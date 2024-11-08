Basic fashion needs aren’t something that men typically think about.

They usually throw sweatpants and a color-block T-shirt on and call it a day. Others, however, do their best to match their outfit to the occasion. Understanding how to style men’s basics can help achieve an elevated look.

To develop a timeless and appropriate fashion for a wide range of occasions, it is essential to begin with basic styles that never go out of style. This is where mastering men’s basics plays a crucial role.

Staple Shirts

Levi’s: The Essential T-Shirt

Gymshark: Essential T-Shirt

Target: Soft Stretch T-Shirt

Every man should have some fitted basics like white t-shirts, blue jeans, and neutral-colored button-down shirts in his closet. These men’s basics are incredibly adaptable and may be worn for a variety of occasions. The perfect item for layering is long and short-sleeved shirts for a basic look. Layering is a great way to show off some of that unique style.

Lawrence and Larimer in Denver fashion have modern street style and interestingly designed wardrobe basics that are not loud. Jiberish is also a great choice for fun T-shirts, hoodies and outwear suitable for relaxed wardrobes.

A Classic Jacket

Calvin Klein: Boxy Denim Jacket

Arcane Fox: Black Cafe Racer Leather Jacket

Vedoneire: 3070 Linen Blend Blazer

A nicely tailored blazer is a necessary component of deliberate dressing or can be worn over a t-shirt for casual layering — an essential part of men’s basics.

Jean or leather jackets complement any outfit perfectly, especially due to Colorado’s unpredictable weather, allowing you to layer effortlessly and smartly. If you want to step outside of your comfort zone, find uniquely patterned jackets in various colors and styles, easily making them a staple to every outfit and closet.

If more rugged and classic styling is what you tend to lean towards, shop at Berkeley Supply which has American-made apparel including aged denim, work boots and aged accessories that look better with every use. CJ’s Leather provides some of the best dress shoes, leather belts and other essentials made from refined durable materials.

Finding the Right Fit

The fit of the clothes however is the best way to finish off styling. No matter how fashionable or costly a piece is, it’ll never look good if it doesn’t fit properly. Look for suitable garments, especially those that meet the shoulders, waist, and length requirements unless you’re going for a more oversized look. A more contemporary appearance is generally offered by more trimmed cuts, but the fit is everything. If you are concerned about your clothes fitting correctly, have them altered.

Tailoring can elevate even the most otherwise conventional appearance.

The most essential thing a man can have in his closet is a capsule wardrobe — this is several items that you can wear anytime and completely unbiased towards trends. Like a time capsule, it’s full of clothing that can be mixed and matched and still have that classic and timeless look. Men’s basics are the foundation of such a wardrobe.

With the right bottom pieces and emphasis on proper fitting, anyone can easily construct stylish and flexible images. Don’t buy in bulk, focus on quality, buy classic cuts and types of cloth and make sure all clothing sizes are on point for it is the ideal way to establish a wardrobe that looks good and works well for any occasion.