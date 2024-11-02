Indulge in Littleton’s Best Crepes at Chez Lizeth Creperie

Littleton’s top spot for crepes has been crowned! Chez Lizeth creperie was recently named the Neighborhood Favorite Restaurant of 2024 on Next Door, and for good reason. Step into this local gem and be transported to a French paradise, where the crepes are made fresh daily with homemade batter and the finest ingredients.

At Chez Lizeth, each crepe is crafted with care, bringing authentic French flavors right to the heart of Littleton. Whether you prefer your crepes sweet or savory, there’s a delicious variety to satisfy every craving. Paired with expertly crafted drinks, Chez Lizeth offers a unique dining experience that feels like a getaway in your own neighborhood.

As part of their celebration, Chez Lizeth creperie will be featured at Denver Fashion Week on November 12th, 2024, sharing their signature crepes with the fashion crowd. This is a perfect opportunity to taste their creations while enjoying one of Denver’s premier events.

Stop by Chez Lizeth creperie today to enjoy the best crepes in town and see why locals can’t get enough!

Chez Lizeth creperie is located at 5856 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton. Its hours are 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

All photos courtesy of Chez Lizeth Creperie