This Week In Concerts — Of The Trees, Bear Hands, Qveen Herby, Animals As Leaders and More

Winter has come to Denver with a bit of a vengeance this week, but we’ve got plenty of fabulous shows to keep you warm and ward off those first flakes of snow:

Celebrating 10 years of their seminal second record, Distraction, and the release of their freshest album, The Key To What?, Bear Hands is bearing down on Denver with a show at Meow Wolf on 11/9. To get off on the right foot, Worry Club and Broken Record will take the stage prior to warm everyone up.

Maine-grown and Denver-rooted producer Of The Trees is coming to Red Rocks for an absolutely massive weekend with headlining sets on 11/9 and 11/10. He’s got Mindchatter, Halogenix, Anna Morgan, Posij and Sylph starting things off on that first evening, and then Emancipator Trio, Goopsteppa, Freddy Todd and Chef Boyarbeatz will be firing up the crowd to begin on Saturday. With lineups like these, braving the cold will be oh-so worth it!

If you play an instrument and would like to feel wildly inadequate about playing said instrument, this Wednesday, 11/6, at Summit Music Hall is the place to be. Legendary technical metal shredders Animals as Leaders are coming to town to play in every time signature but your standard 4/4, and Australian guitar phenom Plini will be bringing the flames from the fretboards as an appetizer.

The rest of this week’s shows are below.! As usual, stay informed about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

11/7—Coki with MOJO and CurlyOnE

11/8—Headstash Music Collective: 1 Year Anniversary

11/9—Backleft with Fika, Hokey Boi, Absolem and Smoke A:M

11/12—Subjet with Bezlebub, Spysha, Emanate and Luxx

11/7—Rainbow Boy with SPLiT, Ception. and Crestfallen

11/9—Kiefer Ian with PacD, CB₁, S2PS and ConRisa

11/6—Makari with Origami Button, Scro and Adolla

11/7—Reminiscent Wounds with Everlasting Everything and Sunshowers

11/9—William Elliot Whitmore with Ryan Dart and Joe Teichman

11/6—Forest Blakk with Mergui

11/7—Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners with Bo Staloch

11/8—Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners with Bo Staloch

11/9—Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners with Bo Staloch

11/10—Duff McKagen with Lee Ving’s Range War

11/12—BabyTron with BLP Kosher, Trapland Pat and Nasaan

11/8—The Brothers Comatose with AJ Lee and Blue Summit

11/9—Clay Street Unit with Arkansauce and The Hip Snacks

11/7—SHiFT ft. Lusine, Arms And Sleepers & Yppah

11/8—Lucid Vision with Luminyst, Eliptek+ and Bass Temple

11/9—Casey Russell Band with Splendid Blend and Matt Weiman Band

11/11—Lexa Gates with Jonah Love

11/7—Brondo

11/8—KetBoi69

11/8—Bass Ops: LouieJayxx

11/9—Space 92

11/6—Scott Amendola, Ben Goldberg and Todd Sickafoose Trio

11/8—The Legacy Group

11/9—Charu Suri Trio

11/9—Little Trips

11/9—Piano Lounge: Sean McGowan

11/11—Nduduzo Makhathini Trio

11/12—Carl Jackson & Concepts

11/7—Dabylon with Minder and Don Corleone

11/8—The Lemon Twigs with The Umbrellas

11/9—The Lemon Twigs with The Umbrellas

11/10—Blackberry Crush with Look At Fiona and Zoe Coz

11/8—Pattymelts

11/8—The Greyboy Allstars

11/9—ZZ Ward with Angel White

11/9—BUKU with DMVU B2B Freddy Todd and Just Neeks

11/10—Blaap with Wreckno and Backwhen

11/11—Duster with Dirty Art Club

11/6—Hump Day Funk Jam

11/7—Cocktail Revolution

11/8—Alive On Arrival

11/9—Alive On Arrival

11/10—Daddy & Company

11/11—Monday Night Jazz

11/12—B3 Jazz Jam

11/7—Bart Budwig with Jeffrey Martin

11/8—Debaser with Quits, Space in Time, Church Fire and Moon Pussy

11/9—Cherry Spit with Cheap Perfume, Candy Apple, Muscle Beach and Pissed Jeans

11/12—Combat Sport with Void Palace and Kris Baha

11/7—BabyJake with Swinton

11/8—Tedd Adam with Fuse

11/8—Public Picasso with Defeats The Porpoise and Native Space

11/8—ATRIP with RYNS and EN7ROPY

11/9—Equalizor with SYGFRYD, Silkworm and SCOTTS BRAND NEW

11/9—Z with Moumou

11/9—Gad’m with Hello Hushroom and P!NTO

11/10—Ballpark! with Interpretive Tyranny, Monkey Man and Zoya

11/11—Zinadelphia with Lauren Juzang

11/7—Spilly Cave with Autumnal

11/8—MICHELLE with ggwendolyn

11/9—Drinking Boys & Girls Choir with Team Nonexistent and Rosebay

11/10—Lyzyrd Lyk & Friends with Plague Flora, Wikked, Swervix, Spundcampz, Senphigh, Serdna and Croko Moko

11/7—PawPaw Rod

11/8—The Wldlfe

11/9—Scary Kids Scaring Kids

11/11—Tilian

11/12—Hockey Dad with Remo Drive

11/7—The Hellp with Erin Stereo

11/8—cleopatrick with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

11/9—Bear Hands with Worry Club and Broken Record

11/7—Qveen Herby with Mailbu Babie and N3ptune

11/8—Mau P

11/9—Yacht Rock Revue

11/11—Modest Mouse with The Black Heart Procession

11/7—Andrew Vogt Quartet

11/8—Dru Heller Quintet

11/9—The Steve Denny Quintet

11/10—Adam Gang & Jack Dunlevie

11/10—Xavier Wulf with IdontknowJeffery, Quintin Lamb, Half Hucci and Chazzy Dawg

11/11—Exodus with Havok, Candy and Dead Heat

11/6—Wes Watkins

11/7—Isaac Sinclair’s Wayback Band

11/8—Jojo Hermann

11/9—Pink Hawks

11/9—DEHD

11/12—The Surfrajettes

11/9—Of The Trees with Mindchatter, Halogenix, Anna Morgan, Posij and Sylph

11/10—Of The Trees with Emancipator Trio, Goopsteppa, Freddy Todd and Chef Boyarbeatz

11/8—Lauren Foster

11/9—Andy Eppler

11/6—EKOH

11/9—Jay B

11/9—Disposable Icons with Anystate, Now If Ever and Fear of Satori

11/6—Twang Mountain with Johnny Blueheart

11/8—DICE

11/9—Radio Fluke with The Stephen Lear Band and John Forrest & The Model Citizens

11/12—The Milk Blossoms with North By North and C!trus

11/6—Animals As Leaders

11/8—Elyanna

11/9—Fit For An Autopsy

11/10—The Blood Brothers

11/11—Tornillo

11/12—TR/ST

11/8—1991

11/9—Charlie Sparks

11/8—Wassu with Discognition, Tantok, Dwelyr and Lojo