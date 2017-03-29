Denver Fashion Weekend is coming up and will be showcasing Denver’s hottest designers, models and stylists. Three nights of fashion alongside food and fashion vendors will all be in one spot at the EXDO Event Center. Don’t miss the event of the season by purchasing your tickets here.

While local and national designers will be showing their new work for the spring season, local models will also be working it down the runway to help show off these creations. So while we might see their faces on the runway and in pictures, it’s not so often we learn much about the faces of DFW. Get to know a few of the models walking in this year’s Denver Fashion Weekend with a short interview before they hit the runway this weekend.

NOTE: There will be many more models walking the runway at Denver Fashion Weekend.

Chloe Serbu

Walking Sunday, April 2 (Night Three)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

303 Magazine: Tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started as a model?

Chloe Serbu: When I was 11, I was approached by LA Models, but my parents felt I was too young. I’ve always been into fashion, so when I was 14 I went to see Diana Gormley at Donna Baldwin and she signed me that day.

303: Denver is growing fast with the fashion industry gaining momentum. What are a few of your favorite photo shoots or runways you have walked in Denver?

CS: My favorite runway so far has been my first DFW walking for Charlie Price last fall. He dressed me in a long ice blue dress that to this day I wish I could have kept. My favorite photo shoots so far have been with Alain Camporiva (he’s a genius!) and Vinnie White (he’s so chill!)

303: What would you wear to DFW if you weren’t walking?

CS: Love my skinny black velvet pants and high heeled black velvet boots. I’d pair it with a flowing white silk button up with edgy jewelry and oxblood lipstick.

303: Favorite fashion trend coming up for the Spring season?

CS: With my parents, you can’t get away with not loving the ’80s trends making a revival! The fashion of Debbie Harry, Siouxsie Sioux, and Boy George were ahead of their time. Love the layers, the colors, and the attitude!

Romain Washington-Duke “Kornbead Witta-K”

Walking Saturday, April 1 (Night Two)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

303 Magazine: Tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started as a model?

Romain Washington-Duke: I’m an athlete at heart, so the spotlight isn’t anything new to me. When I first started modeling, I needed a boost. I had a dark cloud over me and it seemed like I had no way to get out of it. I hit my first runway in 2014 for Anthony Rose Fashion & Productions, I lived that 40 seconds to the max. The response of the crowd when we step out will always be a one of a kind feeling on every runway.

303: Denver is growing fast with the fashion industry gaining momentum. What are a few of your favorite photo shoots or runways you have walked in Denver?

RWD: Red Ball 2015 for Richard Smith and Haute Couture 2015 for HAUS have to be my favorite shows that I‘ve been in. Both of these shows were the first time I took some real technical training and had my first memorable experiences. We had a full production with hair, makeup and a story line with a cause, it was over the top and really made me step up to the plate. I’ve had the pleasure of working with a good amount of photographers in Denver. I love working with Jayde Sibernagle Photography, she has a great feel about herself and that makes it easy to capture what we need for a project. Roy B Lee Photography challenged me to be more expressive and not to hide behind the lens, all of our art work just blows me away.

303: What would you wear to DFW if you weren’t walking?

RWD: If I weren’t walking, I’d wear something comfortable, or do some shameless self adverstising for my graphic design company. I’d probably dress up some joggers with a fresh pair of vans and a custom painted jean jacket with my logo. My favorite spring trend will always be pastels. I plan on wearing darker tone and colors with small pops of those bright colors like a breath of fresh air across my look.

Madelaine Jaine

Walking Sunday, April 1 (Night Two)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

303 Magazine: Tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started as a model?

Madelaine Jaine: I was born and raised in the mountains near Breckenridge, Colorado. My childhood was unique as my home was heated by a wood burning stove and was frequently buried by feet of snow. In my childhood, I learned to fly fish, Nordic ski, and competitively snowboard by age eight. Childhood traumas have bolstered my ambitions, and I have learned that past experiences do not define me, actually they have helped me embrace who I am today. They have allowed me to become confident and accepting of myself.

No one can tell you who you are or what you are worth. You don’t need to own other people’s choices; only your own. I volunteer with the Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence as I hope to help other young people to overcome the traumatic experiences they may have endured and to grow from their difficulties to become more compassionate and strong adults. Modeling allows me to express my creative side and build confidence.

303: Denver is growing fast with the fashion industry gaining momentum. What are a few of your favorite photo shoots or runways you have walked in Denver?

MJ: Favorite shows or runways I have walked…honestly there is nothing comparable to Denver Fashion Weekend Hair night. It is positively euphoric, and that’s not due to the amount of hairspray backstage. The art that is created by both makeup and stylists surprises and leaves me speechless.

Billy Upchurch

Walking Saturday, April 1 (Night Two)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

303 Magazine: Tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started as a model?

Billy Upchurch: After only being in Denver for three years I have definitely fallen in love with the city that I now call my home. I got my start in modeling through meeting Charlie Price, my first fashion show at the Tivoli Student Union. From that moment fashion and doing runway was something I really knew I wanted to do.

303: What was it like to walk in DFW for the first time? How do you feel with the upcoming season less than a week away?

BU: My first experience walking DFW was nerve wrecking, a lot of anxiousness and excitement and now I look forward mainly just a ton of excitement and anticipation to get on the runway to fashion for such amazing designers.

303: Favorite fashion trend coming up for the Spring season?

BU: Favorite trend I saw featured was “stone” by Missoni.

303: How do you feel like DFW has helped the Denver fashion industry grow?

BU: I think DFW impacted the Denver Fashion industry in a significant way that allows so many different types of designers to come together and show their styles and put Denver on the Fashion map.

Madison Flowers

Walking Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (Nights 1, 2, and 3)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

303 Magazine: Tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started as a model?

Madison Flowers: I’d describe myself as an extroverted introvert. I’m a tree hugging, people loving, open minded, spiritual, adventure seeking, tall, clumsy, friendly, yet shy girl. I often joke with my friends and call myself the “world’s okay-est model.” I got started modeling when I was 17 and took my senior photos. I really loved how they turned out, and decided I wanted to try more. Three years later and here I am, a 303 nominee for “Best Female Model” and I’m so humbled and speechless. It’s been such a powerful and fun journey. It’s so hard to pick just some of my favorite shoots and runway I’ve ever done.

303: Denver is growing fast with the fashion industry gaining momentum. What are a few of your favorite photo shoots or runways you have walked in Denver?

MF: There have been so many! Of course, I always look forward to DFW, however, I’ve recently shot for the company PopSockets, and walked for the spectacular designer, Marc Bouwer. Those were definitely the highlights of my career so far. I remember being so nervous my first DFW. I was the brand new face, and didn’t really know anybody. What really made me feel at home is when Charlie Price pulled me aside after I walked the first time, and asked me to walk for him at his hair show. Ever since I started modeling I looked up to Charlie, and dreamed of working for him. It was such a dream come true. Since then I’ve met so many incredible people during my modeling journey. I’m so blessed to call many of the Denver fashion community friends. Thank you all for embracing me and making me feel at home. I’m so excited about this year! Denver is definitely up and coming in the fashion industry, and we have a lot to show the world. I think this year is going to be one to remember.

303: What would you wear to DFW if you weren’t walking?

MF: If I wasn’t walking in DFW and was just attending, I would love to wear a skin tight, black pantsuit, with black strapped heels, and diamond earrings. I’ve been dreaming about that outfit for so long. One of these days ill actually own it haha.

303: Favorite fashion trend coming up for the Spring season?

MF: One fashion trend that’s in for spring that I’m very excited about is denim mini skirts. I love all things ’90s and denim, so you can imagine my excitement when I saw they were trending again