It’s back! Our 303 Summer Pool Series is back for a one-time event. This Labor Day, 303 Magazine is partnering with Four Seasons Hotel Denver to host the End of the Summer Pool Event. If you’re new to Denver, have never been to a 303 Pool Series or are still looking for plans to do this Labor Day, then this is for you. Here are some reasons to come to the End of the Summer Pool Event – six to be exact.

It’s the First and Only Pool Series this Year

Since 2008, 303 Magazine has hosted the pool series every summer. And while previous years, it has happened multiple times throughout one summer, this year it’s happening only once. You won’t find another party like this in Denver. And you won’t want to miss it.

It’s at a New and Upgraded Venue

This summer, we’ll be taking the pool to new heights – literally. The Four Seasons Hotel Denver will be hosting the pool event on their pool rooftop. The DFW Kickoff Party was here and we decided to go round two.

It’s the Perfect End to Labor Day Weekend

Whether you have plans for one day or all three days this weekend, the pool party is the perfect way to end the Labor Day Weekend. The event starts at 4 p.m. and lasts into the night so traffic won’t be a problem. Relax after a long weekend by the pool with cocktails and good tunes.

Music from the Top DJs in Denver

DJ Manos, DJ Walt White and DJ J’Adore will be spinning the tunes of the summer. And as always, a dance floor will be provided. Let’s see your best moves.

Your First Drink is Complimentary

The liquor sponsor for the pool event is Red Bull, Stranahan’s Whiskey, Hangar 1 Original Vodka, Maestro Dobel Diamanté Tequila, Boodles Gin, Kraken Rum – and they’ll be mixing together some specialty cocktails for the guests. Sip the summer’s drinks that are only for the 303 Summer Pool Event. Your first drink is complimentary with your ticket, so you’ll be able to try any of these specialty cocktails.

Oh, and You Can Win a Complimentary Bottle of Champagne

Because what’s a poolside event without some champagne? The male and female who come best dressed will each be given a complimentary bottle of Champagne from the Four Season’s bar. It’s top shelf so come dressed to impress.

What are you waiting for? Tickets are selling fast so buy yours here and we’ll see you Monday, September 4 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver.

For VIP tables and bottle service inquiry email [email protected]