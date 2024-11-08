Denver to El Paso: Your Direct Destination to Texas’s National Parks

Despite its vast size, Texas is home to only two national parks, and getting to them isn’t the easiest. Both Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe National Park reside in West Texas—an area known for its sparse population, desolate landscape and rugged terrain. But with an easy direct flight from Denver to El Paso, you’ll be closer than you think to a unique Texas adventure.

You can’t get more West Texas than El Paso. As the state’s westernmost city, you’re only a two-hour drive from Guadalupe National Park and a 4.5-hour drive to Big Bend, making it the perfect jumping-off point for exploring these national parks. And while you could fly into Midland/Odessa airport for a slightly shorter drive to Big Bend, you’ll find much more to do in El Paso with an unforgettable road trip through West Texas.

Visit El Paso

In many ways, El Paso doesn’t even feel like Texas. As a border city, El Paso is a place that looks like Texas but feels more like Mexico, in all the best ways possible. Though El Paso frequently grabs attention for its location on the U.S./Mexico border, this vibrant city deserves recognition for its various attractions and activities. From its unique blend of cultures and a lively downtown atmosphere to experiences you won’t find anywhere else, there’s so much to uncover.

Unique things to do in El Paso:

Explore the Mission Trail

Shopping and dining along the Mission Trail.

The Mission Trail is a nine-mile stretch of road that used to be part of the old royal road that ran from Santa Fe to Mexico. The historic trail is named for the three missions in the area that date back to the 17th and 18th centuries: the Ysleta Mission, Socorro Mission and San Elizario Chapel. These are the oldest churches in Texas and all three parishes still operate to this day.

Inside the Ysleta Mission. Outside the Ysleta Mission.

The Ysleta Mission – built in 1682 – is the oldest mission in Texas, while the Socorro Mission is one of the oldest continuous settlements in the Southwest. Tour these historic missions and peer inside to see the real beauty of these Spanish buildings where history comes to life.

Outside the Socorro Mission. Inside the Socorro Mission.

The area is also home to a variety of local restaurants, cafes, a brewery and a winery. Stop in at Three Missions Brewery for a pomegranate beer with Chiamoy spice on the rim. Housed in an adobe-style building with low-slung ceilings, white stucco walls and colorful art, the small-batch brewery prides itself on a hands-on approach to high-quality beer.

Wine Down Three Missions Brewery Dusty Tap

If beer isn’t your thing, stop in at Wine Down. Housed inside a partially reclaimed 19th-century walled hacienda from the 1850s, the winery blends in a bit of history for a unique wine-tasting experience. And for a good beer and burger, stop in at the Dusty Tap. Cafe Piro dishes out authentic Native American foods and CoCol is your go-to for good coffee.

Sugar House

The Sugar House.

For something truly unique to El Paso, be sure to take a drive by the Sugar House (Casa de Azucar) — a private home in the northeast part of town that a man built for his wife who has since passed.

Get your custom cowboy boots at Rocketbuster

Rocketbuster – handmade custom boots. At work making custom cowboy boots. Colorful custom cowboy boots.

During your trip from Denver to El Paso, bring home a little bit of Texas with custom cowboy boots from Rocketbuster. You can’t leave Texas without picking up a pair of cowboy boots and Rocketbuster is just the place to do that. Find handmade custom-made boots designed, cut, carved, stitched and assembled in El Paso—for anyone willing to throw down some serious dough. They make roughly 325 boots a year for celebrities and anyone from across the world.

Day hiking at Franklin Mountain State Park

Views from hiking trails at Franklin Mountain State Park. Agave plants at Franklin Mountain State Park. Views from Aztec Cave.

As Coloradans, we’re always on the hunt for easy day hikes from whatever city we’re visiting. And in El Paso, you have more options than you might think. Spanning over 26,000 acres, Franklin Mountain State Park is one of the largest urban wilderness parks in the world and contains the entire Chihuahuan Desert mountain range.

Choose from over 130 miles of trails for hiking and biking. One of the newest trails to check out is the hike to Aztec Cave. The park recently updated the route with more switchbacks vs. a straight vertical hike to the cave. You’ll find a unique landscape filled with Agave and Ycca plants, sprinkled with flowering cacti and the Solte plant (tequila), making hiking here one-of-a-kind.

Tour Juarez, Mexico

The Cathedral of Ciudad Juarez. Shop local markets in Juarez. Touring Juarez, Mexico

Explore beyond the city limits and spend a day in Juarez, Mexico with a guided tour. The walking tour is a great way to safely explore the massive city, shop local markets, see significant cultural sites, sample the best burrito in Mexico (no seriously this place won an award for it), and grab a margarita at the Kentucky Club — where the margarita is said to be invented. And because of its proximity to downtown El Paso, you’ll walk with your guide down the historic El Paso Street, over the Rio Grande River and straight into Mexico. A center of commerce, this road connects the residents of El Paso and Juarez.

Stay at Hotel Paso Del Norte

Guest room at Hotel Paso Del Norte. Hotel Paso Del Norte Dome Bar Rooftop views from El Mirador Bar.

When planning your trip from Denver to El Paso, book a stay at the Hotel Paso Del Norte is a must. Nestled in the heart of downtown, this sophisticated, luxury hotel was designed by renowned architect Henry Trost and beautifully blends Western charm with modern elegance. With over 100 years of history, the hotel has hosted past U.S. presidents and numerous celebrities.

Don’t miss out on a steak dinner from the elegant 1700 Steakhouse, grab a drink at the El Mirador Bar—their rooftop bar with stunning views of downtown El Paso and Mexico in the far distance. Gaze up at the Tiffany-style stained glass dome at the Dome Bar and be sure to book a spa appointment at the Desert Spirit Spa.

A day trip to Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Views of Guadalupe Peak. Hike to Pratt Cabin in the fall. Hiking in Guadalupe Mountains NP.

From El Paso, a day trip to Guadalupe Mountains National Park is easy. Relatively small in size compared to other national parks, Guadalupe NP is one of Texas’s best-kept secrets. Receiving roughly 200,000 visitors a year, it is one of the least visited parks but that’s not for lack of sightseeing opportunities.

Amongst its varied terrain of desert forest, the park is home to the highest peak in the state; Guadalupe Peak resting at 8,751 feet. Hiking through the park you’ll find yourself amongst the Chihuahuan Desert and as you ascend, you’ll soon find yourself in the middle of a ponderosa pine forest.

If you have just one day, hike through McKittrick Canyon to the historic Pratt Cabin. The well-marked trail is an easy way to see some of the park’s natural beauty and learn about its history.

If you prefer not to drive, companies like Southwest Expeditions provide day trips to the park for a day of hiking, paired with a lunch of enchiladas and all the fixins.

Expand your horizons with a visit to Big Bend National Park

Hiking through Chisos Basin Views from the Window Trail. Rio Grande at the U.S./Mexico border. Driving through Big Bend National Park.

There really is no easy way to get to Big Bend National Park, which is part of its appeal for road trippers and off-the-beaten path adventurers. What truly feels like something out of this world, Big Bend offers some of the most unique landscapes in Texas. You can explore mountains, deserts and rivers all within its 800,000 acres of land.

Walk the shores of the Rio Grande River, the natural border between Mexico and the United States along the Santa Elena canyon hike. Or explore the mountainous terrain of the Chisos Mountains; the only mountain range totally contained within a single national park. Hike amongst cacti and scrub oak as you hike in Chisos Basin along the Window Trail, where you’ll enjoy a bird’s eye view of the park.

From El Paso, a 4.5-hour drive to Big Bend takes you through West Texas and small towns like Marfa. Camping is available inside the park, along with lodging options at Chisos Mountain Lodge. Outside of the park, there are overnight options in the small towns of Marathon and Terlingua.

Horseback riding at Big Bend Ranch State Park

Horseback riding with Lajitas Stables. Views at Big Bend Ranch State Park Horseback riding in Big Bend Ranch State Park.

If you’ve made it this far on your Denver to El Paso trip, you should allow time to explore one of the more remote and isolated state parks—Big Bend Ranch State Park. Hiking and mountain biking are available, as well as camping in some of the park’s most remote landscapes. But a great way to get a feel for the park, without much planning, is with a horseback ride with Big Bend and Lajitas Stables. Saddle up for a two-hour desert sunset ride or a half-day lunch ride that takes you through the rugged terrain of West Texas. The rough trails are not for the faint of heart, but you’ll soon be rewarded with never-ending views of the vast landscape of mesas and canyons.

Rediscover the Wild West with your trip from Denver to El Paso and visit El Paso for more information to help plan your getaway.

*all images taken by Jessica Hughes with Mountain Light Photography.