Review — Chase Atlantic Turns Up the Heat at Fillmore Auditorium

As winter crept into Denver and a chill set in over the city streets, the Fillmore Auditorium became a haven for warmth and energy as Australian alt-pop band Chase Atlantic brought their “LOST IN HEAVEN” tour to town on a frigid night. Consisting of brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave and longtime friend Christian Anthony, the trio delivered a sound uniquely their own, one that has evolved with each project. With the release of their fourth album, LOST IN HEAVEN, the band continued to cement their legacy, thrilling fans with a show that was as fiery as it was unforgettable.



For longtime fans, this night marked a full-circle moment. Chase Atlantic’s rise from playing intimate Denver venues to selling out the Fillmore was no surprise to those who saw their potential early on. Their passion for performance has always been evident, and with each tour, they seem to grow more confident, more polished, and somehow even rowdier.

The night began with 24kGoldn, the viral sensation behind the TikTok hit “Mood,” the remix of which featured Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and iann dior. Though “Mood” skyrocketed his fame, his broader discography remains underappreciated — a shame given his undeniable talent. His latest project, Growing Pains, features shining moments that came alive on stage. His energy was infectious, and his live vocals outshone the recordings, making for the perfect setup as the crowd eagerly awaited Chase Atlantic.

As the audience buzzed with anticipation, security rushed water bottles to the front to hydrate the tightly packed crowd. Dance circles broke out sporadically, heightening the chaotic excitement. A beam of light swept across the stage as music began to swell, and one by one, the band emerged to thunderous cheers. The stage design added an epic touch: a multi-level light pyramid with drummer Jesse Boyle perched at the top. Clinton Cave, switching between guitar and saxophone, stood on the left-front lightbox. Bassist Pat Wilde held it down on the second tier while Mitchel and Christian roamed the stage throughout the set. Dressed in stylish, swagger-filled fits, the band exuded confidence, which was mirrored by the crowd’s enthusiasm.

The night opened with “Die For Me,” a standout track from their new album that has quickly become a fan favorite, racking up streams and embodying Chase Atlantic’s wild, passionate energy. With its bold Bonnie and Clyde vibe, haunting production, and infectious hook, the song set the tone for the evening. Bathed in blue and pink lighting that mirrored the album’s artwork, the performance felt like a fresh introduction to the new, sharper-than-ever Chase Atlantic. From the start, it was clear this show wasn’t for fans craving their slower, moodier tracks. This was all gas, no brakes. The crowd’s energy was palpable, with audience screams nearly drowning out the vocals at times. The band shouted, “Throw your hands up!” and the audience responded instantly, their arms shooting into the air like blooming flowers. A sea of hands bounced in unison to the pounding rhythm of the track.

For fans hoping for a more mellow setlist, the night may have been a surprise. Chase Atlantic’s performance was unapologetically high-energy from start to finish, delivering a relentless wave of bangers. The group wasted no time, jumping across the various stage platforms, throwing exaggerated kicks, and interacting with the audience.

Despite their heavily produced sound, Chase Atlantic’s live show lost none of the richness found in their studio work. They went to great lengths to ensure the live experience matched the quality of their recordings. Vocal modulations and effects added just the right amount of polish, while Clinton’s guitar and saxophone work elevated tracks like “OH MAMI.” When the seductive Spanish riff rang out, the crowd erupted.

Mitchel and Christian’s chemistry was undeniable, acting as each other’s hype man as they traded off the spotlight, adding ad-libs and engaging with the audience. Clinton tied it all together, delivering seamless transitions with his instruments and showcasing the versatility that makes their live sound so dynamic. Tracks like “FAVELA” transformed into cinematic experiences, with Clinton’s soaring saxophone turning the venue into what felt like the climactic scene of Narcos.

Mitchel Cave, the band’s magnetic frontman, was a spectacle to behold. With his signature hanging braids and effortlessly cool fashion, he commanded the stage like a performer born to entertain. His voice, one of the most unique in pop, glided effortlessly across Chase Atlantic’s stylistically dense soundscape. Whether blending elements of trap, pop, R&B, or rock, Mitchel’s voice adapted flawlessly, giving each style its own distinct flavor. His raw vocal talent, masked only slightly by stylistic autotune, shone brightly in stretches of powerful choruses and intricate runs.

While the set heavily featured tracks from LOST IN HEAVEN, the band also played older fan favorites like “Swim,” “Into It,” and “Heaven and Back.” These throwbacks offered a wave of nostalgia, giving longtime fans moments to relive the band’s earlier years while maintaining the night’s high-energy flow. The audience itself was a diverse mix of ages and aesthetics, united in their love for Chase Atlantic’s genre-bending sound. Together, they created an otherworldly atmosphere, with the crowd’s energy fueling the band and vice versa.

Thematically, LOST IN HEAVEN explores self-destruction, longing, and emotional turbulence, underscored by lush synths and pulsating beats. The album’s heavy, introspective moments balanced beautifully with its euphoric highs, creating a dichotomy that resonated deeply with fans. The live performance amplified these themes, offering both catharsis and celebration.

Chase Atlantic’s set was an all-encompassing sensory experience, blending sound, visuals, and raw energy into a performance that left the audience breathless. Watching them live was a visceral reminder of their growth — not just as musicians but as performers capable of captivating a sold-out venue. For fans of their music, seeing Chase Atlantic live is more than just a concert; it’s a transformative experience. Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium bore witness to a band at the height of its powers, delivering a night that will undoubtedly linger in the memories of everyone in attendance.

All Photography Courtesy of Caleb Paulson