Models and Their Day Jobs Series: Meet Hanna Anderson

This past week, Denver Fashion Week has stormed the city with innovation and immersive experiences. From the newly added Maximalism show to the world’s current favorite trend, Western wear, DFW was one for the books.

Here at 303, we’re highlighting some of those incredible models whose impact and career strides beyond the runway.

Lights, Camera, Action: Meet Hanna Anderson.

Hero, My name is Hanna Anderson and I’m a 32-year-old originally from Austin, Texas.

My journey has been an adventure — one that’s taken me from Texas to the Colorado mountains, across California’s awe-inspiring Yosemite National Park, and now back to Denver, where I’ve put down roots again for the last few years.

I’m a creative spirit with a passion for exploring new places, connecting with my community, and immersing myself in experiences that bring meaning and excitement to life!

Can you share a bit about yourself and your journey so far?

My career path has been unique. I started as an adolescent counselor, but I quickly realized that my empathetic nature made it hard to stay in such emotionally intense work. Shoutout to your counselors because I know we all have them.

Then, a chance trip to Colorado in 2013 became a pivotal moment — I felt like this was where I truly felt like myself. I loved the outdoors, I loved the community and my younger self loved the legal weed.

Within three weeks, I left my job, packed up, and made Denver my new home. This move opened doors to new professional horizons. I began as an intern with a design company, later moved into marketing and event planning and ultimately managed two lodges in Yosemite National Park as a marketing manager and event director. Since then, I’ve worked in multiple realms and positions in Denver’s wellness community and now balance roles with two remarkable companies: Simple Smart Science and What She Said.

Above all, I live by the motto of choosing life and adventure in every decision. It’s a guiding force that has brought me to places I might never have imagined and to people who continue to inspire and support me!

Photo by Weston Mosburg

Photo by Weston Mosburg

Photo by Weston Mosburg

A Dive into Anderson’s career

I’m fortunate to have two roles that allow me to combine my skills in marketing, event planning, and creativity.

At Simple Smart Science, a pioneering brain health company, I plan retreats and oversee social media and YouTube marketing in addition to program building, retreat coordination and establishing tech for the company. Simple Smart Science is dedicated to helping people unlock cognitive potential through supplements, lifestyle tips, and cutting-edge brain health education. It’s incredibly rewarding to work with a team that is so passionate about promoting mental wellness and resilience.

The company strives to empower people at all stages of life with tools and resources that promote sustained cognitive vitality. Their mission is to help individuals lead sharper, more focused lives, and the team works passionately to turn this vision into a reality for their customers. Our audience is those who are older and might be experiencing mental decline such as early Alzheimer’s and dementia. I love to connect with the older generation. Unfortunately, America is one of the only places in the world that doesn’t value their elderly and I believe that that has to change.

I also do social media marketing and grant writing with What She Said, a consultancy that amplifies women-owned and non-binary-owned businesses across Colorado, Texas, and Missouri through a referral. The company provides strategic branding, community engagement, and unique platforms for underrepresented voices. What She Said works closely with each client to create authentic, compelling brand narratives and connections within their communities and empower underrepresented entrepreneurs to reach new heights. The company’s mission is to celebrate diversity, foster inclusive spaces, and equip creative businesses with the tools they need to flourish. By elevating women and non-binary voices in the business world, the consultancy contributes to a more inclusive, vibrant entrepreneurial landscape, inspiring positive change and fostering sustainable success.

I’m deeply inspired by the work we do to uplift and empower diverse, creative entrepreneurs EVERYTIME I am in that room. You will find connections both personally and professionally here!

Beyond these roles, I pursue my own projects in creative design, and I’m currently involved in a TV show filming in Berlin as well as multiple other fun creative bi-coastal accounts I have been working with.

Each project gives me the chance to express my creativity in fresh, dynamic ways.

Spend a day in the life with Anderson

My day begins at 6 a.m. with a stretch and a deep breath as I prepare for the gym and listen to my favorite podcast “As We Go.” A morning weight lifting workout at Gravity Haus sets the tone for the day, followed by meditation, breakfast, and a bit of time to get organized before diving into my work. My workspace varies — sometimes I work from home, other times from a cozy café where the ambiance helps me focus and feel inspired.

Throughout the day, I toggle between different roles, weaving together my responsibilities at Simple Smart Science, What She Said, and my independent creative work. I balance the fast pace by taking breaks to connect with friends, explore Denver, or brainstorm new ideas.

Evenings are my time to unwind. After a full day, I like to curl up with a book, rewatch “The Office” or spend time with loved ones. I’m in bed early because, let’s face it, life after 30 means learning the true value of falling asleep by 9 p.m.

Since my roles allow for remote work, I spend about half the year traveling, which fuels my sense of adventure and discovery. This year, I’ve been to Bali, Iceland, Mexico, and across the U.S., always with my work by my side and fun creative inspiration following me everywhere I go.

How’d you get into Modeling?

Modeling has been part of my life since I was young, and it’s always held a special place for me. I had the opportunity to walk in New York Fashion Week as a teenager, but I stepped away from it during college. However, a life-changing year led me back to the industry. After enduring two miscarriages with my significant other, I returned to modeling to reconnect with my creativity and spirit. Modeling allows me to combine my love of design, self-expression, and collaboration with others in a powerful way. It’s a space where I can grow, learn, and express myself freely while appreciating the artistry of lighting, design, and movement. It’s truly a gift to reconnect with this passion.

I was so scared to be seen again so I knew that was EXACTLY what I needed in order to shock myself into feeling free and fearless, GO FOR IT!

I think it’s so important to feel sexy and good in your skin. Push your boundaries and challenge yourself. Everyone is beautiful and unique — you have to be bold enough to believe it for yourself and shove it in their ego driven faces.

Photo by No Bad Angles Photography and Graham Tipton Photography

This year was Anderson’s fifth year walking in Denver Fashion Week.

I was thrilled to represent designers Qi Zhou, BALBY, and Three Eyed Art Collective. Their creativity and artistry make this an experience I always look forward to.

Is modeling something you plan to continue?

Absolutely. Modeling has brought so much joy and fulfillment and I plan to keep pursuing it. I look forward to growing within the industry, finding new creative challenges, and continuing to learn from the incredibly talented people I get to work with!

I have fun with it and get to connect with incredible and inspiring creatives, so why not?!

Anderson’s adventurous spirit doesn’t exclusively extend to traveling, she also plays soccer and the guitar, as well as studies French and writes poetry, paints, takes film photography and explores new DIY projects are some of her other passions.