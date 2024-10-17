On October 14th, bedroom pop queen turned illustrious jazzy singer-songwriter Claire Cottrill, aka Clairo, brought her “Charm” tour to Mission Ballroom. Drawing on her third studio album Charm while also pulling from the widely praised Sling (2021) and Immunity (2019), Clairo delivered a tender, lyrically rich show with 1970s jazz-inspired melodies that were both beautiful and musically dazzling. Reflecting on her “fleeting moments where I’ve been charming or have been charmed,” she masterfully bridged the gap between experimental and pop-driven music.

The show’s opener, Alice Phoebe Lou, set a dreamy tone for the evening. With her romantic lyrics and soft vocals, it became clear why she was chosen for this tour. It’s like the two artists live in parallel musical universes. “Witches” was a highlight of her set, with a perfect sound of fall that reminded one of nostalgic Halloweens. The set had a buzzy bedroom-pop groove and fluttering synths that were undeniably danceable. The lights dimmed, and smooth 60s and 70s music began to play.

Clairo and her bandmates entered onto a stage that looked like a 70s conversation pit. They poured glasses of wine and sat listening to “After Laughter (Comes Tears)” by Wendy Rene. The pit was littered with instruments, and a glistening curtain backed everything. For a few moments, they were living in the moment before raising a glass to each other and the audience. The vibe was intimate from the start. A large, overhead lamp-style light descended, spotlighting Clairo and making everyone feel like they were in the small room with her. Maybe this was the first of many charms Clairo cast on the crowd that night.

Opening with fan-favorite “Nomad,” the rising lyric “I’d rather be alone than a stranger” hit perfectly as the stage lit up for the first time, giving the audience goosebumps. Transitioning to the playful “Second Nature,” she had the whole audience singing along to the opening “dums” and “das.” Clairo’s stage presence matched her music perfectly — shy and reserved but flirty and confident, creating a nuanced and captivating performance.

As smooth as the music was, there were some strange moments, the first being during the intro of “Softly,” when Clairo suddenly told the audience she felt like she might pass out and left the stage. In some of the most impressive playing of the night, the band immersed in a 10-minute jam session stemming from the intro. It was a chaotic emotional experience. On the one hand, you were worried about Clairo’s health, and on the other, it was impossible not to dance. When she reemerged to cheers, Clairo joked, “I guess you already know the song,” in a breath of fresh air for everyone before restarting “Softly.”

The inclusion of older songs on the setlist added a nice contrast to the delicate and mature qualities of Charm. Returning to her SoundCloud days with “Flaming Hot Cheetos” from her first EP, older fans were delighted to hear this new arrangement. Clairo also performed reimagined versions of beloved tracks “Amoeba” and “4EVER!,” matching slick chord changes with breezy piano. Around this time, Clairo spotted a stinkbug on stage and casually said, “He just wants to listen,” as a stagehand placed him on the pit step.

The live keyboard, flute, clarinet, and saxophone created a concert that was instrumentally driven just as much as it was lyrically. Listening to the gentle tone of Clairo’s voice put you right in the center of the music, like she was almost whispering in your ear. Thick, warm Wurlitzer, mellotron, piano, and organ all provided a beautiful canvas to paint the melodies. Her band — featuring Eddi Burns on drums, Hayley Briasco on guitar, Danae Greenfield on keys, Dejon Crockran on bass, and Hailey Niswager on “everything else” (Clairo wasn’t really joking; she played at least six instruments) were all on point, best showcased during that early jam session.

Clairo took a moment to give the stinkbug a name — Gary — before strapping on the guitar for “North.” A throwback to her old days sitting on her bed, she reminded us she’s not just a captivating vocalist but also a great musician. Each time you hear her music, she transports you back to when you first fell in love with it — another charm she works effortlessly. This led to a softer portion of the show, but you wouldn’t tell by observing the audience because a fight broke out on the darkened floor of Mission Ballroom. “Slow Dance” played to slaps being thrown, causing a slight hitch, but the band handled it like pros.

In a funny moment of stage banter, Clairo realized Gary the stinkbug had disappeared, joking he wasn’t vibing. After apologizing again for her earlier breathing issues, a fan shouted, “You take my breath away,” to which she cheekily replied, “That’s almost sexy,” before diving into “Sexy to Someone.” Everyone sang along to this song as Clairo danced across the stage. Her voice sounded amazing live, hitting nice vocal fry while the guitar rang with playful strikes. The night ended with the soft love song “Juna,” a tune with a viral moment and an incredible music video that captured audiences and was performed incredibly sweetly. The musical change when she sang, “You make me want to go dancing,” was so groovy, with tasty hints of bossa nova. It ended the night on an elated high.

For fans who remember Clairo opening for Dua Lipa back in 2018, it’s truly inspiring to see how much she’s honed her craft. As a performer and a musician, everything about this tour felt carefully cultivated to represent who she is. A welcoming stage design, soft lighting, and extravagant dresses all played a part in telling her story, and she’s telling it really well on this “Charm” tour. She’s continually pushing the boundaries of her music and exploring different themes and genres, leaving us excited to see what she does next.

All Photography Courtesy of Valerie Jones.