Film summer series features the award-winning film, La La Land. Enjoy a late-night art viewing in the gallery, live music by Wildflowers and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone singing and dancing to jazz music onscreen. Bring your chairs and snacks as the movie starts in the lot at CVA at dusk.

The Odd Hour

When: August 17, 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver – 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 cover after 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Odd Hour of this month is going to be sketchy—literally. Party with Yvie Oddly and draw your favorite cartoon and comic book characters. The special guests are The Oddballs, who will perform live as you wait for the clock to strike 13 and sip on the $5 OddBall special.

Lucas Brothers

When: August 17 – 19, 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $25

The Lowdown: See this dynamic duo in action as they create a hilarious show by feeding off each other’s jokes. You may have seen them in 22 Jump Street, but check out their stand-up special on Netflix, The Lucas Bros: On Drugs, to get a taste for their comedy style before see them live.

Denver Public Art’s “Sky Song” Art Party

When: August 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion – 1380 W Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This newest piece of artwork in the Denver Public Art collection, “Sky Song”, allows you to experiment with the piece and create your own music and light show. The artists, Nick Geurts and Ryan Elmendorf will be present for this event to talk about the piece. Stay after for performances by The Haunted Windchimes and Edison at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 18

Donate2Date Charity Date Auction

When: August 18, doors open at 5:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Edge at Four Seasons – 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $40 online, $50 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Date for a cause at the Children’s Hospital Colorado 7th annual event. Bid on a bachelor or bachelorette for a future date, or participate in the silent auction to snag gym memberships, hotel packages, photography sessions, wine tasting and more. Funds raised will go towards supporting patients, families and hospital staff at the Children’s Hospital.

Rob Schneider

When: August 18 – 19, 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever seen an Adam Sandler movie, you know who Rob Schneider is. The comedic character he plays transfers out of the movies and on to the stage in Schneider’s stand-up comedy. With a Netflix series about his life, a CBS sitcom that he wrote, produced and starred in and plenty of films under his belt, Schneider is a pro at comedy. But he hasn’t performed in stand-up in 20 years. Catch him live this weekend as he returns to the stage.

Saturday, August 19

Drive-In: Personal Space

When: August 19, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: A construction lot in RiNo – 2606 Lawrence St., Denver. Get directions here.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This one-night, pop-up museum will feature 13 artists in a unique space. Contemporary art by Amber Cobb, Graham Eschen, Tobias Fike, Kate Gonda, Caleb Hahne, Lucas McMahon, Dimitri Obergfell, Zach Reini, Nick Silici, Gretchen Schaefer, Laura Shill, Kristen Sink and Mario Zootswill be on display in vehicles.

Trail Restoration on Mount Elbert

When: August 19 – 20, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Where: Wildlands Restoration Volunteers – 3012 Sterling Circle, Ste 201, Boulder

Cost: Free. Register here.

The Lowdown: You may have heard of, or even climbed, the highest point in Colorado. This iconic peak, Mount Elbert, unfortunately, has some of the worst conditions for hiking of the fourteeners and attracts more hikers than it can carry every year. Currently, the trail passes through habitat for local and globally sensitive species and 1.5 million cubic feet of sediment has been lost due to erosion. This project is giving Coloradans a chance to help fix this problem and maintain both the ecology of the mountain and the ability for people to climb it. As a volunteer, you will be able to help build and close trails, create rock check dams and plank retaining walls, add soil fill, transplant local vegetation and plant native alpine seeds.

Yoga Day Hosted by the Colorado Rockies

When: August 19, 8:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Coors Field – 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $70. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Imagine Coors Field full of yoga mats and downward-dog poses. The Rockies are hosting its 5th Annual Yoga Day and combining yoga and baseball. Start the morning off right with an hour long yoga class on the field. Then come back at 6:10 p.m. to watch the Rockies play the Brewers. With your ticket, you’ll be able to participate in the yoga class, watch the game and receive a Rockies-themed yoga-promotional item.

Intro to Sculpting Workshop

When: August 19, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Society – 734 Santa Fe Dr, Denver

Cost: $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: At this two-hour workshop, learn how to sculpt whatever your mind can create. You’ll learn basic sculpting, tools, technique, materials and armature building and receive two pounds of clay and 20 feet of wire to go nuts with. Bring your ideas and maybe a picture you’d like to use as a model.

Global Fest

When: August 19, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Aurora Municipal Center – 15151 E Alameda Pkwy., Aurora

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Experience cultural traditions, performances and flavors from around the world at Global Fest. There will be a variety of performances including poetry, salsa dancing and music specific to world regions. Represent your culture or just come to have a great time and watch the diversity of cultures converge.

Sunday, August 20

Barre3 on the Rocks

When: August 20, 8 – 9 a.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre – 18300 West Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get ready to bend, squat and tone your butt on the steps of Red Rocks. You’ll do this 60 minute class while wearing noise-cancelling headphones so you can hear both the music and instructor. Bring a yoga mat and water and start off your Sunday morning with this graceful workout.

Mark Your Calendar

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: August 24 – 26, 7 – 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 – 11 p.m. Friday, 3 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: See various locations and venues here.

Cost: $10 – $45

Tickets: Available here.

The Color Run 5k Denver

When: August 26, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Coors Field – 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $44.99 – $49.99

Tickets: Available here.