August, we will miss you dearly. Ladies and gentlemen, we are now in the home stretch of 2017. September will include a month full of Red Rocks shows, national acts at the Pepsi Center, a day-festival at Fiddler’s Green, an EDM legend at Beta Nightclub and so much more. September is the month when business begins to kick up for indoor venues and Denver has plenty to check out. Saddle up, plan your course of action and take your pick of the concert litter for September.

Week 1: August 28 – September 3

Recommended: GRiZ (Live Band Debut) w/ Barclay Crenshaw, The Funk Hunters, Falcon Punch @ Red Rocks – September 1

There’s no better way to kick off a month than with a show at Red Rocks. Michigan DJ GRiZ will be debuting his live band at Red Rocks to kick off September. GRiZ is widely known for his innovative music and use of live instruments in his tracks. On top of that, Barclay Crenshaw, The Funk Hunters and Falcon Punch will be the supporting acts of the evening. GRiZ will be playing a total of three times in Denver this month, so catch him while you can.

Also see…

8/28 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats w/ The Budos Band @ Red Rocks

8/28 – Ghost Tapes w/ Twin Flame Medicine @ Globe Hall

8/28 – Shattered Halo w/ Married A Deadman, Plasma Canvas @ Your Mom’s House Denver

8/29 – Playboi Carti w/ Young Nudy, Pierre Bourne @ Ogden Theatre

8/29 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats w/ Charles Bradley & His Extra Ordinaries @ Red Rocks

8/29 – Lionel Richie w/ Mariah Carey w/ Tauren Wells @ The Pepsi Center

8/29 – Lady Antebellum w/ Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/29 – Decapitated & Thy Art Is Murder w/ Fallujah, Ghost Bath @ Summit Music Hall

8/29 – Fat Tuesday ft. Cervantes House Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/29 – Jason Richardson w/ The Reign Of Kindo, Stolas @ The Marquis Theatre

8/29 – Trumpet Summit “Generations” w/ Shane Endsley, Greg Gisbert, Miles Lujan @ Dazzle Jazz

8/29 – “Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid (Every Tuesday) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/29 – GoodRattle Hard Bop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

8/29 – The Plurals w/ Flight Kamikaze, Mission Accomplished + More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/29 – Open Mic Band Jam Hosted by Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

8/29 – Rumin8 w/ Claygo, Nomad Neighbors, Jubi Renee @ Globe Hall

8/29 – Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/29 – Rockstar Karaoke Open Mic @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/30 – The Muderburgers w/ City Mouse, Over Time, Filthy Hearts @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/30 – Chris Karns w/ Megan Hamilton, Galaxe, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/30 – Emo Nite Denver @ The Marquis Theatre

8/30 – The Cutthroat Drifters (Final Show) w/ The Patient Zeros, To Be Astronauts @ Larimer Lounge

8/30 – Turvy Organ w/ The Head, Coastal Wives @ Lost Lake

8/30 – Drezo @ Beta Nightclub

8/30 – Steam Wednesday’s (Every Wednesday) ft. Goldroom @ Bar Standard

8/30 – Ron Jolly Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/30 – Adam Bartczak Republic (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/30 – Ken Peplowski @ Nocturne Jazz

8/30 – Dave Honig @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/30 – The Plurals w/ Flight Kamikaze, Mission Accomplished + More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/30 – Lillie Mae w/ Brianna Straut, Amanda Capper @ Globe Hall

8/30 – Jessica Jones Project @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/30 – Ceejay Franchize & Luke Skyy w/ Soul City, NME, TMC, Cody Reed @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/30 – Ripe w/ Chris Daniels & The Kings ft. Freddi Gowdy @ Levitt Pavilion

8/31 – GRiZ w/ Live Band @ Ogden Theatre

8/31 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Red Rocks

8/31 – Spag Heddy w/ Bommer, Hoverbots, Slabs, Bloodhound, Bace Ventura @ Summit Music Hall

8/31 – Shanti Groove ft. Todd Lilienthal w/ Monocle Band, The Mighty Pines (Late Set), Liver Down The River (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/31 – Wovenhand w/ Emma Ruth Rundle, Jaye Jayle @ The Marquis Theatre

8/31 – Grigsby w/ Rimes, U.T.I.C.A., M.O.A., Thinking Man @ Larimer Lounge

8/31 – Nate Hancock w/ All Chiefs, We’s Us, Sinkra, Wild Faith @ Lost Lake

8/31 – OverUnder w/ Stereoshifter, Poets & Wolves @ Hi-Dive

8/31 – DeJangles Birthday Bash ft. Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

8/31 – Lydia Can’t Breathe w/ Hydraform @ Lion’s Lair

8/31 – Keith Oxman Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/31 – Adam Bodine Wildcard Sessions @ Nocturne Jazz

8/31 – Gordo’s Acoustic Showcase @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/31 – A Is For Atom w/ piKziL @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/31 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern

8/31 – Dallas Thornton w/ Julian Peterson, Hunter Stone @ Globe Hall

8/31 – Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/31 – Independent Music Mash Up ft. Hartshorn, Timba, Xstinct, MOA Raps, Townn Storyz, Young F.A.I.T., Mile High Underground @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/31 – Digital Beat Down w/ Moves At Midnight @ Your Mom’s House Denver

8/31 – Inspector w/ Izcalli @ Levitt Pavilion

9/1 – Ja Rule w/ Ashanti @ The Ogden Theatre

9/1 – The Funk Hunters w/ Defunk @ The Gothic Theatre

9/1 – Pinback / Minus The Bear @ Summit Music Hall

9/1 – Milo w/ Randal bravery, Sb the Moor, Kenny Segal, Curta, CFX Project @ The Marquis Theatre

9/1 – Abrams w/ Glacial Tomb, Nightwraith, Kenaima @ Larimer Lounge

9/1 – The Hacks w/ Ballistic Biscuit, Silver, Denver Meatpacking Company @ Lost Lake

9/1 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

9/1 – Phaseone + Phiso + Tynan w/ Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

9/1 – Ronnie Baker Brooks (Album Release) w/ The Movers and Shakers @ The Oriental Theatre

9/1 – The Kickback w/ Beauty School, Cody Statz @ Lion’s Lair

9/1 – The Denver Jazz Ladies (Day Set – Every Friday) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/1 – Russell Malone Quartet (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/1 – Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/1 – Echoverse plays Radiohead (Every Friday) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/1 – Grassfed and Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/1 – The Goonies w/ DJ Mike Rich @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/1 – Zigtebra w/ Chromadrift +More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/1 – Crime City Curs w/ The Skeleton Crew, The Von Hodadas @ Goosetown Tavern

9/1 – The Corner Girls w/ Dirty Few, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Globe Hall

9/1 – Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) @ The Walnut Room

9/1 – Vintage Trouble @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/1 – The Jauntee w/ Sneaky Pete and Secret Weapons @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

9/1 – Dimeanight w/ The Campfire Vendetta, The Dead Cats @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/1 – Axiom w/ DJ Phil Minnick, Jessica Peacock (Late Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/1 – Cycles (Late Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/1 – Phish @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

9/2 – The Growlers w/ Broncho @ The Ogden Theatre

9/2 – Sanity’s Edge w/ Killing Creation, Body Stacker, When Darkness Falls @ The Gothic Theatre

9/2 – Shooka w/ Falcon Punch (Late Set) @ The Gothic Theatre

9/2 – GRiZ w/ Brasstracks, Jnthn Stein, Falcon Punch @ Red Rocks

9/2 – Dierks Bentley w/ Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/2 – Minus The Bear / Pinback @ Summit Music Hall

9/2 – The Soul Rebels ft. Big Freedia w/ The Reminders, Sur Ellz, Venus Cruz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/2 – Earthless w/ Cloud Catcher. Chieftain @ The Marquis Theatre

9/2 – You Can’t Come ft. Mir Fontane + SIDMFKID w/ Future Heros, Wiseaintshit, 56xansaintcool @ Larimer Lounge

9/2 – Courage My Love w/ Viretta, The Hollow @ Lost Lake

9/2 – The Guestlist (Album Release) w/ Eye and the Arrow, Jess Parsons @ Hi-Dive

9/2 – Smash w/ Project:26, Monopoly Brothers, Trajikk, Ecotek, Trilly Vs. Toc @ Beta Nightclub

9/2 – Baby Bash ft. Top Flight, Ricky G, Dem Ese Boys and More @ The Roxy Theatre

9/2 – Say Werrrd (Every Saturday) @ Bar Standard

9/2 – Cubits w/ Son & Cynic, Talk Perfect @ Lion’s Lair

9/2 – Austin Young Band (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/2 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/2 – Jeff and Terri Jo Jenkins Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/2 – Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/2 – The Born Readies w/ Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/2 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/2 – Pink Hawks w/ Don Chicharron, Kongaton Hi-Fi (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/2 – Ska VS Hip-Hop w/ Blue Kings, Fed Rez, Kongaton Wifi, DJ Ango @ Goosetown Tavern

9/2 – Dada w/ Jen Korte & The Loss @ Globe Hall

9/2 – A Live One (Phish Tribute) @ The Walnut Room

9/2 – Sawyer Fredericks w/ Haley Johnsen, Gabriel Wolfchild & The Northern Light @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/2 – The Jauntee @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

9/2 – 9Electric w/ City of The Weak, Scarlet Canary, ONE FROM NONE, Evermore (Zepplin Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/2 – Foreign Roots & Friends @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/2 – Chali 2NA of Jurrasic 5 w/ Reason The Citizen, Povi @ Levitt Pavilion

9/2 – Phish @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

9/3 – La Luz w/ Bad Licks, Rubedo @ The Bluebird Theater

9/3 – She Wants Revenge w/ Slow Caves, Jack Bruno @ The Gothic Theatre

9/3 – Mad Decent Block Party ft. Major Lazer, Cashmere Cat, Alison Wonderland, Slumberjack @ Red Rocks

9/3 – Jacquees w/ Special Guests @ Summit Music Hall

9/3 – One Way To Live w/ The Outbreak, Mother Knows Best, Wake The Bat, Relentless Ruin @ The Marquis Theatre

9/3 – Mad Wallace w/ The Kind, Kona The Band @ Larimer Lounge

9/3 – MC Lars w/ Dallas Garcia, An Hobbes @ Lost Lake

9/3 – Henry Saiz + Russ Yallop @ Beta Nightclub

9/3 – The Denver Ultimate Hip-Hop Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

9/3 – The Bobby Ferguson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/3 – Josephine Foster (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/3 – Austin Johnson of Justus League (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/3 – Chicos Malos @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/3 – Johanna Chase @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/3 – Brockhampton w/ Romil DJ Set @ Globe Hall

9/3 – True Blue Band ft. The Bill McKay (Every Sunday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

9/3 – Cryptic Wisdom w/ DVRSE, EOE @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/3 – Cumbia Festival ft. La Tropa Vallenata, Tropical Kaoba, Los Chavos Dun Dun, Special Guests @ Levitt Pavilion

9/3 – Phish @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Week 2: September 4 – September 10

Recommended: SZA w/ Smino, Ravyn Lenae @ The Gothic Theatre – September 6

Not ready to stop partying after Labor Day? SZA has you covered. The powerful r&b artist will be headlining the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday, September 6 with support from rapper Smino and singer Ravyn Lenae. SZA dropped her freshman album Cntrl back in June and has been making huge strides in the music scene ever since. We’re happy to see her bring her talents to Denver.

Also see…

9/4 – Foreigner w/ Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Experience @ Red Rocks

9/4 – Capsize w/ Tigerwine, Saints of Never After, At Your Worst @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/4 – The Fall of Troy w/ Old Sport, Sea Of Teeth, Comrads @ The Marquis Theatre

9/4 – Clown Vomit w/ Giardia. Hellgrammites, Village Idiot @ Lost Lake

9/4 – Weedeater w/ The Atomic Bitchwax, Telekinetic Yeti, Tricoma @ Hi-Dive

9/4 – Boulder Sound Lab w/ Guava Seed @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/5 – Lil Yachty @ The Ogden Theatre

9/5 – Chris Tomlin and Friends w/ Steven Curtis Chapman, Mac Powell, Brandon Heath, Ellie Holcomb, Pat Barrett and More @ Red Rocks

9/5 – Perturbator w/ Church Fire, EVP @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/5 – Wilsen w/ Corsicana, Avifauna @ Larimer Lounge

9/5 – Conner Youngblood @ Lost Lake

9/5 – Wycliffe Gordon (Two Late Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/5 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/5 – Southern Avenue w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip @ Globe Hall

9/6 – Foster The People @ The Ogden Theatre

9/6 – Chris Tomlin @ Red Rocks

9/6 – Plini w/ David Maxim Micic, Nic Johnston, The Arturo Complex @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/6 – Trae Tha Truth w/ Scotty ATL, RicoLaw, A-Meazy, DNA, DJ K-Tone @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/6 – AJJ w/ The Homeless Gospel Choir @ The Marquis Theatre

9/6 – Kristin Diable w/ Jack Grelle, Matt Rouch @ Larimer Lounge

9/6 – The Octopus Project w/ Eyebeams. Curta @ Hi-Dive

9/6 – Sir NoFace Lives Tour @ The Paramount Theatre

9/6 – Wycliffe Gordon (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/6 – Jeff Hamilton, Akiko Tsuruga & Graham Dechter @ Nocturne Jazz

9/6 – Alex Heffron Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/6 – DJ Em Karaoke (Every Wednesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

9/6 – The Hotelier w/ Thick Business, Overslept @ Globe Hall

9/6 – Matt Costa w/ Seth Doud @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/6 – Tony Macapline @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

9/6 – Al!ce w/ Faces Under The Mirror, White Dwarf, Running With Scissors @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/7 – Too Many Zooz w/ Mikey Thunder @ The Bluebird Theater

9/7 – Jimmy Herring and The Invisible Whip w/ Oz Noy & Ozone Squeeze @ The Gothic Theatre

9/7 – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit w/ Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Amanda Shires @ Red Rocks

9/7 – Authority Zero w/ The Supervillains, The Breachers, All Waffle Trick, Jon Gazi @ Summit Music Hall

9/7 – Ben Marshal Band w/ McKay Brothers Trio @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/7 – The Living End w/ In The Whale, King Rat @ The Marquis Theatre

9/7 – William Clark Green w/ Birch Street @ Larimer Lounge

9/7 – Sego @ Lost Lake

9/7 – Fuk Cancer Benefit ft. SIR, Soft Lit, DJs Sloan and Mike Deez @ Hi-Dive

9/7 – Botnek @ Beta Nightclub

9/7 – Inquisition @ The Roxy Theatre

9/7 – Monica and Keyshia Cole @ The Paramount Theatre

9/7 – Forever 27 – A Tribute to Legends Lost @ The Oriental Theatre

9/7 – Mr. Atomic w/ Red Marx @ Lion’s Lair

9/7 – Kenny Warren Trio ft. Dave Devine and Shane Endsley @ Dazzle Jazz

9/7 – Jeff Hamilton, Akiko Tsuruga & Graham Dechter @ Nocturne Jazz

9/7 – Jukebox Spiders @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/7 – Ancient Elk w/ Wild High, Palo Santo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/7 – Mungion w/ King Friday The 13th @ Globe Hall

9/7 – ENJI w/ Limbless, Infinite Empire, Liquid Titanium @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/7 – Animal Ace w/ Chando, Surprisinglysimple @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/8 – Epica w/ Lacuna Coil, Insomnium, Elantris @ The Ogden Theatre

9/8 – Too Many Zooz w/ Jayce @ The Bluebird Theater

9/8 – Tiger Army w/ Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Amigo The Devil @ The Gothic Theatre

9/8 – STS9 w/ Nightmares On Wax, El Ten Eleven, Moon Boots (?) @ Red Rocks

9/8 – OneRepublic w/ Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/8 – Armors w/ Smoke Season, The Patternist @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/8 – Todd Sheaffer of Railroad Earth and Dead Floyd w/ Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/8 – Dale Watson w/ Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene @ The Marquis Theatre

9/8 – Motion Trap (Album Release) w/ Get Along, Time Scale, Decollage (DJ Set) @ Larimer Lounge

9/8 – Berated w/ Chemical X, Depths of Dementia, E/M/P @ Lost Lake

9/8 – Altas w/ Rowboat, Emerald Siam @ Hi-Dive

9/8 – Virtual Riot + Barely Alive w/ Tyro @ Beta Nightclub

9/8 – Bark Wilson @ Lion’s Lair

9/8 – Myra Warren & Ellyn Rucker (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/8 – Corea’n Mayhem (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/8 – Purple Squirrel (After Dark Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/8 – Midland @ Grizzly Rose

9/8 – Zippers w/ The Blaqckeyed Saints, The Stickups @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/8 – The Gladiators ft. Droop Lion w/ Judge Roughneck, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/8 – The Blind Spots w/ SYCDVK @ Goosetown Tavern

9/8 – Silver and Smoke (EP Release) w/ This Side of Paradise, Paul Whitacre @ Globe Hall

9/8 – Morning Bear w/ The Denver Nexus Project, Wild Humans, Grace Clark @ The Walnut Room

9/8 – 2017 Gospel Jazz Explosion Concert ft. Ron McMillon, Gregory Goodloe @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/8 – Lauren Michaels Band w/ Hallie Spoor, Sunshine James, GypsyWhiskey, Bad Bunnies @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/8 – Pandas and People w/ Chimney Choir @ Levitt Pavilion

9/9 – Seu Jorge @ The Ogden Theatre

9/9 – Grieves w/ deM atlaS, Klassick @ The Bluebird Theater

9/9 – D.R.I. w/ Deathwish, Clusterfux @ The Gothic Theatre

9/9 – STS9 w/ Michal Menert, sub-ID, Richard Devine @ Red Rocks

9/9 – OneRepublic w/ Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/9 – X w/ Skating Polly @ Summit Music Hall

9/9 – The Nth Power & Ghost-Note ft. MonoNeon w/ SpinRad (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/9 – Exodus w/ Axeslasher, Legion of Death @ The Marquis Theatre

9/9 – Thoughtpilot w/ In The Variant, Pennysick @ Larimer Lounge

9/9 – Tony Goffredi (EP Release) w/ Lazer and Levi, Emily Shreve, Trevor Toms @ Lost Lake

9/9 – Two Friends @ Beta Nightclub

9/9 – Music + Art = Miracles @ The Oriental Theatre

9/9 – Kangaroo Ali @ Lion’s Lair

9/9 – The Denver Jazz Orchestra (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/9 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/9 – Matt Skellenger – Matt Reid Duo (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/9 – Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Evening Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/9 – Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

9/9 – Concordion w/ EVP, Hair Club, Coo Coo Bad Brains @ Globe Hall

9/9 – Velvet Winter w/ HILL, Citra, Capper and Friends, COLES WHALEN @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/9 – Jonathan Tyler w/ School Of Rock @ Levitt Pavilion

9/10 – Grieves w/ Sole, Kruza Kid @ The Bluebird Theater

9/10 – STS9 w/ TroyBoi, LTJ Bukem ft. Armanni Reign, Soul Clap @ Red Rocks

9/10 – Dryjacket w/ Sundressed, The Visitors, Tolstoy @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/10 – Bretman Rock @ The Marquis Theatre

9/10 – Spawnbreezie w/ New Kingston, Zach Goplen & Mark LeBlanc of Project 432 @ The Marquis Theatre

9/10 – Clownvis Presley @ Larimer Lounge

9/10 – Territorio Liberado Denver Metro Sanctuary Coalition Benefit Show ft. Roka Hueka, Los Mocochetes, Atlas, Cheap Perfume, Wild Lives, Roots Rice And Beans, Church Fire, Mirror Fears @ Lost Lake

9/10 – Wheelchair Sports Camp @ Hi-Dive

9/10 – Spit Factory Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

9/10 – Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/10 – Analogue Hero (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/10 – Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/10 – Tearns and Rain (Blues and Jazz Tribute DJ) @ Goosetown Tavern

9/10 – Heather Maloney w/ John Common @ The Walnut Room

9/10 – Over The Rhine @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/10 – Operation Water Well Fundraiser ft. Theo Wilson, Mr. GBlaze, Mawule @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/10 – Humming House w/ Treehouse Sanctum @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 3: September 11 – September 17

Recommended: HAIM w/ LPX @ The Ogden Theatre – September 13

It must run in the family. If you don’t get what we’re saying, HAIM will show you exactly what that phrase means when they bring their act to Denver on September 13. The female trio, who are all sisters, formed over ten years ago in California and have been making a name for themselves ever since with their soft rock sounds. Earlier this year, the sister act released their second studio album Something To Tell You. With support from pop-rocker LPX, this is sure to be a kick ass show.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

9/11 – Jake Miller w/ The Stolen, OptycNerd @ The Bluebird Theater

9/11 – The Gasoline Lollipops @ Red Rocks

9/11 – Venom Inc w/ Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence, SmackFactor @ The Marquis Theatre

9/11 – Tiesto @ Beta Nightclub

9/11 – Geographer w/ Foxxes, CRL CRRLL @ Globe Hall

9/12 – Toad The Wet Sprocket w/ Jonathan Kingham @ The Ogden Theatre

9/12 – Nickelback w/ Daughtry, Sharman’s Harvest @ Red Rocks

9/12 – Sammy Hagar and The Circle w/ Collective Soul, Andrew Hagar aka Drew Hagus @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/12 – The Shadowboxers w/ Harts @ Larimer Lounge

9/12 – Iksa Dhaaf w/ Christina Schneider’s Genius Grant @ Lost Lake

9/12 – Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair

9/12 – Avishai Cohen (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/12 – Peter Stoltzman and the Coexistence Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

9/12 – Stay Wild + More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/12 – Coast Modern @ Globe Hall

9/12 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

9/12 – Parsonsfield w/ Ian Mahan @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/13 – Chameleons Vox w/ Soft Kill, Echo Beds, Voight @ The Bluebird Theater

9/13 – Tab Benoit w/ Robby Wicks Band @ The Gothic Theatre

9/13 – Exmag w/ Modern Measure, Since JulEYE, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/13 – Mac Lethal w/ Ice C.R.E.A.M., An Hobbes @ The Marquis Theatre

9/13 – Leather Tramp w/ Madeline Kenney, Goodnight Freeman @ Larimer Lounge

9/13 – Skrvllz (Album Release) w/ Pretty Mouth, Mystic 5280, Screwtape @ Lost Lake

9/13 – Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair

9/13 – Avishai Cohen (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/13 – Poison Rites w/ Combat Force, Justice Blocc @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/13 – Jami Lunde w/ Eben Grace @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/13 – Storming The Beaches With Logos In Hand w/ Simulators, The Bipedal Approach, Talk Perfect @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/13 – Smokestack Relics @ Globe Hall

9/13 – Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/13 – Ellen Pierce & The Warm Honeys w/ The Lesson Plan, En Tu Oblivion @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/14 – Thundercat @ The Ogden Theatre

9/14 – Seven Lions w/ Luttrell @ The Gothic Theatre

9/14 – Above & Beyond w/ Seven Lions, 16 Bit Lolitas, Luttrell @ Red Rocks

9/14 – Cornmeal w/ Poor Man’s Whiskey and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/14 – Through The Roots w/ Gracie Bassie, Lola Rising @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/14 – Pullman Standard w/ Implicit Whispers, Nocturne, Compliments to the One, Java Rose @ The Marquis Theatre

9/14 – Thao (of Get Down Stay Down) w/ Kitty Crimes @ Larimer Lounge

9/14 – Thelma and The Sleaze @ Lost Lake

9/14 – Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair

9/14 – Emmet Cohen Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/14 – Other Brother’s (Allman Brothers Tribute) w/ Alpha King Knight (Doobie Brothers Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/14 – Sales @ Globe Hall

9/14 – Najee (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/14 – EGI w/ Brothers Gow @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

9/14 – Meanr Mynr w/ Astronize, Boogie Lights, Kingloop3y, Blossomn, Moblius, Cool Fleming, Pross @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/15 – Banks @ The Ogden Theatre

9/15 – Carbon Leaf w/ Kat Myers @ The Bluebird Theater

9/15 – Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors @ The Gothic Theatre

9/15 – Rebelution w/ Nahko & Medicine For The People, HIRIE, DJ Mackle @ Red Rocks

9/15 – Jason Aldean w/ Chris Young, Kane Brown & Dee Jay Silver @ The Pepsi Center

9/15 – Jesse (Album Release) w/ Miguel Dakota and the Differents @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/15 – Other Brothers (Allman Brothers Tribute) ft. Todd Smallie, Bill McKay, Mark Levy, Tori Pater’s “Waiting For Columbus” w/ Alpha King Knight @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/15 – Ott & The All Seeing I w/ Supersillyus, HAANA, Mass Relay @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/15 – Larissa Vienna and The Strange Album Release Party w/ 21 Taras, Creature Canopy, Discount Cinema @ The Marquis Theatre

9/15 – XYLO @ Larimer Lounge

9/15 – Making Movies w/ Pink Hawks @ Lost Lake

9/15 – Kyle Emerson w/ in/PLANES, Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends @ Hi-Dive

9/15 – Twiztid w/ Loktavious and Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

9/15 – Kidz Bop @ The Paramount Theatre

9/15 – Big Dopes w/ Sun Blood Stories, Serpentfoot @ Lion’s Lair

9/15 – Ed Battle w/ The Jeff Jenkins Duo (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/15 – Quirktett (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/15 – Gumbo Le Funque (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/15 – Hooked On Southern Speed w/ Scooter James and The Well, Whiskey Boys, Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/15 – Tracksuit Wedding (Album Release) w/ Rob Drabkin @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/15 – Highway50 @ Goosetown Tavern

9/15 – Leon & The Revival w/ The Barlow, Bear and The Beasts @ Globe Hall

9/15 – Home Brood Band w/ Joel Dalton @ The Walnut Room

9/15 – The Derailers @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/15 – Back To School & Make A Wish Event ft. Slave To The Grind, My Own Summer, The Hits, Rooster, 4 Degrees @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/15 – The Elegant Plums w/ The Clientele, Lavender Juicebox @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/16 – Delbert McClinton w/ Teresa James @ The Ogden Theatre

9/16 – Youngboy Never Broke Again @ The Bluebird Theater

9/16 – The Mountain Goats w/ Mothers @ The Gothic Theatre

9/16 – Lotus w/ Com Truise, Nosaj Thing @ Red Rocks

9/16 – Kublai Khan w/ No Zodiac, Left Behind, I Am @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/16 – Stiff Little Fingers w/ Death By Unga Bunga @ The Marquis Theatre

9/16 – Tops w/ She-Devils @ Larimer Lounge

9/16 – Cloud Catcher w/ Urn, Keef Duster @ Hi-Dive

9/16 – Twiztid w/ SynTrix, DJ Vinnie C and Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

9/16 – The Yawpers (Album Release Show) @ The Oriental Theatre

9/16 – Last Chance Texaco w/ Crime City Curs @ Lion’s Lair

9/16 – Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos @ Nocturne Jazz

9/16 – Hail Satan w/ Battle Pussy, Daenerys and The Targarians @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/16 – Samuel Edgar Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/16 – DJ Williams’ Shots Fired (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/16 – The Short Bus Rejects w/ Fun Abuse, Blue Lane Frontier, Flower Crown Me A Queen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/16 – Fantastic Voyage @ Goosetown Tavern

9/16 – Lady & The Gentlemen w/ Dylan Kishner Band, Easy Lovin’ @ Globe Hall

9/16 – Mr. Steak w/ Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival, Mike Masse @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/16 – Mexican Independence Day Celebration w/ Ceci Bastida and More @ Levitt Pavilion

9/17 – The California Honeydrops @ The Ogden Theatre

9/17 – Bren Lukens & Jess Sands – Modern Baseball / Lurleen Bren Acoustic @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/17 – Afton Showcase ft. Full Circle Blues Band, Card Catalog, ALLan’s ALLey, Mantle, Spy Lady, The Wannabes, Kjaroscuro, Cracked Pot Potters @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/17 – Morgan Heritage w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/17 – Haken w/ Sithu Aye, Mammoth @ The Marquis Theatre

9/17 – See Through Dresses @ Larimer Lounge

9/17 – Sextile @ Lost Lake

9/17 – Witchtrap w/ Nekrofilth, Weaponizer, Skeid @ Hi-Dive

9/17 – Maximono @ Beta Nightclub

9/17 – Micah Schnabel w/ Sour Boy Bitter Girl, The Swindlin’ Hearts @ Lion’s Lair

9/17 – Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/17 – Samuel Edgar Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/17 – My New Dad (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/17 – Kosha Dillz w/ KNDRX, Corey McCauley, B.Moore, Anville @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/17 – Candyrat Guitar Night ft. Antoine Dufour, Ian Ethan Case, Grayson Erhard @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/17 – Katastro w/ Mouse Powell, Forgotten Roots @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 4: September 18 – September 24

Recommended: Muse w/ Thirty Seconds to Mars, PVRIS @ Red Rocks – September 18

You read that correctly, folks. Muse, Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS are all coming to Red Rocks on the same night. Muse are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage with their last performance being back in 2007. September 18 will mark the first Red Rocks performances for Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS. All three acts are known to put on high energy shows and you have the chance to see them all together in one night.

Also see…

9/18 – J Roddy Walston and The Business w/ Sleepwalkers @ The Gothic Theatre

9/18 – Sacred Reich w/ Byzantine @ The Marquis Theatre

9/18 – Invsn @ Larimer Lounge

9/19 – Ben Folds w/ Tall Heights @ The Ogden Theatre

9/19 – Cigarettes After Sex @ The Bluebird Theater

9/19 – Pokey Lafarge w/ Esther Rose, Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ The Gothic Theatre

9/19 – Worship On The Rocks w/ Jesus Culture, United Pursuit, Josh Garrels, Todd White, Sean Feucht, Lindy Conant @ Red Rocks

9/19 – A Lot Like Birds @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/19 – KnowMads w/ All Star Opera, Ryan Charles @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/19 – Froggy Fresh w/ Dirty Rotten Rhymers @ The Marquis Theatre

9/19 – GGOOLLDD @ Larimer Lounge

9/19 – Tender @ Lost Lake

9/19 – Widowspeak w/ Death Valley Girls, Clearance @ Hi-Dive

9/19 – Skippa Da Flippa @ The Roxy Theatre

9/19 – The Damn Broads @ Lion’s Lair

9/19 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/19 – Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas w/ Los Mocochetes @ Globe Hall

9/20 – Tove Lo w/ Daye Jack @ The Ogden Theatre

9/20 – San Fermin w/ Briana Marela @ The Bluebird Theater

9/20 – NEEDTOBREATHE w/ Gavin DeGraw and The New Respects @ Red Rocks

9/20 – Ride w/ Paul Italiano @ Summit Music Hall

9/20 – Dreamers Delight & Templo w/ Special Guest Cloudchord, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/20 – Shaggy w/ Natural Selectah ft. Jeff Franca, Borahm Lee, Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers, Josh Fairman, Mike Tallman, Apex Vibe and More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

9/20 – Groves w/ Corsicana @ The Marquis Theatre

9/20 – Sera Cahoone w/ Kid Reverie, Nathan Cahoone @ Hi-Dive

9/20 – Apocalyptica @ The Paramount Theatre

9/20 – Al Hood & The H2 Jazztet @ Dazzle Jazz

9/20 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

9/20 – Leroy Sanchez w/ Mario Jose @ Globe Hall

9/20 – Joe Purdy w/ Amy Vachal @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/21 – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley @ The Gothic Theatre

9/21 – Get The Led Out “The American Led Zepplin” @ Red Rocks

9/21 – Andrew W.K. w/ Modern Suspects @ Summit Music Hall

9/21 – Brad Parsons Band ft. Members of Grant Farm and Sophistafunk (Late Set) w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/21 – Flatfoot 56 w/ The Zipperz, Pleading Guilty @ The Marquis Theatre

9/21 – Vagabond w/ Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Nina De Freitas @ Larimer Lounge

9/21 – Slaves (UK) @ Lost Lake

9/21 – Smokestack Relics @ Lion’s Lair

9/21 – Benny Green Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/21 – Mlima (EP Release) w/ Part & Parcel, Moonlight Bloom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/21 – Moonwalker + More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/21 – Andy Frasco and The U.N. @ Globe Hall

9/21 – Igor & The Red Elvises w/ The Pharaohs @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/21 – Shel w/ Megan Burtt @ Levitt Pavilion

9/22 – Manchester Orchestra w/ Tigers Jaw, Foxing @ The Ogden Theatre

9/22 – Mondo Cozmo w/ Flagship @ The Bluebird Theater

9/22 – GBH w/ The Casualties, Clusterfux @ The Gothic Theatre

9/22 – JJ Grey & Mofro w/ The Magpie Salute, North Mississippi Allstars, Anders Osborne present N.M.O. @ Red Rocks

9/22 – Marco Antonia Solis w/ Jesse & Joy @ The Pepsi Center

9/22 – High Elevation Rock Festival w/ Five Finger Death Punch, Korn, A Day To Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm, In This Moment, Mastodon and More @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/22 – Ski Mask The Slump God @ Summit Music Hall

9/22 – Masta Ace ft. Wake Self & DJ Element w/ WindchILL, Proximity, Buddhakai, Lingo, LoS @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/22 – MarchFourth w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/22 – Four Year Strong w/ Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Life Lessons @ The Marquis Theatre

9/22 – Option 4 @ Larimer Lounge

9/22 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

9/22 – Riot Ten + Yookie + Dack Janiels @ Beta Nightclub

9/22 – D12 Swiftly @ The Roxy Theatre

9/22 – Kaleo w/ Wilder @ The Paramount Theatre

9/22 – Bear & The Beats w/ William Matheny @ Lion’s Lair

9/22 – John Gunther’s “Safari Trio” ft. Brad Shepik & John Hadfield (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/22 – Ronnie Shellist Blues (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/22 – William Michael Morgan @ Grizzly Rose

9/22 – Like A Rocket + The Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/22 – Black Uhuru w/ Judge Roughneck @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/22 – Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

9/22 – Body Meat @ Globe Hall

9/22 – King Cardinal w/ Clouds & Mountains, Anthony Ruptak @ The Walnut Room

9/22 – Peter Bradley Adams w/ Caitlin Canty @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/22 – Warner Drive w/ Rough Kashmere, Of David, Zen Alchemists, The Push @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/22 – Envy Alo w/ Legato, Dog City Disco @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/22 – Josh Abbott Band @ Levitt Pavilion

9/23 – Dead Cross w/ Secret Chiefs 3 @ The Ogden Theatre

9/23 – Poolside @ The Bluebird Theater

9/23 – Ninja Sex Party @ The Fillmore

9/23 – Buckethead & Brain and Brewer @ The Gothic Theatre

9/23 – Greensky Bluegrass w/ Fruition @ Red Rocks

9/23 – Arise in Chaos w/ Typhoid Mary, Corrupt Carnage, Parasite Machine, Mob for Bid @ Summit Music Hall

9/23 – Ground Up Reggae Fest ft. Jon Wayne (w/ P432), Tropidelic, Inna Vision, Project 432 (Album Release), WILLIS, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/23 – Slaves w/ Secrets, Out Came The Wolves, Picturesque @ The Marquis Theatre

9/23 – The Savage Blush w/ Prude Boys, Dead Palms @ Larimer Lounge

9/23 – Thee Commons w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Lost Lake

9/23 – Fleetmac Wood (Late Set) @ Lost Lake

9/23 – Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels w/ Gasoline Lollipops, 5 & Dimers @ Hi-Dive

9/23 – Brotha Lynch Hung @ The Roxy Theatre

9/23 – Kaleo w/ Wilder @ The Paramount Theatre

9/23 – Sleeping Lessons w/ RMMTS @ Lion’s Lair

9/23 – Peter Bernstein w/ Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/23 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/23 – John Gunther w/ Heath Walton, Brad Shepik, John Hadfield @ Nocturne Jazz

9/23 – Montgomery Gentry @ Grizzly Rose

9/23 – The Hacks w/ Skss, Pleading Guilty @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/23 – DJ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/23 – Stanton Moore (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/23 – Whitewater Ramble w/ Treehouse Sanctum, Stomp Street Heist, Familydog Stringband @ Globe Hall

9/23 – Shelly Rollison (Single Release Show) w/ Stop Motion, Fair Elle @ The Walnut Room

9/23 – Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/23 – JT & The Indecision w/ Ben Kultgen, Tyler Stanfield Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/23 – Pandasaywhat w/ Collidoscope, Floatgoat @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/23 – Dragondeer and Strange Americans @ Levitt Pavilion

9/24 – Rac w/ Gigamesh @ The Bluebird Theater

9/24 – Ruckus On The Rocks: Galactic & Pepper w/ Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth @ Red Rocks

9/24 – Instant Transmission w/ it’s always sunny in tijuana, BVTH BOMBS, Letter 9, Thought Pilot, The Butchering @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/24 – Afton Showcase ft. IRAHJON, HardWork Playerz INC, FastLane kobe, CamRex/BakeUp & Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/24 – Karina Garcia @ The Marquis Theatre

9/24 – Sun Seeker @ Lost Lake

9/24 – Nora En Pure @ Beta Nightclub

9/24 – Young Valley w/ Austen Carroll, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Lion’s Lair

9/24 – Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/24 – Peter Bernstein w/ Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/24 – DJ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/24 – Lief Sjostrom (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/24 – Minihorse @ Globe Hall

Week 5: September 25 – October 1

Recommended: Gorillaz w/ Vince Staples @ Red Rocks – September 26

Gorillaz sold out Red Rocks ridiculously fast, but we’re not surprised. After a seven year break, Gorillaz came back into the spotlight with the 2017 release of Humanz. Whether you’re aware of it or not, you have heard a Gorillaz song before. The “virtual hip-hop” group is known for their recognizable hooks and simple yet killer song structure. Oh, and not to mention Vince Staples is opening the show. If you can find a way to snag some tickets, you won’t regret it.

Also see…

9/25 – Glass Animals w/ Amber Mark @ The Ogden Theatre

9/25 – Sturgill Simpson w/ Fantastic Negrito @ Red Rocks

9/25 -Andy Mineo w/ Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed @ Summit Music Hall

9/25 -Tank and The Bangas w/ Sweet Crude @ Globe Hall

9/26 – Quinn XCII w/ shallou @ The Bluebird Theater

9/26 -Boyce Avenue w/ Madilyn Bailey & Megan Davies @ The Gothic Theatre

9/26 – Overkill w/ Crowbar, Havok @ Summit Music Hall

9/26 – Fat Tuesdays ft. Cervantes’ House Band w/ Sean Dandurand w/ Good Touch @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/26 – Gabrielle Aplin @ Larimer Lounge

9/26 – Adam Ant w/ Glam Skanks @ The Paramount Theatre

9/26 – James Blood Ulmer (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/26 – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Lightnin’ Malcolm @ Globe Hall

9/27 – Hundred Waters w/ LAFAWNDAH @ The Bluebird Theater

9/27 – Fleet Foxes w/ Beach House @ Red Rocks

9/27 – Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones w/ Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/27 – The Swindlin’ Hearts w/ Denver Meatpacking Company, Sliver, Stereoshifter @ Larimer Lounge

9/27 – Wand w/ Darto @ Lost Lake

9/27 – Waze + Odyssey @ Bar Standard

9/27 – James Blood Ulmer (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/27 – Muscle Beach w/ Traidins, Granny Tweed @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/27 – Dave Devine Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/27 – Torche @ Globe Hall

9/27 – Company of Thieves w/ Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review @ The Walnut Room

9/28 – Grateful Bluegrass Boys (w/ Special Guest Tyler Grant) & Old Salt Union w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/28 – The Burial Plot w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN, If I Fail @ The Marquis Theatre

9/28 – Skylar Spence w/ Jonah Baseball @ Larimer Lounge

9/28 – QCNH w/ Bad Licks, Last of the Easy Riders @ Hi-Dive

9/28 – Kim Boekbinder w/ Mirror Fears, EVP @ Lion’s Lair

9/28 – Hiroya Tsukamoto (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/28 – Ritmo Jazz Latino (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/28 – Gordo’s Acoustic Showcase @ 3 Kings Tavern

9/28 – Ruth B w/ Davie @ Globe Hall

9/28 – Cousin Curtiss w/ Brittany Devens, Copper Leaf, Ben Hanna @ The Walnut Room

9/28 – Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/29 – Sikdope @ The Bluebird Theater

9/29 – Future Islands @ The Fillmore

9/29 – Ozomalti w/ Banda La Maravillosa @ The Gothic Theatre

9/29 – Big Gigantic w/ Keys N Krates, Slushii, Pell @ Red Rocks

9/29 – The Weekend w/ Gucci Mane, Nav @ The Pepsi Center

9/29 – Too Short w/ OTIS – One Truly Inspired Soul, Def Knock, Authentik, Rhymesight @ Summit Music Hall

9/29 – Curren$y w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/29 – Metro Station w/ Assuming We Survive, Avion Roe, Lancifer, Tonight We Rise @ The Marquis Theatre

9/29 – The Ghost of Paul Revere w/ Paul Whitacre @ Larimer Lounge

9/29 – Tristen w/ Jenny O @ Lost Lake

9/29 – Junius w/ Black Mare, Mustard Gas & Roses, Ghost of Glaciers @ Hi-Dive

9/29 – Oxeye Daisy w/ Church Girls, Turvy Organ @ Lion’s Lair

9/29 – Ken Walker Sextet (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/29 – Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/29 – Jerrod Niemann @ Grizzly Rose

9/29 – Rastasaurus w/ Boogie Mammoth @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/29 – Aaron Lee Tasjan w/ Last of The Easy Riders @ Globe Hall

9/29 – Stephen Kellogg w/ Emily Hearn @ The Walnut Room

9/29 – Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/29 – Jackson Taylor & The Sinners w/ Scooter James and the Well Whiskey Boys, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, La Madness, The Humbuckers @ Herman’s Hideaway

9/29 – Digg w/ Turtleneck, The Dirty Duo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

9/30 – Turkuaz w/ Sinkane @ The Ogden Theatre

9/30 – Tokimonsta @ The Bluebird Theater

9/30 – JD McPherson @ The Gothic Theatre

9/30 – Big Gigantic w/ Big Wild, Whethan, Maddy O’Neal @ Red Rocks

9/30 – Florida Georgia Line w/ Nelly, Chris Lane & Russell Dickerson @ The Pepsi Center

9/30 – Goldie w/ Fury, Grym, Goreteks @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/30 – Seum Kuti & Egypt 80 w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/30 – Vermillion Road w/ Evinair, Viretta, Chloe Tang @ The Marquis Theatre

9/30 – Japanese Breakfast w/ Mannequin Pussy, The Spirit of The Beehive @ Larimer Lounge

9/30 – One-Eyed Doll w/ Doll Skin, Sharone & The Wind, Rotten Reputation @ Lost Lake

9/30 – Spectral Voice (Album Release) w/ Ritual Necromancy, Ascended Dead, Grave Ritual, Blood Incantation @ Hi-Dive

9/30 – No Thank You w/ Godchild @ Lion’s Lair

9/30 – Nelson Rangell Quartet (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/30 – Mad Dog Freidman (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/30 – Jen Korte (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/30 – DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/30 – Daniel Norgren @ Globe Hall

9/30 – Stephen Kellogg w/ Emily Hearn @ The Walnut Room

9/30 – Grateful Bluegrass Boys @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

9/30 – World Famous Johnsons, Luna Sol, Johnny Got Rox, Grind Cat Grind @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/1 – Laid Back Festival ft. Sheryl Crow w/ Ben Rector, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The London Souls, Quaker City Night Hawks @ Red Rocks

10/1 – Blu & Exile; Below The Heavens w/ Dag Savage, Choosey, Cashus King

10/1 – Sugar Candy Mountain @ Larimer Lounge

10/1 – Dead Rider @ Lost Lake

10/1 – Josh Quinlan Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

10/1 – The Native Howl w/ Chainsaw Rodeo @ Herman’s Hideaway

