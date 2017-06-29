Everyone loves a good fireworks show and Colorado has so many to offer. Starting the first day of July and going all the way to Independence Day, here’s a list Colorado’s top firework shows you really won’t want to miss. So grab your friends — and earplugs if you need them — and head on out to watch the sky light up.
See something we are missing? Comment below and we’ll add it in!
July 1, 2017
Glendale Fireworks– 9 p.m @ Cherry St. and Cherry Creek Drive South
July 3, 2017
Independence Eve at Civic Center Park– 8 p.m @ Civic Center Park
Fireworks & Festivities– 9:30 p.m @ Keystone Lake, Keystone
July 4, 2017
Fireworks at Elitch Gardens– after dusk @ Elitch Gardens
Colorado Rapids Game and Fireworks– 7 p.m @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
The Denver Outlaws Game and Fireworks ft. The Colorado Symphony– 7 p.m @ Mile High Stadium
Fourth of July Spectacular– 6 p.m @ Aurora Municipal Center
Greeley Stampede Independence Day Fireworks– 9:30 p.m @ Island Grove Park
Longmont 4th of July Fireworks– 9:30 p.m @ Boulder County Fair Grounds
Boulder 4th of July– 9:40 p.m @ Folsom Field
Aspen Old-Fashioned 4th of July– 9:15 p.m @ Aspen Mountain
Breckenridge Fourth of July– 9:45 p.m @ Breckenridge
4th of July Celebration at City Park– 9:30 p.m @ City Park, Fort Collins
Manitou Springs Fireworks– 8 p.m @ Downtown Manitou Springs
July 4th Celebration & Fireworks– 9:17 p.m @ Lake Loveland, Loveland
Fireworks Over Dillon Reservoir– 9:30 p.m @ Dillon Reservoir, Frisco
Colorado Rockies Game & Fireworks– 6:10 p.m @ Coors Field
Littleton July Fourth Festival and Fireworks– 3:00 p.m @ Cornerstone Park, Littleton
Salida Fourth of July– 12 p.m @ Riverside Park, Salida
Woodland Park Fourth of July– 9:15 p.m @ Memorial Park, Woodland Park
Colorado Springs Sky Sox Games & Fireworks– 7 p.m @ Sky Sox Stadium, Colorado Springs
Summer Symphony & Fireworks Show– 7:30 p.m @ Memorial Park, Colorado Springs
Independence Day in Durango– 9:15 p.m @ Downtown Durango
Crested Butte Fourth of July Celebration– 9:30 p.m @ Downtown Crested Butte
Telluride Fourth of July Celebration– 11 a.m @ Telluride
Steamboat Firework Show– 9:30 p.m @ Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs
Estes Park Fourth of July Fireworks– 9:30 p.m @ Lake Estes, Estes Park
Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration – 6 p.m. @ Salisbury Park, Parker
