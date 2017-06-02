Red Rocks isn’t the only location where you can watch your favorite flick under the cool summer night sky. Memorial Day weekend is officially over, so that means summer’s here and so are outdoor movies. Didn’t score Film on the Rocks tickets? No worries. Here are 80+ showings in the Denver area playing at a park near you.

*Not every location has released its complete list of screenings, but we will update them as they become available.

88 Drive-In Theatre

Drive-in movies still exist? In Denver they do! This old-fashioned drive-in theater in Commerce City has been showing flicks for more than 40 years and the only thing that’s changed is that now they use a state-of-the-art digital projector. In order to hear the sound, you must have a working FM car stereo or portable radio. Whether you decide to watch one movie or stay for all three, weekends at the 88 Drive-In Theatre are a blast from the past.

Where: 8780 Rosemary St., Commerce City

Ticket Price: $8 admission, kids under 12 are free

Hot Deal: 3 movies for regular $8 admission

Time: Box office opens at 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday – Sunday. The drive-in is open every night of the week. The first feature starts at dusk. For more info, visit its website.

Feature 1 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2. Estimated start time is 8:35 p.m.

Feature 2 – PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES. Estimated start time is 11 p.m.

Feature 3 – LOWRIDERS. Estimated start time is 1:10 a.m.

*Check website for upcoming drive-in movies throughout the summer.

Art District on Santa Fe: Art on Film

If you love Third Friday Artwalk in the Santa Fe Art District, you’ll love the Art on Film Summer Series. Featuring local live bands, food trucks, late-night art viewing and a free art-house film screening in the CVA parking lot, fellow artists and hip Denverites alike will love this brand new outdoor event as colorful as the Santa Fe District itself.

Where: 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Movies start at dusk.

Thursday, June 15 – WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN

Thursday, July 20 – A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT

Thursday, August 17 – LA LA LAND

Thursday, September 21 – NETWORK

Broomfield County Commons Park: Movies in the Park

Broomfield residents and non-residents can experience a family-friendly flick beneath the stars at this quiet park. Make sure you bring lawn chairs and blankets!

Where: 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Sunday, July 9 – JURASSIC WORLD

Sunday, July 16 – STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS

Sunday, July 23 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

Centennial Center Park: Music & A Movie

Come to enjoy live music, food, drinks and more in Centennial Center Park. Fun for the whole family, this outdoor movie experience is a short drive from Denver away from the hustle and bustle.

Where: 13050 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Music starts at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk.

Saturday, June 24 –THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR with 6 Million Dollar Band

Saturday, July 29 –TROLLS with Retro Tribute Band

Tuesday, August 29 – HIDDEN FIGURES with Dearling

City of Westminster: Outdoor Movies in the Park

Family-friendly movies will play at various locations around Westminster this summer. With a 24 foot screen under the stars, this movie experience beats lounging in the living room. Come early for food vendors and other activities. The City of Westminster is also hosting a special film noir series, so you can even enjoy a black and white movie.

Where: Select locations in Westminster. See lineup for addresses.

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Pre-movie entertainment at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk.

Friday, June 2 – THE JUNGLE BOOK. Location at Irving Street Park, 7392 Irving St.

Friday, June 23 – THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS. Location at Westminster High School Stadium, 6933 Raleigh St.

Friday, June 30 – STORKS. Location at Legacy Ridge Golf Course, 10801 Legacy Ridge Pkwy.

Friday, July 21 – FINDING DORY. Location at Countryside Ballfields, 10510 Oak St.

Friday, August 4 – A DOG’S PURPOSE. Location at Standley Lake Regional Park, W. 100th Ave.

Friday, August 25 – MOANA. Location at City Park Soccer Fields, 10475 Sheridan Blvd.

Friday, September 22 – ZOOTOPIA. Location at Big Dry Creek Park, 1700 W. 128th Ave.

Film Noir Series. Location at Westminster Station Park, 6995 N. Grove St., Westminster

Friday, June 16 – DOUBLE INDEMNITY

Friday, July 14 – SUNSET BOULEVARD

Friday, August 18 – TOUCH OF EVIL

Civic Center Park: Bike-In Movies

Skip the parking downtown and ride your bike to see a good movie in front of the Capitol in Civic Center Park. With food trucks, bike racks and good times galore, this event is the perfect spot to picnic and enjoy the heart of your favorite city.

Where: 101 14th Ave., Denver

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Tuesday, July 18 – UNDER THE SAME MOON (LA MISMA LUNA)

Wednesday, August 2 – DESPICABLE ME

Wednesday, August 16 – THE GOONIES

Wednesday, September 20 – BILLY MADISON

Civic Green Park at Highlands Ranch: Film in the Park

Grab a blanket or lawn chair and head to this quiet park outside the city in Highlands Ranch to enjoy a good film without paying a dime.

Where: 9370 S. Ridgeline Blvd., Highlands Ranch

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Friday, August 4 – FINDING DORY

Friday, August 11 – THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

Friday, August 18 – STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS

Denver Mart Drive-In

Although this drive-in theater is newer (it’s three years old), it has all the nostalgia of simpler times. With the largest outdoor screen in the Denver region and room for roughly 300 vehicles, the Denver Mart Drive-In operates on a digital projection screen so that you can experience snuggling up to a film from the comfort of your own car. In order to hear the sound, you must have a working FM car stereo on the station 89.9 or a boom box.

Where: 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Ticket Price: $10 admission, kids 6 and under are free

Hot Deal: 2 movies for regular $10 admission

Time: Gates open at 7 p.m., with the first film starting between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. The drive-in is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend. For more info, visit its website and purchase tickets in advance.

Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4, Feature 1 – PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

Feature 2 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

*Check website for upcoming drive-in movies throughout the summer.

E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park at Northglenn: Summer Movie Series

This memorial park in Northglenn might be overlooked, but its beautiful location is perfect for an outdoor film. Enjoy a bite from local food trucks and vendors, and relax outdoors while you watch a good movie.

Where: 11701 Community Center Dr., Northglenn

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Friday, July 28 – MOANA

Friday, August 4 – FINDING DORY

Friday, August 11 – THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

Friday, August 25 – ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park: Dive-In Movies

If you love amusement parks, but want to do something a little different this summer, cool off in Elitch Gardens Water Park and dive-in to watch an outdoor movie. After the park closes, visitors who paid park admission can stay late to watch from the water or pool deck.

Where: 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver

Ticket Price: Included with park admission of $35.99

Time: After water park closes at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30 – JAWS

Friday, July 7 – ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

Friday, July 14 – FINDING DORY

Friday, July 21 – THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

Friday, July 28 – SING

Friday, August 4 – MOANA

Fairmount Cemetery: Movie Night

A cemetery? We know what you’re thinking. And no, they don’t play scary movies! Fairmount Cemetery loves its community and wants to give back with free outdoor movies once a month during the summer. If headstones don’t bother you, you might find this historical cemetery rather peaceful and an awesome place to unwind under the night sky.

Where: 430 S. Quebec St. Suite 2, Denver

Ticket Price: Free admission and popcorn.

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Saturday, June 17 – ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

Saturday, July 15 – FINDING DORY

Saturday, August 26 – BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (2017)

Festival Park at Castle Rock: Starlight Movies

In various locations around Festival Park in Castle Rock, family-friendly films will play underneath the stars. With live-music, a street fair and other activities, this summertime event is fun for everybody.

Where: Select locations near Festival Park. See lineup for addresses.

Ticket Price: Free admission and parking

Time: Street fair starts at 6 p.m. Movies start at dusk.

Saturday, June 3 – MOANA. Location at 4th St. between Perry & Wilcox.

Saturday, July 8 – TROLLS. Location at 4th St., between Wilcox & Jerry.

Friday, August 25 – ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY. Location at Douglas County Library parking lot, 100 S. Wilcox St.

Founders Green at Stapleton: Movie on the Green

Stapleton residents and non-residents are welcome to sprawl out on the fresh-cut lawn of Founders Green and enjoy an outdoor movie. Each screening will feature a concession stand with proceeds benefiting a different local non-profit.

Where: 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Ticket Price: Free. Arrive early for first-come, first-serve basis.

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Friday, June 16 – THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

Friday, June 30 – BIG

Friday, July 21 – MOANA

Friday, August 4 – HIDDEN FIGURES

Friday, August 25 – ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

Historic Elitch Theatre: Summer Film Series

Support our city’s history with donations to restore the Historic Elitch Garden Theatre with a ticket to an outdoor movie. With live music and other entertainment before the film, guests can relax and enjoy the picturesque green theater in all its glory from the past and present while watching their favorite flick.

Where: 4655 W. 37th Ave., Denver

Ticket Price: $5 admission, kids 6 and under are free

Time: Pre-movie entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. Movies start at dusk.

Friday, June 30 – LA LA LAND with musical guests MSquared and Terri Jo Jenkins

Friday, July 14 – THE PRINCESS BRIDE with musical performance 300 Days and the Denver Fencing Center

Friday, July 28 – E.T. with a special Kids Zone

Friday, August 11– FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM with magician Mitch Harwood and Nature’s Educators’ Raptor Show

Friday, August 25 – DIRTY DANCING with dancing in the carousel

Infinity Park at Glendale: Monday Movie Madness

From stadium and recreation center, to outdoor movie arena, Infinity Park in Glendale is a must-go for anyone looking for a memorable movie experience. Make your Monday night fun again with Monday Movie Madness with the facility’s lawn seating, jumbo screen and amplified sound system. This year viewers have voted what they want to see, and the results are in for the movie lineup featuring both new and old films.

Where: 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Denver

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Movies start at dusk.

Monday, June 26 –THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Monday, July 10 – FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF

Monday, July 17 – FINDING DORY

Monday, July 24 – TOP GUN

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: Friday Family Film Series

This might sound like it’s indoors, but this swanky hotel in Cherry Creek also features a new fireside event space complete with comfortable outdoor seating and twinkling patio lights overhead. Concession popcorn and candy will be given out with a donation recommendation to Sage Hospitality’s Dollars for Dreams.

Where: 150 Clayton Lane, Denver

Ticket Price: Free admission, popcorn and candy and $5 valet parking. RSVP to [email protected] to reserve seats.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Movies start at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 2 – MOANA

Friday, July 7 – THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Friday, August 4 – SING

Friday, September 1 – BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (2017)

O’Brien Park at Parker: Movies in Your Park

Enjoy a free movie along with vendors and music at this beautiful park in Parker. After the sun finally sets, this outdoor movie experience comes alive and makes for a great night with family, friends or a date.

Where: 10795 Victorian Dr., Parker

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Saturday, June 24 – SING

Saturday, July 15 – FIELD OF DREAMS

Saturday, August 5 – ZOOTOPIA

Olde Town Arvada: Flicks in the Square

Historic Olde Town Arvada is severely underrated, and you definitely need to venture north of the city to experience this quaint neighborhood. Flicks in the Square are on Friday evenings and are preceded by a concert. Make sure you check it out.

Where: Olde Wadsworth Blvd. & 56th Ave., Arvada

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Friday, August 4 – THE WIZARD OF OZ

Friday, August 11 – MOANA

Friday, August 18 – HOOK

Parfet Park at Golden: Movies & Music in the Park

Score scenic mountain views and a showing of a good flick with Movies & Music in the Park. The City of Golden offers visitors and residents free movies in addition to music and entertainment to accompany the film’s theme — a spectacular sight you won’t want to miss.

Where: 911 10th St., Golden

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Music starts at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk.

Friday, August 4 – SING with karaoke party and live DJ

Friday, August 11 – FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM with Wildermiss

Friday, August 18 – MOANA with Kalama Polynesian Dancers

Friday, August 25 – ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY with Moses Jones Band

Red Rocks Amphitheater: Film on the Rocks

You should probably attend at least one Red Rocks event if you live in Colorado, so if you didn’t score concert tickets, why not see a movie instead? A live concert and a local comedian precede each film in this iconic location. You definitely won’t regret the experience. The view itself is worth it.

Where: 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Ticket Price: $15 admission without online fees. Purchase here.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Movies start at dusk.

Monday, June 5 – DIRTY DANCING with LOLO and Natalie Tate

Monday, June 12 – BRIDESMAIDS with Edison

Monday, June 19 – THE FIFTH ELEMENT with Slow Caves and DéCollag

Monday, June 21 – ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (rescheduled)

Monday, July 17 – THE LEGO MOVIE with School of Rock

Thursday, July 20 – THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT with DJ Markie, DJ Stone Cox, Kai Lee Mykels, Felony Misdemeanor, Yvie Oddly, Khrys’taaal, Jessica L’Whor and Nina Montaldo

Monday, September 11 – TWISTER with The Gasoline Lollipops

Southlands Shopping District in Aurora: Movies on the Square

If you live in or close to Aurora, you’re in luck! The Southlands Shopping District is home to stores, a movie theater and restaurants, but the square also has enough space to fit an outdoor screen and movie-goers.

Where: 6155 S. Main St., Aurora

Ticket Price: Free

Time: Movies start at dusk.

Wednesday, July 19 – MOANA

Wednesday, July 26 – THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Wednesday, August 2 – FINDING DORY