The former First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Michelle Obama is coming to the Mile High for a speaking engagement this summer. On Tuesday, July 25 at the Pepsi Center, FLOTUS will headline the 30th-anniversary celebration for The Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s Celebration.

The foundation began in 1987 to promote the prosperity of women and girls in Colorado by advocating for public policy, providing grants and conducting research. The event is slated to be a conversation with Obama and will aim to raise funds for the organization. She has spoken multiple times in Colorado, including her memorable speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver. Tickets go on sale May 15 at Altitude Tickets.

