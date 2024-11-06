This Week In Concerts — Of The Trees, Bear Hands, Qveen Herby, Animals As Leaders and More

Winter has come to Denver with a bit of a vengeance this week, but we’ve got plenty of fabulous shows to keep you warm and ward off those first flakes of snow:
Celebrating 10 years of their seminal second record, Distraction, and the release of their freshest album, The Key To What?, Bear Hands is bearing down on Denver with a show at Meow Wolf on 11/9. To get off on the right foot, Worry Club and Broken Record will take the stage prior to warm everyone up.
Maine-grown and Denver-rooted producer Of The Trees is coming to Red Rocks for an absolutely massive weekend with headlining sets on 11/9 and 11/10. He’s got Mindchatter, Halogenix, Anna Morgan, Posij and Sylph starting things off on that first evening, and then Emancipator Trio, Goopsteppa, Freddy Todd and Chef Boyarbeatz will be firing up the crowd to begin on Saturday. With lineups like these, braving the cold will be oh-so worth it!
If you play an instrument and would like to feel wildly inadequate about playing said instrument, this Wednesday, 11/6, at Summit Music Hall is the place to be. Legendary technical metal shredders Animals as Leaders are coming to town to play in every time signature but your standard 4/4, and Australian guitar phenom Plini will be bringing the flames from the fretboards as an appetizer.
The rest of this week’s shows are below.! As usual, stay informed about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
The Black Box
11/7—Coki with MOJO and CurlyOnE
11/8—Headstash Music Collective: 1 Year Anniversary
11/9—Backleft with Fika, Hokey Boi, Absolem and Smoke A:M
11/12—Subjet with Bezlebub, Spysha, Emanate and Luxx
The Black Box Lounge
11/7—Rainbow Boy with SPLiT, Ception. and Crestfallen
11/9—Kiefer Ian with PacD, CB₁, S2PS and ConRisa
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/6—Makari with Origami Button, Scro and Adolla
11/7—Reminiscent Wounds with Everlasting Everything and Sunshowers
11/9—William Elliot Whitmore with Ryan Dart and Joe Teichman
The Bluebird Theater
11/6—Forest Blakk with Mergui
11/7—Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners with Bo Staloch
11/8—Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners with Bo Staloch
11/9—Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners with Bo Staloch
11/10—Duff McKagen with Lee Ving’s Range War
11/12—BabyTron with BLP Kosher, Trapland Pat and Nasaan
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/8—The Brothers Comatose with AJ Lee and Blue Summit
11/9—Clay Street Unit with Arkansauce and The Hip Snacks
Cervantes’ Other Side
11/7—SHiFT ft. Lusine, Arms And Sleepers & Yppah
11/8—Lucid Vision with Luminyst, Eliptek+ and Bass Temple
11/9—Casey Russell Band with Splendid Blend and Matt Weiman Band
11/11—Lexa Gates with Jonah Love
The Church
11/7—Brondo
11/8—KetBoi69
Club Vinyl
11/8—Bass Ops: LouieJayxx
11/9—Space 92
Dazzle
11/6—Scott Amendola, Ben Goldberg and Todd Sickafoose Trio
11/8—The Legacy Group
11/9—Charu Suri Trio
11/9—Little Trips
11/9—Piano Lounge: Sean McGowan
11/11—Nduduzo Makhathini Trio
11/12—Carl Jackson & Concepts
Globe Hall
11/7—Dabylon with Minder and Don Corleone
11/8—The Lemon Twigs with The Umbrellas
11/9—The Lemon Twigs with The Umbrellas
11/10—Blackberry Crush with Look At Fiona and Zoe Coz
Goosetown Tavern
11/8—Pattymelts
The Gothic Theatre
11/8—The Greyboy Allstars
11/9—ZZ Ward with Angel White
11/9—BUKU with DMVU B2B Freddy Todd and Just Neeks
11/10—Blaap with Wreckno and Backwhen
11/11—Duster with Dirty Art Club
Herb’s
11/6—Hump Day Funk Jam
11/7—Cocktail Revolution
11/8—Alive On Arrival
11/9—Alive On Arrival
11/10—Daddy & Company
11/11—Monday Night Jazz
11/12—B3 Jazz Jam
Hi-Dive
11/7—Bart Budwig with Jeffrey Martin
11/8—Debaser with Quits, Space in Time, Church Fire and Moon Pussy
11/9—Cherry Spit with Cheap Perfume, Candy Apple, Muscle Beach and Pissed Jeans
11/12—Combat Sport with Void Palace and Kris Baha
Larimer Lounge
11/7—BabyJake with Swinton
11/8—Tedd Adam with Fuse
11/8—Public Picasso with Defeats The Porpoise and Native Space
11/8—ATRIP with RYNS and EN7ROPY
11/9—Equalizor with SYGFRYD, Silkworm and SCOTTS BRAND NEW
11/9—Z with Moumou
11/9—Gad’m with Hello Hushroom and P!NTO
11/10—Ballpark! with Interpretive Tyranny, Monkey Man and Zoya
11/11—Zinadelphia with Lauren Juzang
Lost Lake
11/7—Spilly Cave with Autumnal
11/8—MICHELLE with ggwendolyn
11/9—Drinking Boys & Girls Choir with Team Nonexistent and Rosebay
11/10—Lyzyrd Lyk & Friends with Plague Flora, Wikked, Swervix, Spundcampz, Senphigh, Serdna and Croko Moko
Marquis Theater
11/7—PawPaw Rod
11/8—The Wldlfe
11/9—Scary Kids Scaring Kids
11/11—Tilian
11/12—Hockey Dad with Remo Drive
Meow Wolf
11/7—The Hellp with Erin Stereo
11/8—cleopatrick with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver
11/9—Bear Hands with Worry Club and Broken Record
Mission Ballroom
11/7—Qveen Herby with Mailbu Babie and N3ptune
11/8—Mau P
11/9—Yacht Rock Revue
11/11—Modest Mouse with The Black Heart Procession
Nocturne
11/7—Andrew Vogt Quartet
11/8—Dru Heller Quintet
11/9—The Steve Denny Quintet
11/10—Adam Gang & Jack Dunlevie
The Ogden Theatre
11/10—Xavier Wulf with IdontknowJeffery, Quintin Lamb, Half Hucci and Chazzy Dawg
11/11—Exodus with Havok, Candy and Dead Heat
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/6—Wes Watkins
11/7—Isaac Sinclair’s Wayback Band
11/8—Jojo Hermann
11/9—Pink Hawks
The Oriental Theater
11/9—DEHD
11/12—The Surfrajettes
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/9—Of The Trees with Mindchatter, Halogenix, Anna Morgan, Posij and Sylph
11/10—Of The Trees with Emancipator Trio, Goopsteppa, Freddy Todd and Chef Boyarbeatz
Roxy Broadway
11/8—Lauren Foster
11/9—Andy Eppler
Roxy Theatre
11/6—EKOH
11/9—Jay B
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/9—Disposable Icons with Anystate, Now If Ever and Fear of Satori
Skylark Lounge
11/6—Twang Mountain with Johnny Blueheart
11/8—DICE
11/9—Radio Fluke with The Stephen Lear Band and John Forrest & The Model Citizens
11/12—The Milk Blossoms with North By North and C!trus
Summit
11/6—Animals As Leaders
11/8—Elyanna
11/9—Fit For An Autopsy
11/10—The Blood Brothers
11/11—Tornillo
11/12—TR/ST
Temple
11/8—1991
11/9—Charlie Sparks
Your Mom’s House
11/8—Wassu with Discognition, Tantok, Dwelyr and Lojo