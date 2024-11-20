Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 11/20 – 11/24

The holiday festivities are just getting started for the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with Thanksgiving-themed cocktail classes, the Denver Christkindlmarket and Denver Christmas Show opening, Mile High Tree Lighting Ceremony and the beginning of the Mile High Drone Shows.



Homeshake

Photo credit AXS

When: Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $37.84

The Lowdown: Homeshake is the alternative/indie solo project of Montreal’s Peter Sagar. This year, Homeshake has released CD Wallet and Horsie, along with Horsie (Deluxe). Duo project Green-House, consisting of Olive Ardizoni and Michael Flanagan will open.

Buy tickets here

Billy Failing Band

Photo credit Billy Failing / Photo by Jesse Faatz

When: Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $37.84

The Lowdown: Many may know Billy Failing for playing banjo in the Billy Strings Band, but he does have a solo project of his own that’s nothing short of great. To this date, Billy Failing has one album released Calling My Trouble by Name.

Buy tickets here

G-Eazy

Photo credit G-Eazy

When: Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $67.89 – $79.23

The Lowdown: This year, G-Eazy released his first album since 2021’s These Things Happen Too, entitled Freak Show. IDK and Goody Grace will open.

Buy tickets here

Ella Luna with Symphony of the Rockies

Photo credit Symphony of the Rockies

When: Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Hamilton Recital Hall, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Ella Luna is a singer songwriter originally from Denver (now based in Los Angeles). The Denver Thread described her with vocals that embody “the vigorous power of an Amy Winehouse or a Norah Jones.” Her voice will be paired with the artistic soundings of the Symphony of the Rockies.

Buy tickets here

Tape B (Night 2)

Photo credit AXS

When: Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $81

The Lowdown: Tape B (Berk Alkanat) continues to draw attention as a bass music producer with hard-hitting beats and style. He will be joined by Kill Safari, Hydraulix b2b Rickyxsan, Sumthin Sumthin and IDHS at The Mission Ballroom this Sunday for night two.

Buy tickets here

Thanksgiving Cocktail Class

Photo credit Deviation Distilling

When: Nov. 20, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, located in the Dairy Block’s private alley, 1821 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: $65

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling is creating a space to learn how to craft autumn-inspired cocktails with apple, cinnamon and maple flavors to potentially pair with your prospective Thanksgiving feasts. Bartenders will provide step-by-step instruction through recipes and ingredients to make three cocktails for the month.

Buy tickets here

Beaujolais & Beyond 2024

Photo credit rmfacc.org

When: Nov. 21, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 7701 E. 1st Place, C, Denver, CO

Cost: GA $85

The Lowdown: The Beaujolais and Beyond is Colorado’s largest French food and wine festival, with this year assigned the theme of Masquerade Party. Guests can expect French cuisine, fine wines, live music and performances. There will be a few awards given out for the Best Chef Competition and Best Wine Competition during The Award Ceremony and Business Awards Ceremony. Among some of the participating restaurants are Chez Maggy, Bistro Vendome, La Belle French Bakery, Coohills.

Buy tickets here

Pindustry On Ice Grand Opening: Rhinestone Cowboy

Photo credit Pindustry

When: Nov. 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Pindustry is opening their winter wonderland rooftop ice rink with a western twist. The event includes free ice skating for all ages, ice skating performances, mechanical bull riding, an ice luge, curling, and of course, food and drink specials available all night. The theme follows Rhinestone Cowboy, so guests are encouraged to zhuzh their traditional western fits for some shine and excitement.

Alma Baking House Pop Up

Photo credit Curate: A Local Mercantile

When: Nov. 23, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Curate Mercantile at Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Curate Mercantile Aspen Grove is hosting Alma Baking House with Owner and Chef Alexandria. There are over 40 local vendors at this event also offering handmade items, clothing, home decor, Colorado food, gifts, plants, cards, jewelry and much more.

Holiday Sparkles: A Bubbles Tasting Experience

When: Nov. 24, 5 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St. #120, Denver, CO

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines brings this festive tasting experience to you, where you may try four methods of sparkling wine production with wines made in Colorado and California. James Blanchard will guide guests through the explanation of the four sparkling wines, including the secrets behind their sparkles and how fermentation, aging and bottle pressure affect the wine.

Buy tickets here

Teton Gravity Research Film Festival: Beyond the Fantasy

Yuki Kadona throwing it down in Jackson Hole side country (c) Teton Gravity Research | Keegan Rice” Photo credit cmc.org

When: Nov. 20, 6 p.m. – Nov. 21, 10 p.m.

Where: Friedhoff Hall, Colorado School of Mines, 909-1011 15th St., Golden, CO

Cost: $15 – $25

The Lowdown: Colorado Mountain Club hosts Teton Gravity Research’s “Beyond the Fantasy” which is stated as “more than just a film; it’s a testament to the power of turning dreams into reality.” The film takes to Austria, Norway, British Columbia, Alaska and Jackson Hole as a team of elite athletes push boundaries within the sport through epic terrain.

Buy tickets here

Ben Perea: “Rock Legends” Denver’s Untold Moments in Rock History

Photo by Ben Perea

When: Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Where: D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr.,

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Colorado native Ben Perea has compiled images of some of Denver’s most legendary performances for this exhibit, showcasing the city’s rock music history. Attendees will find photographs, all taken in Denver, of Queen, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, The Rolling Stones, Van Halen, AC/DC, along with many more.

Denver Christkindlmarket Opening Ceremony and Mile High Tree Lighting

Photo credit Awesome Events – Denver

When: Nov. 22, 5:15 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Immerse yourself into not just the Christmas spirit but the authentic, German-style holiday market. There are local and European craft and food vendors to browse and enjoy. Nov. 22 signifies the opening day with the market beginning at 11 a.m., the Mile High Tree lighting at 5:15 p.m., and ceremonial keg tapping at 6 p.m.

Denver Christmas Show

Photo credit Denver Christmas Show

When: Nov. 22 – Nov. 24

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $25

The Lowdown: The Denver Christmas Show takes to new venue, the National Western Complex where attendees can browse art, apparel, holiday decor, gifts and gadgets, pet goods and much more. View the interactive vendor list here. Not only that, but there’s plenty of entertainment available for viewing as well, like performers and speakers.

Buy tickets here

Mile High Drone Show

Photo credit denver.org

When: Nov. 24, 7 p.m. (runs daily Nov. 22 – Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.)

Where: drones launch west of downtown – suggested viewing areas: Denver Performing Arts Complex, Ball Arena, Peaks Lounge, Denver Art Museum

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver’s skyline will be adorned with 400 drones for 40 nights, creating holiday-themed animations. Denver-based company Brightflights Drone Shows are the magic behind the lights with their 400-foot-high and 500-foot-wide images of Santa and his reindeers, the Mile High Tree, Denver Union Station, Blue Bear and even Blucifer. Dec. 2 and 31 will be special sports team-themed performances for the Broncos, Nuggets and Avalanche.