If you’ve been paying attention to the Denver food scene, even a little bit, you’d know that there are several restauranteurs building their empires. On the top of that list is none of other than Troy Guard. With four new restaurants this year alone, it does not come as a shock that details of one of his newest have been released. FNG, short for F’in Good, the soon-to-be Highlands joint is an addition to his playfully named restaurants including the pun-tastic Hashtag that appropriately serves breakfast hashes.

FNG, like another one of Guard’s latest projects, Mister Tuna, will center around a wood fire grill and serve up comfort food favorites from burgers, to fish and steak. Self-proclaimed a casual neighborhood hangout, it will also have a retail side for a selection of house-made prepared foods. The new spot will join the slew of restaurants on 32nd street in the Highlands and is set to open in July.

FNG is located at 3940 W. 32nd Avenue, Denver, Colorado.