Splash yourself in a spectacular sea of colors as Denver is set to welcome a one of kind body art festival. Denver Colorfest is happening this Saturday on August 19 at EXDO Event Center, in the heart of RiNo Art District. Denver based body artists will display their incredible work of art, painting people from head to toe in glitter, fluorescent body paint, colored powder and unique UV designs at the venue. The event is believed to be the largest body art festival in Denver with participation from top body artists of the city.

Using different varieties of techniques, the body artists will craft wonders using air brushing, special effects/costume makeup, synthetic sponges, hand art, UV and fine body art. The incredible list of renowned body artists includes Mythica, Sarah Cosmama, Gabe Vigil, Denver Painter, Tim Weiss, Darren Miller-Pfeufer, Ana Carolina Masseran, Samantha Lauren Brown, Andrew Drewsky Tomas, Alexandra Courtney, Kara Van Laeke, Brandon Dougherty, Bobby MaGee Lopez, Henry Melchio, and Alisia Angel Sillimqjleqjklan. Attendees will even have the opportunity to be painted by the participating artists.

Offering an experience of music through color, the event also has a performance by DJ Dan along with jam sessions by Fantastic Hosts, Lea Luna, J Adore, and Adam Stark. This colorful explosion of music, art and fun will last for continuous 12 hours, from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The event will also have a photo booth by Denver based photographer, Geoff Decker from Hidden Vision photography, to capture the vibrant looks. Decker specializes in fashion based photography focusing on lighting and practical effects.

So, gear up to experience the enchanting splatter of color combined with creative brilliance, while grooving to your favorite music. Current ticket prices range from $25-50.

To find more information about the fest and tickets, visit the Denver Colorfest website.

About the guest author Suchithra Pillai

“Writing has been my passion and I love expressing my thoughts in various forms of writing including articles, stories and poems. It’s been nearly 10 years in the field of journalism and I am still loving it!!! During my entire professional life till last year, I was exploring and writing about people, issues and stories related to my home land, India. Currently, its been more than a year in Denver and it’s a unique experience to explore a new country, diverse culture and an entirely different community. In my spare time, you would either find me scribbling down some thoughts in paper trying to find a rhyme or story out of small things or expressing my love for dance on stage.”