The International Rescue Committee: DFW’s Non-Profit Partner

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) isn’t just a showcase of the city’s creativity and style; it’s a vibrant gathering where fashion meets community, culture and purpose. This season, beginning Saturday, November 9 with the much-anticipated Sustainable show, promises to be no exception. As designers, models, and vendors get ready for the event, Denver’s diverse community is also preparing to come together in support of a deeper cause.

Get Your Denver Fashion Week Tickets Here.

This season, DFW is partnering with The International Rescue Committee (IRC) as their 2024 Non-Profit Partner. The IRC is a 501(c)(3) organization that offers support to refugees, individuals seeking asylum, victims of human trafficking, survivors of torture, and other immigrants, helping them build successful lives in America. In doing so, they help restore health, safety, education, economic well-being, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster.

The International Rescue Committee Supports Individuals And Communities Alike

Photo courtesy of The International Rescue Committee in Denver

Every year, thousands of people forced to escape violence and persecution find safety and freedom through the generosity of the American people. They make it their mission to help individuals and families survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. To provide support and safety resources, the IRC collaborates with government agencies and community organizations in Denver, more than 29 U.S. cities, and over 50 countries worldwide.

Economic Empowerment Manager at the IRC Homayoon Milad, has seen firsthand how the organization can impact individual lives and communities as a whole. A former client of the organization, he’s now paying it forward by empowering others to reclaim their quality of life.

“The IRC in Denver has made a significant impact by providing essential services to Special Immigrant Visa holders, Refugees, Asylum seekers, and Survivors of Torture, including safe housing, medical care, and job training,” Milad shared. “These efforts help individuals become self-reliant, enrich the cultural fabric of Denver metro areas, and contribute to the local economy.”

Milad’s words underscore the IRC’s pivotal role in empowering their Denver clients, offering not only immediate relief but also long-term support that fosters self-sufficiency, sustainable safety, and enables them to contribute to their communities. This mission of empowerment has a lasting impact on all those involved from the clients to IRC’s staff, including those, like Milad, who now work within the organization to extend that same support to others.

“As a former client and now an Economic Empowerment Manager at the IRC in Denver, I can attest to the transformative impact this organization has had on my life. The IRC in Denver has been instrumental in helping me connect with the community, navigate new opportunities, advocate for the rights of refugees and immigrants, and voice the needs of the refugee population,” said Milad. “It has also allowed me to cultivate hope for my fellow friends who share the lived experience of being a refugee.”

This sentiment is shared throughout the organization as a whole.

Hanna Simmons, the IRC’s Denver Development Manager, further supports the fundamental impact that IRC’s services can have and shares how this impact reverberates through the community, spreading positivity and support drives her motivation every day.

“As an immigrant from Germany who was warmly welcomed into America, I consider the US my second home,” she said. “Working for the IRC in Denver gives me a profound sense of meaning and belonging. Supporting people in less fortunate circumstances to improve their lives is incredibly fulfilling.”

“I think there comes a time in everyone’s life when they question if working for financial gain alone is enough, or if their work needs a bigger purpose if they need more,” Simmons said. “For me, the answer is clear. I’ve met some of the best people I know in my colleagues, who are from all over the world. Many have survived unimaginable hardships, yet they show up positive and supportive every day, eager to make a difference in the lives of others. For me, this shared commitment to making a difference in our communities is the real reason why I get to work in the morning.”

How To Support The International Rescue Committee

Photo courtesy of the International Rescue Committee in Denver

Like other non-profit organizations, the IRC’s operations are largely dependent on donations. In particular, as the year ends, supporting the IRC in Denver during the holiday season is crucial, as a third of the IRC’s annual funding is typically raised.

One impactful way to contribute is by donating to IRC on Colorado Gives Day. Though this event technically takes place on December 10, contributions are already open, beginning November 1. Every donation, regardless of size, moves the IRC closer to its goal of restoring stability and empowerment to people who’ve faced tremendous hardship in the Denver Community.

Another critical program is the IRC’s Survivors of Torture (SOT) program. This program is run by the Survivor Wellness Center (SWC) in collaboration with the University of Denver’s Trauma and Disaster Recovery Clinic and Denver Health. Established in 2018, this program is the only one in Colorado to offer comprehensive support to torture survivors, providing trauma-informed care, legal assistance, and mental health services. By securing additional funding for this program, the IRC can continue to deliver essential services to individuals who face immense challenges, often arriving with complex trauma and unique needs that require specialized support.

Currently, the SOT program is at capacity, with a growing demand from new arrivals and a high need for tailored services, especially for clients who speak rare languages and have unique healthcare needs. Donations directly to the Survivors of Torture program can help shorten waitlists and expand the program’s capacity, ensuring that survivors have timely access to critical services. By supporting the Survivors Of Torture program, you help provide a pathway to healing and integration for some of Denver’s most vulnerable residents.

Denver Fashion Week this season is more than just a celebration of the city’s creatives: it’s a chance to uplift a vital cause and foster community impact. Through its partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), DFW invites attendees to support refugees, asylum seekers, and survivors of torture in our community as they rebuild their lives.

Denver Fashion Week Fall 2024 takes place from November 9-17. Tickets can be purchased here.