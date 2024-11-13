Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 11/13 – 11/17



Denver Fashion Week continues through this Sunday! Don’t miss Colorado’s premier fashion extravaganza at The Brighton for the remaining Maximalism, Society, Couture and Western-themed shows.

The city is also preparing for the coming holidays with special Thanksgiving-styled menus and a tree lighting at Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Louisiana Meets the Rockies comes to Mile High Station this week in Denver to showcase The Bayou State’s flavorful southern dishes.

Denver Fashion Week Day 5: Maximalism Fashion Show

When: Nov. 13, 6 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $35.46

Lowdown: So, what’s the scoop on Maximalism? Think of it as the fashion world’s answer to a wild party where everyone is invited, and the dress code is “the more, the merrier!” Maximalism is all about embracing excess, celebrating your individuality, and expressing yourself in the most colorful and outrageous ways. Forget about minimalism and its “less is more” mantra; here, we’re shouting “more is more” from the rooftops!

Denver Fashion Week Day 6: Society Fashion Show

When: Nov. 14, 6 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $35.46

Lowdown: Get ready to immerse yourself in a night of unparalleled style and creativity at the Society Fashion Show, a highlight of the illustrious Denver Fashion Week! This is not just any event; it’s the pinnacle of fashion in Colorado, where the latest trends and innovative designs collide in a breathtaking showcase that is sure to leave you inspired.

Denver Fashion Week Day 7: Couture Fashion Show

When: Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $35.46

Lowdown: Whether you’re a die-hard fashionista or just looking to spice up your social calendar, this is the night you won’t want to miss! Picture this: stunning models strutting their stuff in jaw-dropping couture creations that will leave you spellbound. From elegant gowns that whisper luxury to cutting-edge ensembles that scream style, this event is a feast for the eyes and a celebration of creativity!

Denver Fashion Week Day 8: Western Fashion Show

When: Nov. 17, 6 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $35.46

Lowdown: Picture this: The energy of the crowd, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the spotlight shining bright on you as you strut your stuff in your most fabulous Western attire. This is more than just a fashion show; it’s an invitation to express your individuality and showcase your style. Whether you’re channeling your inner cowboy or embracing that chic, rugged look, the Western Fashion Show is your opportunity to stand out from the crowd and make a statement that resonates with the spirit of Denver.

Look out for Denver Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 Model Auditions

When: Jan. 12, 11 a.m.

Where: The Brighton – A NPU Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $15.18

Lowdown: We are looking for fresh new talent of traditional and non-traditional male and female models ages 7-13, Mommy & Me segment (Moms and their kids), and ages 14+, with a strong runway walk and presence to walk the Denver Fashion Week Spring 2025 runway scheduled for May 3-11. For more information look here.

Anne Wilson

Photo credit Anne Wilson

When: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $30+

The Lowdown: Nashville’s Anne Wilson comes to the Paramount this evening following the release of REBEL (Live from Lexington) on Oct. 25. Wilson is a songwriter blending Contemporary Christian music and the Country sound.

Armin van Buuren

Photo credit AXS

When: Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $84.60+

The Lowdown: Armin van Buuren is a Dutch DJ and record producer. He hosts the weekly radio show A State of Trance which first aired in 2001 with co-producer Ruben de Ronde. In August of 2024, he released A State of Trance, Ibiza 2024 (Mixed by Armin van Buuren).

Caribou / Joy Orbison

Photo credit AXS

When: Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $52+

The Lowdown: Dan Snaith is a Canadian musician and composer that goes by the stage name Caribou. He has released 10 studio albums since 2000. This October, Caribou released new album Honey. He is joined by Joy Orbison and opener Yuné Pinku. Pinku’s latest release is EP Scarlet Lamb.

Zen Selekta

Photo credit Meow Wolf

When: Nov. 16, 9 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30.75

The Lowdown: Zen Selekta is from Atlanta, Georgia, and she creates beat-heavy music with “ethereal melodies and ethnic influences,” deriving inspiration from her Spanish heritage, books, films and spiritual practices. Guest acts Seth David, WonkyWilla and Zentik will join.

Edie Carey and Sarah Sample with Jeff Cramer

Photo credit Swallow Hill Music

When: Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.83 – $34.98

The Lowdown: Edie Carey and Sarah Sample are longtime friends and touring partners, according to Swallow Hill Music. Together, they have a duo album, ‘Til The Morning: Lullabies and Songs of Comfort, which was awarded Best Children’s Album in 2014’s Independent Music Awards. On Oct. 18, they released another duo album, Lantern In The Dark: Songs Of Comfort And Lullabies.

Louisiana Meets the Rockies

Photo credit Louisiana Meets the Rockies

When: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $45

The Lowdown: This event is a one-time only experience where Louisiana Culinary Trails will bring their flavor-packed meals from The Bayou State. It is the first time 11 top Louisiana chefs will showcase their dishes this far west of the Mississippi. Guests can also try signature southern cocktails and enjoy the live music.

“Get Stuffed” with The Original

Photo credit The Original

When: Nov. 1 – Nov. 30, 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Where: The Original, 1600 20th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices will vary

The Lowdown: In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Original is offering a menu full of unique takes on nostalgic comfort foods like a Turkey Benedict, Thanksgiving Panini, Gingerbread Pancakes and Spiced Holiday Gin Cider.

Bierstadt Big Top — The Pumpkin Spice Circus

Photo credit Bierstadt Lagerhaus

When: Nov. 15, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875. Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Pumpkin Spice Circus will include performances, acts and endless entertainment, all available while sipping on a Lager. The performers will put on a show that includes acrobatics, aerial displays and more.

5 Year Anniversary Bash

Photo credit Waldschänke Ciders

When: Nov. 16, 12 p.m.

Where: Waldschänke Ciders, 4100 Jason St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Waldschänke Ciders invites you to raise a glass in celebration of five years of cider, community and family with brand new cider releases, exclusive anniversary merchandise and fun entertainment.

Gluten and Dairy Free Pop Up Event

Photo credit Curate: A Local Mercantile

When: Nov. 17, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Curate Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd. #150, Centennial, CO

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kristin Vance created “Gluten Free in the 303 Bakery” this year after years of crafting gluten-free and dairy-free recipes. Attendees will find sweet treats like mini cookie cups, muffins, dessert bars and more. You can also find their Flagship store at the corner of University Blvd. and Country Line Rd. in Centennial. There will be even more vendors offering clothing, jewelry, art, Colorado food items, live plants, home decor, gift items and more. They also will have a gift wrapping service to further ease the gift-giving season for all.

Spookadelia — The Fracture | Immersive Art Experience

When: Nov. 13, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., various time slots

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $12 – $20

The Lowdown: Even if it’s a bit past Halloween, it’s not too late to check out Spookadelia: The Fracture. It is a narrative-driven immersive art, theatrical, interactive experience for all ages. You will be open to explore the fusion of art, technology and storytelling to leave you sensorily fulfilled.

Girls Gotta Eat: No Crumbs Tour

When: Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $58 – $66

The Lowdown: Girls Gotta Eat is the podcast project of Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine. It is a weekly comedy show that centers around dating, sex and relationships. They bring their same wit and humor to the Paramount for the No Crumbs Tour.

Diego Florez-Arroyo — WARNING: Mi Amá

Photo credit Diego Florez

When: Nov. 13 – Jan. 4, 2025. Gallery hours Wednesday – Saturday: 12 – 6 p.m., Sunday – Tuesday: Closed

Where: Union Hall – Denver, 1750 Wewatta St., Ste 144, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: WARNING: Mi Amá is the collective works of Denver poet, artist and musician Diego Florez-Arroyo “that explores the deep, innate connection between humans and the concept of ‘mother’ in all its forms—biological, earth, and spiritual” through various mediums. There will also be an artist talk with Diego Florez-Arroyo on Nov. 14 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.



Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration

Photo credit Shop Cherry Creek website

When: Nov. 16, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Nuggets Announcer Kyle Speller will host Cherry Creek’s annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration. From 2 – 7 p.m., attendees can shop the Holiday BAZAAR with over 35 craft vendors, kids’ activities and holiday-themed pop-up bar with a DJ presented by Kona Grill. Beginning at 5, drink some hot chocolate and take photos at booths while counting down the lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree. Inside there will be family-friendly entertainment by Spinphony, the Beverly Belles, cookie decorating and hot chocolate making.

Handcrafted Soaps Workshop

Photo credit thedairy.org

When: Nov. 17, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, CO

Cost: $68 – $80

The Lowdown: Take a small hike over to Boulder for a workshop with Courageous Soap Founder Lisa Gillespie. Gillespie will guide attendees through making hand-poured, cold-process soap customized by your own selected oils, scents and natural or cosmetic colorants. The soaps are perfect to keep for yourself or perhaps gift to a loved one.

