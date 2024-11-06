Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 11/6 – 11/10

Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week which will kick off this Saturday night!

Cheeseheads, it’s your time to indulge yourself: head to the Grilled Cheese and Mac Festival in RiNo Art Park on Saturday. You will also find a fun assortment of other activities to keep it moving this week in Denver, including Swallow Hill’s BanjoFest, the bass music magic that comes from Of The Trees for another year at Red Rocks, a home brewing class, a fire cider making class, book signing, film screening and the Veterans Day Parade and Festival.

Get ready for Denver Fashion Week Opening Day this Saturday:

SUSTAINABLE Fashion Show Presented By Porsche Littleton

Photo credit David Rossa

When: Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $35.46+

Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week’s Sustainable Fashion Show presented by Porsche Littleton is back and it’s bigger and better than ever before. You don’t want to miss out on this mind-blowing showcase of the latest sustainable fashion trends. It’s the perfect blend of style and eco-consciousness that will leave you feeling inspired and motivated to make a difference. This exclusive event is the perfect opportunity for like-minded individuals to come together and network while enjoying the latest innovations in sustainable fashion practices.

Let’s show the world that fashion can be both stylish and sustainable. Buy tickets here

Denver Fashion Week Day 2:

KIDS & TEENS Fashion Show Presented By Bounce Empire

Photo credit David Rossa

When: Nov. 10, 3 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $45.06+

Lowdown: This event is more than just a runway show, it’s a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the vibrant spirit of Denver’s fashion scene. As the city continues to emerge as a cultural hub, witnessing these young models flaunt their unique styles is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of fashion that resonates with our community. Each outfit tells a story, each model embodies confidence, and together, they create a tapestry of inspiration that reflects the innovative spirit we cherish. For young urban professionals who thrive on the pulse of style and culture, this showcase is a must-see. It’s a chance to connect with like-minded fashion enthusiasts and discover the next wave of trends that will shape our wardrobes.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on the chance to witness these trailblazers as they strut their stuff in style. Buy tickets here

When: Nov. 11, 3 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $50.00

Lowdown: Imagine stepping into a room filled with creativity, energy, and ambitionwhere youre surrounded by like-minded individuals, all eager to make their mark in the fashion world. Our workshop is designed to equip you with the skills, confidence, and connections you need to shine.

Many of our past attendees have gone on to achieve remarkable success, strutting their stuff on the coveted Denver Fashion Week runway. These success stories are not just about walking the walk; theyre about embracing the innovative spirit of our city and turning dreams into reality. Buy tickets here

When: Nov. 12, 6 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $16.50+

Lowdown: As you step into this mesmerizing Streetwear Fashion Show, you’ll find yourself surrounded by the buzz of fashion enthusiasts, all eager to witness the magic that has caught the eye of industry titans like Forbes Magazine and ELLE. The atmosphere is electric, filled with the excitement of discovering limited edition pieces and trendy streetwear brands that will leave you inspired and eager to elevate your wardrobe. Don your finest street-style outfit and your most coveted sneakers, and prepare to explore a diverse selection of clothing, accessories, and footwear that promises to take your fashion game to new heights. Buy tickets here

BEAT – Belew/Vai/Levin/Carey play 80s King Crimson

When: Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $69.03+

The Lowdown: Together, former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin take on their creative reinterpretation of Discipline, Beat, and Three Of A Perfect Pair along with Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey.

Buy tickets here

The Hellp

Photo credit Meow Wolf

When: Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

Where: The Perplexiplex, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $28.25

The Lowdown: The Hellp are an electronic/experimental duo comprised of Noah Dillon (vocals) and Chandler Ransom Lucy (producer, composer). They released their debut album on Oct. 25, 2025, titled LL. Buy tickets here

The Greyboy Allstars

When: Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

Where: The Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $54.59

The Lowdown: Soul-jazz band The Greyboy Allstars from San Diego includes Karl Denson (saxophone), Robert Walter (keys), Mike Andrews (guitars), Chris Stillwell (bass) and Aaron Redfield (drums).

Buy tickets here

Swallow Hill BanjoFest

Photo credit Swallow Hill Music

When: Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., various time slots

Where: Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $45.28 – $81.33

The Lowdown: BanjoFest is an opportunity for pickers and listeners to experience an evening concert with three banjo masters: Tony Trischka, Dom Flemons and Brad Kolodner following a day of workshops and activities (led by both performers and Swallow Hill teachers). This event is presented by KGNU Community Radio and The Denver Folklore Center. There will be several loaner banjos on-hand in case an attendee would like to try a different kind of banjo during workshops. Buy tickets here

Of The Trees

Photo credit AXS

When: Nov. 10, 5:10 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $74+

The Lowdown: Bass music producer Of The Trees most recently released single “BLAOWP” with Freddy Todd on Oct. 25 this year. As the Red Rocks season chills, keep yourself toasty by dancing to the deep dub creations of Tyler Coombs. Buy tickets here

Sunset Campfires with Caramelized Beers and S’mores

Photo credit Event Vesta

When: Nov. 6, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: New Terrain Brewing Co., 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy., Golden, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: On the first Wednesdays of Nov., Dec. and Feb. and the second Wednesday in Jan., head to New Terrain Brewing for caramelized beer and s’mores. They will heat up beer caramelizers in wood burning fire pits in the beer garden with red hot metal rods. These rods will be placed in your beer for a few seconds to caramelize the sugar and change the flavor as foam rises.

Lowry Uncorked

When: Nov. 7, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: This event allows the chance to taste wines that were chosen to compliment holiday menus. There will be bites from Clark’s Market. Wine is available to order with pick-up at Clark’s Market before Thanksgiving. Buy tickets here

Home Brewing Class – Exotic Pour-Over Coffee

When: Nov. 8, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: 5846 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton, CO

Cost: $81.88

The Lowdown: Learn to brew pour-over Exotic level coffee with a demonstration and guided discussion by Coffee Development Specialists. The class will cover concepts like strength and extraction, how different variables affect cup quality, controlling variables through a consistent recipe, essential brewing equipment, pour-over brewing techniques, evaluating cup attributes and adjusting recipes to your preferences. The class focuses on brewing with a Hario V60. Buy tickets here

2024 Denver Grilled Cheese & Mac Festival

When: Nov. 9, 12:30 – 5 p.m.

Where: RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $84.07

The Lowdown: Heaven is here for the cheeseheads: sample size portions of ooey gooey grilled cheese and mac and cheese are what this event is all about. Chefs create their own elevated spin on the classics and guests will get to vote on their favorites with winners in several different categories. All food and drinks included in ticket price, along with tastings from local breweries, distilleries, cocktail samples, mocktails and more. Buy tickets here

Fire Cider Making Class

When: Nov. 10, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: 2201 Kipling St. Suite 202, Lakewood, CO

Cost: $33.85

The Lowdown: During this class, students will learn to create a traditional herbal remedy that boosts the immune system and helps keep the body healthy for the winter. Fire Cider is a “traditional medicine tonic rooted in Appalachian and Indigenous medicines practices.” Buy tickets here

StacyPlays Book Signing

Photo credit Tattered Cover Book Store

When: Nov. 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Book Store & Café, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $23.85 – $29.57

The Lowdown: Meet Stacys Hinojosa and get your copy of her newest release, Rescue Tails: On Precarious Peaks signed. Registration includes a signed copy of the book and opportunity to meet the author. Buy tickets here

Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour: Denver

Photo credit Arc’teryx

When: Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: The Arc’teryx Winter Film is a collection of short films that celebrate the “uncommon journeys into the mountains.” As snow continues to buildup in the mountains and resorts open, seeing this film is the perfect way to get hyped up for the upcoming ski season. Buy tickets here

37th Annual Holiday Exhibition

Photo credit Visit Denver

When: Nov. 1 – Dec. 30 (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11 – 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 11 – 5 p.m., Sunday 12 – 4 p.m.)

Where: 747 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Consider getting a head start on your holiday shopping with this Holiday Exhibition that features gifting options for friends and family with an array of handcrafted items like paintings, original prints, fiber art, functional and sculptural ceramics and jewelry. There will be three floors of the artist studios open to look through when the artists are present.

Denver Veterans Day Parade and Festival

When: Nov. 9, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: City Park, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This Veterans Day is packed with events, including a parade, a 5K/10K race, festival and beer garden to celebrate and honor the men and women who have served our country. The event supports the mission of the Colorado Veterans Project, which is focused on helping Veterans and Transitioning Active Duty “in the pursuit of vibrant careers, meaningful employment and successful entrepreneurship.”

Second Chance Comedy: A Standup Comedy Show about Addiction

Photo credit The Dickens Opera House

When: Nov. 10, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dickens Opera House, 302 Main St., Longmont, CO

Cost: $28.41

The Lowdown: Second Chance Comedy raises addiction awareness and gives those in recovery a space for sober fun and laughter. They aim to raise money for charities helping those in need, help people heal, offer perspectives and remove the stigma of addiction.

Buy tickets here

