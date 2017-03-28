The weekend we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Denver Fashion Weekend Spring ’17 is finally here! This weekend, the EXDO Event Center will be filled with all of Denver’s best and most talented designers, stylists and models showing off the latest fashion. Before we embrace the new, however, let’s take a moment to reflect on the old. We’ve gathered some of our most iconic styles from the past DFW shows ranging all the way back to 2012.

Denver Fashion Weekend 2012

Fall – Night 1, Night 2

Denver Fashion Weekend 2013

Spring – Night 1, Night 2

Fall – Night 1, Night 2

2014

Denver Fashion Weekend 2014

Spring – Night 1, Night 2, Night 3

Denver Fashion Weekend 2015

Spring – Night 1, Night 2, Night 3

Denver Fashion Weekend 2016

Spring – Night 1, Night 2, Night 3

Fall – Night 1, Night 2, Night 3

Feeling inspired, yet? This year’s DFW is proving to be our biggest one yet, with the addition of new designers and world-famous model Madeline Stuart, this will be the season you won’t want to miss.

