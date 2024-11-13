This Week In Concerts — Of The Trees, Billie Eilish, The Devil Wears Prada, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and More

We’ve survived the first proper snowfall of the season, and the concerts haven’t slowed down one bit—check out what’s up this week:
One of pop’s biggest stars in recent years has come to bless Denver with their presence—Billie Eilish is here to blow away the Ball Arena for her first of two shows on 11/19. Known for her meteoric rise to stardom in 2015 and a string of huge hits, massive collaborations and immense live performances since then, this will be a highlight of this year’s concert scene for sure.
Delayed from last weekend but taking Red Rocks by storm this weekend, Maine-grown and Denver-rooted producer Of The Trees is coming to town for an absolutely massive weekend with headlining sets on 11/16 and 11/17. He’s got Mindchatter, Resonant Language (replacing Halogenix from the week prior), Anna Morgan, Posij and Sylph starting things off on Saturday, and then Emancipator Trio, Goopsteppa, Freddy Todd and Chef Boyarbeatz will be firing up the crowd to begin on Sunday. There’s a second chance to catch these incredible acts this weekend, so don’t miss out!
Legendary beatmaker RJD2 has come back to Colorado to play those boom baps and get his MPC spinnin’ at the Ogden Theatre on 11/16. A producer who’s been on the scene for many years, RJD2 is known for his boundary-pushing hip-hop-based style and his amazing live shows (as well as creating what would become the Mad Men theme song). Make sure to get there and get down!
The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
Ball Arena
11/16—Trans-Siberian Orchestra (2 Shows)
11/19—Billie Eilish
The Black Box
11/14—Abelation with Spella and ChefWamp
11/15—Pushloop with Thelem and Nomine
11/16—Sully with Arcane, Despise and Nervouz Syztem
11/19—Brotha Nature & Friends with ChefWamp, BASSFACE and J-Lee
The Black Box Lounge
11/14—Too Into It with Lazerdream, Airb3ar, Yung lurch, Mythirst and Furbie Cakes
11/15—Slob Gnarly with Meeshroom, CTRL_B and CORD
11/16—Ahkur with King Shotta, Lunch Money and Opal
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/13—Abby Webster with Adda Boyd
11/15—Signs Of Tranquility with Fell Harvest and Siege Perilous
The Bluebird Theater
11/14—American Aquarium with Blaine Bailey
11/15—Torren Foot with TypeOne, It’s Jefe :], Crispy and C Glacier
11/16—Ayybo with Willbeaux and Josh Fedz
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/14—Kitchen Dwellers with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
11/15—Kitchen Dwellers with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
11/16—Reaper with Skellytn and Rebel Scum
Cervantes’ Other Side
11/14—SHiFT ft. Vinja with Danny Grooves and Cottontail
11/15—Bttrfly Quintet with The Parrisian Live Band
11/16—Satin Jackets with Sugar Nova and Nightden
The Church
11/14—Netsky
11/15—Aluna
11/16—Latin Night
Club Vinyl
11/15—Spass with ID
11/15—Latin Friday
11/16—Mele
Dazzle
11/13—Deborah Stafford & The Night Stalkers
11/14—Tierney Sutton with Tamir Hendelman (2 Shows)
11/14—Piano Lounge: Luke Leavitt
11/15—Alex Hahn
11/15—Ritmo Cascabel
11/15—Piano Lounge: Medina Duo
11/16—Chad LB Quartet (2 Shows)
11/16—Piano Lounge: Hunter Gammel & Alexi Petersen Duo
11/17—Chad LB Quartet (2 Shows)
11/18—Nicholas Payton Trio (2 Shows)
11/19—Nicholas Payton Trio (2 Shows)
Globe Hall
11/13—Madison Ryann Ward
11/14—Sorry Mom with Geo Conjure & Minerva and Tiny Tomboy
11/15—Bay Faction with Nitefire and Stella Nova
11/16—Willie Watson with Viv & Riley and Palamara
11/17—Far Out Underground Rainbow with Broke Down Nuns, Cartoon Violence and The Valleyman
11/18—Ashley Kutcher with Savanna Leigh and Wyatt Pike
11/19—The Wrecks with The High Lines
Goosetown Tavern
11/15—Daisychain with Jaguar Stevens and Sexy Coyote
11/15—37 Frets
11/16—Frost Children with Gaszia
The Gothic Theatre
11/13—Origami Angel with Arms Length, Macseal and Forests
11/16—RJD2 with Fred Fancy
11/18—La Femme with Sam Quealy
11/19—Sonreal
The Grizzly Rose
11/15—Pecos & The Rooftops with The Huser Brothers
Herb’s
11/13—Hump Day Funk Jam
11/14—Tres Leches
11/15—Mile Hi Groove
11/16—Mile Hi Groove
11/17—Venus Cruz
11/18—Monday Night Jazz
11/19—B3 Jazz Jam
Hi-Dive
11/14—BabyBaby with Candy Chic, Hex Cassette and System Exclusive
11/15—Cryptic Witch with Blööd Ôath and Cardiel
11/16—Headlight Rivals with Forty Feet Tall and Pink Fuzz
11/17—Rabbit Fighter with Horse Girl and Gila Teen
Larimer Lounge
11/14—The Caracal Project with They Invade and Ceiva
11/15—Spliff Tank with Terra Colonial and Sam Bosch
11/15—DJ Sauce with Sam Kahn
11/15—Open House: Dirty Fancy with Kwixotik and Taysty
11/16—Caribou
11/16—Easy Honey with Blankslate
11/16—DJ Susan X Kaleena Zanders with Matt Suave and A Second Wind
11/16—Hot Singles In Your Area
11/14—The Standalones with Arthur S & The Effects and Homeless Heart
Lost Lake
11/14—Christ Dillinger with Acid Souljah and Tenkay
11/15—DJ Susan X Kaleena Zanders with CJ. and MICVH
11/16—Evening Elephants with Seth Beamer and BRiNK
11/17—Dogpark with Beeson and Welcome Back.
Marquis Theater
11/13—Dance With The Dead
11/14—Suitable Miss
11/15—Lauren Sanderson
11/16—Suicide Cages
11/18—Kurt Travis
Meow Wolf
11/13—Becky Hill with SONRIZAS
11/14—The Faint with HER MANS
11/15—Zen Selekta with CONTRA, LitaLotus and Athena
11/16—Zen Selecta with Seth David, WonkyWilla and Zentik
Mission Ballroom
11/14—King Diamond & MYRKUR with Overkill and Night Demon
11/15—Caribou with Joy Orbinson and Yune Pinku
11/16—G-Eazy with IDK and Goody Grace
Nocturne
11/13—The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio
11/14—Gabriel Mervine Quartet
11/15—Dru Heller Quintet
11/16—The Steve Denny Quintet
11/17—Renditions Dinner Concert
The Ogden Theatre
11/13—The Dip with Jordan MacKampa
11/14—Nero with Pocket and RyanRossi
11/15—Levity with Jon Casey, Nikita, The Wicked and Svmmie
11/16—He$h with Sisto:Devour, Squishi and Yunit.
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/14—Hunter James & The Titanic
11/15—Rowdy Shadehouse
11/16—Egyptian Lover
The Oriental Theater
11/15—Emo Night Brooklyn
11/16—mumiy troll
11/17—The Smithereens
11/19—John Hiatt
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/14—Armin Van Buuren with Laura van Dam
11/15—Tiesto
11/16—Of The Trees with Mindchatter, Resonant Language, Anna Morgan, Posij and Sylph
11/17—Of The Trees with Emancipator Trio, Goopsteppa, Freddy Todd and Chef Boyarbeatz
Roxy Broadway
11/15—Mackenzie Rae
11/15—Forgery
11/16—Aiden & NAAV
11/16—Pleasure People & The Watertower
Roxy Theatre
11/14—Phora
11/15—Femme Fest
11/16—Cytotoxin
11/17—Lil Bean with Zay Bang
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/13—Oscar Goldman with Taste Nate, DAMN Selene and Jo Rodriguez
11/15—Zenith with Bad Anatomy and Mulholland.wav
11/16—POLISH with Pig Splitter, Mukus and Crypts of Golgotha
Skylark Lounge
11/13—Caiola
11/14—Desperate Electric with Humble Francis and The Rough Times
11/15—Pink Fuzz with Sego and Social Cinema
11/16—Bear & The Beasts with Saint Somebody and Alpine Deco
Summit
11/15—David Shaw
11/17—The Devil Wears Prada
11/19—State Champs
Temple
11/15—Shlomo
11/15—Chooz Fun
11/13—S!ck!ck
Your Mom’s House
11/13—Coast To Ghost with Box State and Liquid Suede
11/13—Shock & Dash feat. Eiron