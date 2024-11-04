Q&A — Jon Eisenberg of Blackspy Marketing Talks Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox’s Grand Reopening, New Ownership

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox has long been one of Denver’s most beloved venues. A gem shining out from the heart of downtown, the former brothel is one of the city’s best places to see both national and local musicians, eat some damn good food and just generally have a great time. Ophelia’s recently changed owners, as restaurant group Edible Beats sold the venue and restaurant to longtime music industry professional Eric Pirritt and ENDIT Productions. With the new ownership dedicated to maintaining Ophelia’s historical value while concentrating on providing the best live music experience possible, the future for the over-a-century-old institution looks as bright as the venue’s stage lights.

303 Magazine recently spoke with Jon Eisenberg — founder of concert promotional company Blackspy Marketing and a partner of Ophelia’s since 2018 — about the grand reopening, all the shows on the horizon, the reasons so many great artists love to play there and much more.

303 Magazine: Hello! I usually start these by having you introduce yourself and tell me what you do with Ophelia’s in your own words.

Jon Eisenberg: Jon Eisenberg here. Owner of Blackspy Marketing, a full-service grassroots marketing company designed to accommodate bands, venues, festivals & events with street-level marketing. Our focus is live music and event promotions.

303: So, obviously, Ophelia’s is reopening. Can you tell me how the new ownership came in and the impetus for the reopening?

JE: The previous owners were Edible Beats, who operate a few of my favorite restaurants in Denver: Linger, Root Down, and El Five, to name a few. They had been looking to sell for a bit and approached Eric Pirritt and ENDIT Presents, whom they’d worked with in different capacities throughout the years. Eric took them up on the opportunity and now owns the venue, which is a great transition as the goal is to be more live show based and Eric ran the Rocky Mountain region for Live Nation for nearly 15 years.

303: Ophelia’s has so much history ingrained in it, so many stories built into the floorboards. With the new grand reopening, how do you stay true to that history while allowing yourself to innovate when looking toward the future?

JE: When it comes to the history of the space and building, nothing has noticeably changed. We think Ophelia’s brand has always been incredible. What we’re doing within the walls is working to create a venue experience like no other. From the fans to the artists, we are tasking ourselves to be the best. The best sound. The best lights. The best food. The best vibe. Respecting the history while including a forward approach towards technology (lights/sound/live streaming) and how it can enhance the experience for the Denver music community is a priority. Ophelia’s has great plans for the future.

303: What can longtime Ophelia’s attendees expect from the new and improved Ophelia’s?

JE: A focus on live events, the sights and sounds, more consistent bookings and filling our calendar with top-tier acts, lower ticket fees on average, exciting twists to the menu as well as our famous brunches on the weekends.

303: Anything first-time attendees should know?

JE: Ophelia’s is a space you just have to see for yourself. With intimate vibes and carefully curated decor, prepare to be amazed. I think newcomers will have an experience unlike anything they’ve seen in the live club space.

303: Can you tell me a little about the Blackspy and Ophelia’s partnership? How did it come about?

JE: We first started working with Ophelia’s in 2018. As a promotional partner, we build grassroots campaigns, both physically and digitally, for upcoming shows to ensure they’re on the local radar. We’re the evolution of haphazard posters on light poles to promotional campaigns developed with intention on the streets and corners of the internet often missed. The fusion of Marketing Director responsibilities goes well with having experience in the field and this project is a great opportunity for personal growth.

303: Along with the reopening, so many cool shows were announced, including Flobots, Polish Ambassador, Nappy Roots, and many more. What do you think it is about Ophelia’s that attracts such incredible artists?

JE: Unparalleled service from load-in to the encore. A rabid fanbase of the venue itself and the uniqueness of the room that you don’t see everywhere.

303: Do you have any acts that you’re personally excited for?

JE: Polish Ambassador sold out two nights and debuted his Polish Dead set. That was a good one. I’m looking forward to JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic, LTJ Bukem, Mihali, Random Rab & two nights of Devotchka for New Year’s Eve. The initial line-up of shows into early 2025 is great, with so much more to be announced.

Want to join Ophelia’s Street Team and promote shows for free tickets? Send an email to [email protected]

All photography courtesy of Sam Silkworth @SilkyShots