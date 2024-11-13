This Week In Concerts — Of The Trees, Billie Eilish, The Devil Wears Prada, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and More

We’ve survived the first proper snowfall of the season, and the concerts haven’t slowed down one bit—check out what’s up this week:

One of pop’s biggest stars in recent years has come to bless Denver with their presence—Billie Eilish is here to blow away the Ball Arena for her first of two shows on 11/19. Known for her meteoric rise to stardom in 2015 and a string of huge hits, massive collaborations and immense live performances since then, this will be a highlight of this year’s concert scene for sure.

Delayed from last weekend but taking Red Rocks by storm this weekend, Maine-grown and Denver-rooted producer Of The Trees is coming to town for an absolutely massive weekend with headlining sets on 11/16 and 11/17. He’s got Mindchatter, Resonant Language (replacing Halogenix from the week prior), Anna Morgan, Posij and Sylph starting things off on Saturday, and then Emancipator Trio, Goopsteppa, Freddy Todd and Chef Boyarbeatz will be firing up the crowd to begin on Sunday. There’s a second chance to catch these incredible acts this weekend, so don’t miss out!

Legendary beatmaker RJD2 has come back to Colorado to play those boom baps and get his MPC spinnin’ at the Ogden Theatre on 11/16. A producer who’s been on the scene for many years, RJD2 is known for his boundary-pushing hip-hop-based style and his amazing live shows (as well as creating what would become the Mad Men theme song). Make sure to get there and get down!

11/16—Trans-Siberian Orchestra (2 Shows)

11/19—Billie Eilish

11/14—Abelation with Spella and ChefWamp

11/15—Pushloop with Thelem and Nomine

11/16—Sully with Arcane, Despise and Nervouz Syztem

11/19—Brotha Nature & Friends with ChefWamp, BASSFACE and J-Lee

11/14—Too Into It with Lazerdream, Airb3ar, Yung lurch, Mythirst and Furbie Cakes

11/15—Slob Gnarly with Meeshroom, CTRL_B and CORD

11/16—Ahkur with King Shotta, Lunch Money and Opal

11/13—Abby Webster with Adda Boyd

11/15—Signs Of Tranquility with Fell Harvest and Siege Perilous

11/14—American Aquarium with Blaine Bailey

11/15—Torren Foot with TypeOne, It’s Jefe :], Crispy and C Glacier

11/16—Ayybo with Willbeaux and Josh Fedz

Daniel Donato

11/14—Kitchen Dwellers with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

11/15—Kitchen Dwellers with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

11/16—Reaper with Skellytn and Rebel Scum

11/14—SHiFT ft. Vinja with Danny Grooves and Cottontail

11/15—Bttrfly Quintet with The Parrisian Live Band

11/16—Satin Jackets with Sugar Nova and Nightden

11/14—Netsky

11/15—Aluna

11/16—Latin Night

11/15—Spass with ID

11/15—Latin Friday

11/16—Mele

Deborah Stafford

11/13—Deborah Stafford & The Night Stalkers

11/14—Tierney Sutton with Tamir Hendelman (2 Shows)

11/14—Piano Lounge: Luke Leavitt

11/15—Alex Hahn

11/15—Ritmo Cascabel

11/15—Piano Lounge: Medina Duo

11/16—Chad LB Quartet (2 Shows)

11/16—Piano Lounge: Hunter Gammel & Alexi Petersen Duo

11/17—Chad LB Quartet (2 Shows)

11/18—Nicholas Payton Trio (2 Shows)

11/19—Nicholas Payton Trio (2 Shows)

11/13—Madison Ryann Ward

11/14—Sorry Mom with Geo Conjure & Minerva and Tiny Tomboy

11/15—Bay Faction with Nitefire and Stella Nova

11/16—Willie Watson with Viv & Riley and Palamara

11/17—Far Out Underground Rainbow with Broke Down Nuns, Cartoon Violence and The Valleyman

11/18—Ashley Kutcher with Savanna Leigh and Wyatt Pike

11/19—The Wrecks with The High Lines

11/15—Daisychain with Jaguar Stevens and Sexy Coyote

11/15—37 Frets

11/16—Frost Children with Gaszia

RJD2

11/13—Origami Angel with Arms Length, Macseal and Forests

11/16—RJD2 with Fred Fancy

11/18—La Femme with Sam Quealy

11/19—Sonreal

11/15—Pecos & The Rooftops with The Huser Brothers

11/13—Hump Day Funk Jam

11/14—Tres Leches

11/15—Mile Hi Groove

11/16—Mile Hi Groove

11/17—Venus Cruz

11/18—Monday Night Jazz

11/19—B3 Jazz Jam

11/14—BabyBaby with Candy Chic, Hex Cassette and System Exclusive

11/15—Cryptic Witch with Blööd Ôath and Cardiel

11/16—Headlight Rivals with Forty Feet Tall and Pink Fuzz

11/17—Rabbit Fighter with Horse Girl and Gila Teen

11/14—The Caracal Project with They Invade and Ceiva

11/15—Spliff Tank with Terra Colonial and Sam Bosch

11/15—DJ Sauce with Sam Kahn

11/15—Open House: Dirty Fancy with Kwixotik and Taysty

11/16—Caribou

11/16—Easy Honey with Blankslate

11/16—DJ Susan X Kaleena Zanders with Matt Suave and A Second Wind

11/16—Hot Singles In Your Area

11/14—The Standalones with Arthur S & The Effects and Homeless Heart

11/14—Christ Dillinger with Acid Souljah and Tenkay

11/15—DJ Susan X Kaleena Zanders with CJ. and MICVH

11/16—Evening Elephants with Seth Beamer and BRiNK

11/17—Dogpark with Beeson and Welcome Back.

Lauren Sanderson

11/13—Dance With The Dead

11/14—Suitable Miss

11/15—Lauren Sanderson

11/16—Suicide Cages

11/18—Kurt Travis

11/13—Becky Hill with SONRIZAS

11/14—The Faint with HER MANS

11/15—Zen Selekta with CONTRA, LitaLotus and Athena

11/16—Zen Selecta with Seth David, WonkyWilla and Zentik

11/14—King Diamond & MYRKUR with Overkill and Night Demon

11/15—Caribou with Joy Orbinson and Yune Pinku

11/16—G-Eazy with IDK and Goody Grace

11/13—The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio

11/14—Gabriel Mervine Quartet

11/15—Dru Heller Quintet

11/16—The Steve Denny Quintet

11/17—Renditions Dinner Concert

The Dip

11/13—The Dip with Jordan MacKampa

11/14—Nero with Pocket and RyanRossi

11/15—Levity with Jon Casey, Nikita, The Wicked and Svmmie

11/16—He$h with Sisto:Devour, Squishi and Yunit.

11/14—Hunter James & The Titanic

11/15—Rowdy Shadehouse

11/16—Egyptian Lover

11/15—Emo Night Brooklyn

11/16—mumiy troll

11/17—The Smithereens

11/19—John Hiatt

Tiesto

11/14—Armin Van Buuren with Laura van Dam

11/15—Tiesto

11/16—Of The Trees with Mindchatter, Resonant Language, Anna Morgan, Posij and Sylph

11/17—Of The Trees with Emancipator Trio, Goopsteppa, Freddy Todd and Chef Boyarbeatz

11/15—Mackenzie Rae

11/15—Forgery

11/16—Aiden & NAAV

11/16—Pleasure People & The Watertower

11/14—Phora

11/15—Femme Fest

11/16—Cytotoxin

11/17—Lil Bean with Zay Bang

11/13—Oscar Goldman with Taste Nate, DAMN Selene and Jo Rodriguez

11/15—Zenith with Bad Anatomy and Mulholland.wav

11/16—POLISH with Pig Splitter, Mukus and Crypts of Golgotha

11/13—Caiola

11/14—Desperate Electric with Humble Francis and The Rough Times

11/15—Pink Fuzz with Sego and Social Cinema

11/16—Bear & The Beasts with Saint Somebody and Alpine Deco

State Champs

11/15—David Shaw

11/17—The Devil Wears Prada

11/19—State Champs

11/15—Shlomo

11/15—Chooz Fun

11/13—S!ck!ck

11/13—Coast To Ghost with Box State and Liquid Suede

11/13—Shock & Dash feat. Eiron