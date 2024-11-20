This Week In Concerts — Unwritten Law, Billie Eilish, PLS&TY, Cool Cool Cool and More

It’s another beautiful fall week in Denver, and we’ve got a whole slew of killer shows on for this week—check ’em out!
Underground punk mainstays Unwritten Law are bringing the heat to the Bluebird Theatre on 11/23 as part of a one-off pair of shows for November, and they’ve got Agent 51 and King Rat in tow to get the mosh pits moving right from the first note. Staples of California’s punk scene for decades, an Unwritten Law show ain’t one to miss!
One of pop’s biggest stars in recent years has come to bless Denver with their presence—Billie Eilish is here to blow away the Ball Arena for her second of two shows on 11/20. Known for her meteoric rise to stardom in 2015 and a string of huge hits, massive collaborations and immense live performances since then, this will for sure be a highlight of this year’s concert scene.
One of EDM’s most polite beatmakers, PLS & TY, is on the scene on 11/22. Promising to provide on the dancefloor at Larimer Lounge all night long, he’s gathered Peazy, Racket Club, Makhersay, and Siixnights to keep the crowds moving. It might be a cold night, but that’ll be a show!
The rest of this week’s concerts are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
Ball Arena
11/20—Billie Eilish
11/21—Don Toliver
11/23—Christian Nodal
The Black Box
11/21—Sol Good with Kloud Forest, Lucid Slip, Trippium and J.Lang B2B Sweetboi
11/22—SubFiltronik with Severe B2B Dr.Ushūu and Wagna
11/23—Au5 with Prismatic and Journey.
11/26—Tesla Nikole with CORD, OS O and Kerv
The Black Box Lounge
11/21—Rhythms Of Giving
11/22—ChefWamp with Badbwoy BMC, DJ S2PS and Cassien
11/23—Wildflower Arts
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/21—Alura with Red Keep
11/22—Battle Of The Bands
11/23—Mathews
11/24—Felix Martin with Ando San and Jellyfish Farm
The Bluebird Theater
11/20—Homeshake with Green-House
11/21—Billy Failing Band
11/22—Shallou
11/23—Unwritten Law with Agent 51 and King Rat
11/24—Leif Vollebekk with Rachel Baiman
11/25—Cloud Nothings with Armlock and Farmer’s Wife
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/21—SHiFT ft. Mr. Bill with Frequent, Smigonaut and Budge
11/22—Bertha
11/23—Spafford with Cool Cool Cool and Electric Kif
11/24—Atyya with Ooga, G-Space, Sequoyah Fox and Sakiya
Cervantes’ Other Side
11/20—Arc De Soleil with Edamame
11/23—Spafford with Cool Cool Cool and Electric Kif
11/24—Atyya with Ooga, G-Space, Sequoyah Fox and Sakiya
The Church
11/21—Tynan
11/22—Dusky
Club Vinyl
11/21—Dr. Gabba
11/22—Bass Ops: Automhate
11/22—Latin Friday
11/23—Anna Lunoe
Dazzle
11/20—Jane Monheit (2 Shows)
11/21—Jane Monheit (2 Shows)
11/21—Piano Lounge: Clint Dadian & Vlad Girshevich Duo
11/22—Sarah Mount & The Rushmores
11/22—Lane-O
11/22—Piano Lounge: Jason Greenlaw
11/23—Mary Louise Lee Band (2 Shows)
11/23—Piano Lounge: Linda Theus-Lee & Carlos Castellblanch Duo
11/24—The Montaldo Dynasty
11/25—Flatirons Jazz Orchestra
11/26—Mark Isham
Globe Hall
11/20—Anna Tivel with Sam Weber and Corsicana
11/21—Cadzo with Satellite Pilot and Soneffs
11/22—VICODA with Octopus Tree and DJ TREVAH
11/23—Tall Heights with DUG
11/24—Silver Steven with Johnny Speaks and Ben Garcia
Goosetown Tavern
11/22—Shallou
11/23—Liver Down The River with Tonewood and PJ Moon
The Gothic Theatre
11/20—Mark Ambor with Kenzie
11/21—Blind Pilot with Molly Sarle
11/23—JD McPherson with Kate Clover
11/24—Off Book
The Grizzly Rose
11/22—Tracy Byrd
Herb’s
11/20—Hump Day Funk Jam
11/21—Dave Randon Trio
11/22—Super Magick
11/23—Mike Maurer Band
11/24—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs
11/25—Monday Night Jazz
11/26—B3 Jazz Jam
Hi-Dive
11/20—Esh & The Isolations with Aj Suede, Factor Chandelier and Ceschi
11/21—Neotokyo Philharmonic with Body and Pleasure Prince
11/22—As In Heaven As In Hell with Moon 17, Jeff in Leather and BOAN
11/23—DBUK with Jenny Don’t and the Spurs and Snakes
11/24—RUGBURN with Flora de la Luna and Gus Baldwin & the Sketch
Larimer Lounge
11/21—Bernzikial with BlvckRose, Müv, Konsta and Molyom
11/22—Motel Frunz with Bad Knees and Color Field
11/22—Sour Studios
11/22—PLS & TY with Peazy, Racket Club, Makhersay and Siixnights
11/23—The Grand Caravan with Paintings of Decay and Rat Von Rat
11/23—Cyzz with Mike Remedy
11/23—Duplex with Double Jointed and Slippin Jimmy
11/24—Ripcords with Brandywine and I Am Flavor
Lost Lake
11/21—Nineteen Minutes Later with Of Vizions and Prison
11/22—Steller with Venture 5 and Mocha
11/23—Daniel Noah Miller with Lewis Turner and Mister Zach
11/24—Master Ferocious with Dust Beneath Dirt and Bloodbelly Blues
Marquis Theater
11/21—Follow The Reaper
11/22—The Staves
11/23—Potato Pirates
Meow Wolf
11/22—VEIL with Digital Ethos, Lord Genmu, KTRL and realms
11/23—Murkury X Rafeeki with Special Guest, Tunic and Bankaji B2B Quite Possibly
Mission Ballroom
11/22—G-Eazy with IDK and Goody Grace
11/23—Tape B with Super Future, Effin, Okay Jake B2B STVSH and Phrva
11/24—Tape B with Kill Safari, Hydraulix B2B RickyXSan, Sumthin Sumthin and IDHS
Nocturne
11/20—The Big Swing Trio
11/21—Dave Devine’s 50th Birthday Celebration
11/22—Dru Heller Quintet
11/23—Three Tenors
11/24—Adam Gang with Jack Dunlevie
The Ogden Theatre
11/21—Amigo The Devil with TK & The Holy Know-Nothings and Rattlesnake Milk
11/22—Amigo The Devil with TK & The Holy Know-Nothings and Rattlesnake Milk
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/21—Prefuse 73
11/22—The Patient Zeros
The Oriental Theater
11/22—Wish We Were Floyd
11/23—Van Zeppelin
Roxy Broadway
11/22—Stoyer
11/23—Atomic Jones
11/23—The Worn Outs
Roxy Theatre
11/22—In Agony with Codeflawed, Under Society and Proof Of Concept
11/23—Emo vs. Pop Punk
11/24—Best Served Cold
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/22—Mortudaem with Mukus, GAUNT and toe2toe
11/23—All My Senses with Spitting Image, Team Non-Existent and Set the Bar Low
11/24—Fan Club with The Nervous, Undissasembled, Tism and Thon
Skylark Lounge
11/23—Chroma Lips with Bitchflower, Weird(er) and Le Jam Fou
Summit
11/21—Sango
11/22—Delta Heavy
11/23—Better Lovers
Temple
11/21—Jungle Cakes
11/22—Caleb Calloway
11/23—Will Sparks
11/23—Nexus Collective
Your Mom’s House
11/22—Dr. Lunch with Wild Love Tigress, Thunder Boogie and Cubes