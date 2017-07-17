*Spoiler alert for last season of Game of Thrones.* If you’re still butt-hurt about Hodor’s fateful moment in last year’s sixth season of Game of Thrones, here’s your chance to see him one more time and this time, in person. Kristian Nairn, better known as the beloved Hodor, is packing up his DJ equipment for a Denver event on September 8. The event, appropriately dubbed Rave of Thrones: The Resurrection Tour was announced today by SOCO Nightlife District as a part of its weekly Friday party, Ritual Friday’s. The event is co-promoted by The Hundred Presents and Global Dance. The Rave of Thrones website states, “Unlike the Red Wedding, these soirees will be remembered for seasons to come for all the right reasons.”

Rave of Thrones will take place at Church Nightclub — and early bird tickets are only $10. This musical event offers up a different Game of Thrones concert experience from the orchestral one earlier this year — one you can, well, shake your ass to. Talk about good timing, too, considering the penultimate season of HBO’s hit show premiered last night. This also isn’t Nairn’s first time in Denver — he played a DJ set at Church in 2015.

Tickets are available for Rave of Thrones at Church Nightclub here.