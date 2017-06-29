Everyone loves a good fireworks show and Colorado has so many to offer. Starting the first day of July and going all the way to Independence Day, here’s a list Colorado’s top firework shows you really won’t want to miss. So grab your friends — and earplugs if you need them — and head on out to watch the sky light up.

See something we are missing? Comment below and we’ll add it in!

July 1, 2017

Glendale Fireworks– 9 p.m @ Cherry St. and Cherry Creek Drive South

July 3, 2017

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park– 8 p.m @ Civic Center Park

Fireworks & Festivities– 9:30 p.m @ Keystone Lake, Keystone

July 4, 2017

Fireworks at Elitch Gardens– after dusk @ Elitch Gardens

Colorado Rapids Game and Fireworks– 7 p.m @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

The Denver Outlaws Game and Fireworks ft. The Colorado Symphony– 7 p.m @ Mile High Stadium

Fourth of July Spectacular– 6 p.m @ Aurora Municipal Center

Greeley Stampede Independence Day Fireworks– 9:30 p.m @ Island Grove Park

Longmont 4th of July Fireworks– 9:30 p.m @ Boulder County Fair Grounds

Boulder 4th of July– 9:40 p.m @ Folsom Field

Aspen Old-Fashioned 4th of July– 9:15 p.m @ Aspen Mountain

Breckenridge Fourth of July– 9:45 p.m @ Breckenridge

4th of July Celebration at City Park– 9:30 p.m @ City Park, Fort Collins

Manitou Springs Fireworks– 8 p.m @ Downtown Manitou Springs

July 4th Celebration & Fireworks– 9:17 p.m @ Lake Loveland, Loveland

Fireworks Over Dillon Reservoir– 9:30 p.m @ Dillon Reservoir, Frisco

Colorado Rockies Game & Fireworks– 6:10 p.m @ Coors Field

Littleton July Fourth Festival and Fireworks– 3:00 p.m @ Cornerstone Park, Littleton

Salida Fourth of July– 12 p.m @ Riverside Park, Salida

Woodland Park Fourth of July– 9:15 p.m @ Memorial Park, Woodland Park

Colorado Springs Sky Sox Games & Fireworks– 7 p.m @ Sky Sox Stadium, Colorado Springs

Summer Symphony & Fireworks Show– 7:30 p.m @ Memorial Park, Colorado Springs

Independence Day in Durango– 9:15 p.m @ Downtown Durango

Crested Butte Fourth of July Celebration– 9:30 p.m @ Downtown Crested Butte

Telluride Fourth of July Celebration– 11 a.m @ Telluride

Steamboat Firework Show– 9:30 p.m @ Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs

Estes Park Fourth of July Fireworks– 9:30 p.m @ Lake Estes, Estes Park

Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration – 6 p.m. @ Salisbury Park, Parker