This Week In Concerts — Unwritten Law, Billie Eilish, PLS&TY, Cool Cool Cool and More

It’s another beautiful fall week in Denver, and we’ve got a whole slew of killer shows on for this week—check ’em out!

Underground punk mainstays Unwritten Law are bringing the heat to the Bluebird Theatre on 11/23 as part of a one-off pair of shows for November, and they’ve got Agent 51 and King Rat in tow to get the mosh pits moving right from the first note. Staples of California’s punk scene for decades, an Unwritten Law show ain’t one to miss!

One of pop’s biggest stars in recent years has come to bless Denver with their presence—Billie Eilish is here to blow away the Ball Arena for her second of two shows on 11/20. Known for her meteoric rise to stardom in 2015 and a string of huge hits, massive collaborations and immense live performances since then, this will for sure be a highlight of this year’s concert scene.

One of EDM’s most polite beatmakers, PLS & TY, is on the scene on 11/22. Promising to provide on the dancefloor at Larimer Lounge all night long, he’s gathered Peazy, Racket Club, Makhersay, and Siixnights to keep the crowds moving. It might be a cold night, but that’ll be a show!

The rest of this week’s concerts are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

11/20—Billie Eilish

11/21—Don Toliver

11/23—Christian Nodal

11/21—Sol Good with Kloud Forest, Lucid Slip, Trippium and J.Lang B2B Sweetboi

11/22—SubFiltronik with Severe B2B Dr.Ushūu and Wagna

11/23—Au5 with Prismatic and Journey.

11/26—Tesla Nikole with CORD, OS O and Kerv

11/21—Rhythms Of Giving

11/22—ChefWamp with Badbwoy BMC, DJ S2PS and Cassien

11/23—Wildflower Arts

11/21—Alura with Red Keep

11/22—Battle Of The Bands

11/23—Mathews

11/24—Felix Martin with Ando San and Jellyfish Farm

11/20—Homeshake with Green-House

11/21—Billy Failing Band

11/22—Shallou

11/23—Unwritten Law with Agent 51 and King Rat

11/24—Leif Vollebekk with Rachel Baiman

11/25—Cloud Nothings with Armlock and Farmer’s Wife

11/21—SHiFT ft. Mr. Bill with Frequent, Smigonaut and Budge

11/22—Bertha

11/20—Arc De Soleil with Edamame

11/23—Spafford with Cool Cool Cool and Electric Kif

11/24—Atyya with Ooga, G-Space, Sequoyah Fox and Sakiya

11/21—Tynan

11/22—Dusky

11/21—Dr. Gabba

11/22—Bass Ops: Automhate

11/22—Latin Friday

11/23—Anna Lunoe

11/20—Jane Monheit (2 Shows)

11/21—Jane Monheit (2 Shows)

11/21—Piano Lounge: Clint Dadian & Vlad Girshevich Duo

11/22—Sarah Mount & The Rushmores

11/22—Lane-O

11/22—Piano Lounge: Jason Greenlaw

11/23—Mary Louise Lee Band (2 Shows)

11/23—Piano Lounge: Linda Theus-Lee & Carlos Castellblanch Duo

11/24—The Montaldo Dynasty

11/25—Flatirons Jazz Orchestra

11/26—Mark Isham

11/20—Anna Tivel with Sam Weber and Corsicana

11/21—Cadzo with Satellite Pilot and Soneffs

11/22—VICODA with Octopus Tree and DJ TREVAH

11/23—Tall Heights with DUG

11/24—Silver Steven with Johnny Speaks and Ben Garcia

11/22—Shallou

11/23—Liver Down The River with Tonewood and PJ Moon

11/20—Mark Ambor with Kenzie

11/21—Blind Pilot with Molly Sarle

11/23—JD McPherson with Kate Clover

11/24—Off Book

11/22—Tracy Byrd

11/20—Hump Day Funk Jam

11/21—Dave Randon Trio

11/22—Super Magick

11/23—Mike Maurer Band

11/24—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

11/25—Monday Night Jazz

11/26—B3 Jazz Jam

11/20—Esh & The Isolations with Aj Suede, Factor Chandelier and Ceschi

11/21—Neotokyo Philharmonic with Body and Pleasure Prince

11/22—As In Heaven As In Hell with Moon 17, Jeff in Leather and BOAN

11/23—DBUK with Jenny Don’t and the Spurs and Snakes

11/24—RUGBURN with Flora de la Luna and Gus Baldwin & the Sketch

11/21—Bernzikial with BlvckRose, Müv, Konsta and Molyom

11/22—Motel Frunz with Bad Knees and Color Field

11/22—Sour Studios

11/22—PLS & TY with Peazy, Racket Club, Makhersay and Siixnights

11/23—The Grand Caravan with Paintings of Decay and Rat Von Rat

11/23—Cyzz with Mike Remedy

11/23—Duplex with Double Jointed and Slippin Jimmy

11/24—Ripcords with Brandywine and I Am Flavor

11/21—Nineteen Minutes Later with Of Vizions and Prison

11/22—Steller with Venture 5 and Mocha

11/23—Daniel Noah Miller with Lewis Turner and Mister Zach

11/24—Master Ferocious with Dust Beneath Dirt and Bloodbelly Blues

11/21—Follow The Reaper

11/22—The Staves

11/23—Potato Pirates

11/22—VEIL with Digital Ethos, Lord Genmu, KTRL and realms

11/23—Murkury X Rafeeki with Special Guest, Tunic and Bankaji B2B Quite Possibly

11/22—G-Eazy with IDK and Goody Grace

11/23—Tape B with Super Future, Effin, Okay Jake B2B STVSH and Phrva

11/24—Tape B with Kill Safari, Hydraulix B2B RickyXSan, Sumthin Sumthin and IDHS

11/20—The Big Swing Trio

11/21—Dave Devine’s 50th Birthday Celebration

11/22—Dru Heller Quintet

11/23—Three Tenors

11/24—Adam Gang with Jack Dunlevie

11/21—Amigo The Devil with TK & The Holy Know-Nothings and Rattlesnake Milk

11/22—Amigo The Devil with TK & The Holy Know-Nothings and Rattlesnake Milk

11/21—Prefuse 73

11/22—The Patient Zeros

11/22—Wish We Were Floyd

11/23—Van Zeppelin

11/22—Stoyer

11/23—Atomic Jones

11/23—The Worn Outs

11/22—In Agony with Codeflawed, Under Society and Proof Of Concept

11/23—Emo vs. Pop Punk

11/24—Best Served Cold

11/22—Mortudaem with Mukus, GAUNT and toe2toe

11/23—All My Senses with Spitting Image, Team Non-Existent and Set the Bar Low

11/24—Fan Club with The Nervous, Undissasembled, Tism and Thon

11/23—Chroma Lips with Bitchflower, Weird(er) and Le Jam Fou

11/21—Sango

11/22—Delta Heavy

11/23—Better Lovers

11/21—Jungle Cakes

11/22—Caleb Calloway

11/23—Will Sparks

11/23—Nexus Collective

11/22—Dr. Lunch with Wild Love Tigress, Thunder Boogie and Cubes