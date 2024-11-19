Tiger Prints Are Taking Over This Fall — Where To Shop Locally

As the temperatures continue to drop, a fierce trend is heating up and returning this fall: tiger prints. Bold, exotic, and undeniably stylish, this wild pattern is taking center stage making a statement, popping up in everything from coats to accessories.

Whether looking to add a subtle pop to your everyday wear or go full-on fierce with statement pieces, tiger prints are the ultimate way to bring some edge to your winter wardrobe. And the best part? You don’t have to look far — local boutiques and stores are stocked with unique tiger-print pieces perfect for embracing this trend right here in your favorite city.

Here’s where to shop locally for the best selections of this season’s hottest print.

Zara

This season, Zara has embraced the bold allure of tiger prints, offering a range of stylish pieces that make it easy to add a fierce, fashion-forward touch to any fall wardrobe. Known for translating high-fashion trends into wearable, everyday styles, Zara brings the exotic print to life across multiple garments — from structured dresses to cozy cardigans. For a subtle yet chic statement, their tiger-print cardigan and plain turtlenecks are perfect for pairing with denim or leather, balancing the wild print with classic fall textures.

Those looking for a more daring take on the trend will find plenty to love in Zara’s statement accessories and head to toe tiger print sets, which feature an oversized and flowy look. Paired with kitten heels or layered over neutral basics, these pieces bring a touch of luxury to everyday looks. Zara’s commitment to affordability and style means shoppers can experiment with the trend without breaking the bank, making it easy to add a touch of the wild to even the most minimalist wardrobe.

H&M

H&M also brings its unique touch to the tiger print craze, offering a range of versatile pieces that appeal to trendsetters and those looking for more understated options. With their collection of tiger-print gloves, bags, and boots, H&M makes it easy to add a hint of the wild to any outfit. Their accessories feature subtle prints and earthy tones, making them ideal for mixing and matching your existing wardrobe. For anyone new to animal prints, these smaller items offer a simple way to embrace the trend without stepping too far out of their comfort zone.

In addition to accessories, H&M has released some striking statement pieces that make tiger print the focal point. Their oversized tiger-print sweaters and flowy midi skirts offer the perfect balance of cozy and bold, pairing well with chunky boots or layered jackets. With so many options available, H&M makes it easy to incorporate this fall’s favorite print into everyday looks.

Dressed in Lala

Dressed in Lala is known for its playful, statement-making styles, a fresh and vibrant twist to the tiger print trend ideal for anyone wanting to add some edge to their fall wardrobe. Dressed in Lala’s collection features unexpected, eye-catching pieces like oversized tiger-print jackets in bold colors, as well as cozy yet edgy tiger-print pants that bring a modern streetwear vibe. Their designs play with scale and color, taking the classic tiger stripe and reimagining it in new, striking ways that are anything but traditional.

One standout feature of Dressed in Lala’s approach is their focus on layering-friendly, versatile pieces. Tiger-print shackets (shirt jackets) and slouchy, cropped tiger-print sweaters are ideal for mixing and matching, offering endless possibilities for styling. These pieces are perfect for creating a layered, maximalist look or adding a pop of personality to a more neutral outfit.

Dressed in Lala’s unique take on the tiger print is bold, refreshing, and undeniably fun, making it a go-to for anyone looking to express their wild side this season.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom offers a refined selection of tiger-print pieces that blend elegance with edge, appealing to those who want a sophisticated take on the trend. From luxury designer brands to more accessible lines, Nordstrom has curated a collection that includes everything from tiger-print silk blouses to chic, tailored blazers. These high-quality fabrics and structured silhouettes elevate the print, making it ideal for workwear or polished evening looks. For those looking to incorporate animal print subtly, Nordstrom’s tiger-print scarves and belts provide the perfect accents to add a hint of the trend without overwhelming an outfit.

Their footwear selection is another standout, featuring tiger-print loafers, ankle boots, and even statement heels. These pieces add a bit of wild flair to everyday staples, making them versatile enough for both dressed-up and casual looks. Nordstrom’s range of tiger-print handbags and totes also brings luxury to the trend, with pieces that make for stylish conversation starters. With options in a variety of tones and textures, Nordstrom makes it easy for shoppers to find a tiger-print piece that aligns with their style, whether it’s classic and understated or bold and daring.

The Willow Tree Boutique

The Willow Tree Boutique, known for its approachable and trend-driven styles, brings a warm, accessible take on tiger prints — perfect for everyday wear. Their collection features cozy sweaters, cardigans, and tops in tiger patterns that blend effortlessly with fall’s neutral palette. Many of their pieces offer a softer, more muted take on the print, making them ideal for those who want to embrace the trend without going too bold. The Willow Tree’s tiger-print sweaters and tops are especially popular, pairing well with everything from jeans to leggings for an easy, stylish look for casual outings or weekend get-togethers.

Beyond everyday basics, The Willow Tree also offers eye-catching statement pieces like tiger-print boots and sets, adding a feminine twist to the trend. These pieces are designed to be dressed up or down, whether paired with ankle boots and a denim jacket or dressed up with heels and a leather jacket for a night out. Their use of soft, comfortable fabrics and flattering silhouettes make The Willow Tree’s tiger-print pieces easy to wear and style, offering a playful but polished way to incorporate this season’s must-have print into any wardrobe.

As tiger prints dominate this fall, they offer something for everyone—from bold statement-makers to subtle accents. Whether it’s the refined elegance at Nordstrom, the playful edge of Dressed in Lala, Zara’s accessible take, H&M’s versatile staples, or The Willow Tree’s cozy-chic selections, there are endless ways to embrace this trend in your own style.

Local and online shops alike are filled with unique tiger-print pieces that allow you to experiment with textures, colors, and silhouettes, letting your personality shine. So whether you’re adding just a touch or going all out, this season’s tiger print trend is the perfect way to bring some fierce fashion energy into your fall wardrobe.