Denver Fashion Week Opens With Breathtaking Sustainable Collections

For designer Anete Friemane’s first Denver Fashion Week collection, she brought the beauty in juxtaposition alive. The collection centered around neutral and muted tones in various fabrics, pairing velvet with sheer textures in what she calls “sustainable couture.” Flowing fabrics were juxtaposed against structured blazers and sharp stilettos.

With oversized scrunchies, draping neck scarves, and sleeves so long they dusted the runway, the Abstraction Designs collection showed that couture doesn’t have to be practical to be beautiful.

Rebellelion

When Rebellelion designer Madelyn Hadel was preparing for her third Denver Fashion Week appearance, she was inspired by a contradictory punk Victorian theme. This year, she came in with a different mindset: she wanted to create a collection purely based on her own vision.

“This year, I gave myself permission to not be marketable, and just create a collection that I think is cool without worrying how people receive it,” Hadel shared.

Despite this mindset, Hadel produced a collection that was undoubtedly cool.

Backed to a heavy metal mix of “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol (produced by Hadel’s friend Kiev Broadwater), the models stormed down the runway with heavy eyeliner, sharply gelled hair and intense eye contact. Most wore looks in a black-and-white color pallet adorned with dozens of meticulously placed safety pins. The harsh aspects of these looks were balanced with traditionally delicate features, from doilies and lace collars down to the model’s shoes, most of which were beautified — Crocs decorated with lace and pearls.

Hadel succeeded in giving an edge to the traditionally pretty and produced a memorable collection that pushed the boundaries of an already boundary-pushing theme.

Factory Fashion

Designer Skye Barker Maa is no stranger to the Denver Fashion Week runway. Last night, she showed the first of her three collections for this season alone — and has produced over 300 looks in the years she’s participated in Denver Fashion Week.

Showing under her brand Factory Fashion, the designer called her sustainable collection the “most special,” as it was designed to honor the hair and makeup team that’s stood alongside her through the years. Together, the team spent months refining the concept and looks within the collection: one that was more than a little reminiscent of sirens calling sailors to their demise.

Every aspect of this collection supported this concept: the iridescent fabrics seemed to flow like waves. The make-up artists crafted realistic water droplets on the models’ skin. The models’ hair was intricately placed to create a just-crawled-out-of-the-sea essence.

Overall, this collection included inventive and unprecedented approaches, redefining creative possibilities and leaving the audience begging that Skye Barker Maa not retire from the Denver Fashion Week runway any time soon.

Hyacinth

In Rachel Hazelwood’s third DFW collection with Hyacinth, no fabric was safe.

The collection utilized silk, lace, linen and leather — not to mention sequins, rhinestones, suede and fringe. Yet, despite unexpected combinations, the collection was undoubtedly cohesive, combining Western inspiration with a classic edge. Each model’s look uniquely built upon this theme: as intentionally messy hair contrasted against delicate corsets and structured jackets complemented sinfully short dresses.

Overall, this collection was a true testament to the adage that fashion doesn’t have to make sense — and a showcase that, since her first show, Hazelwood has continued to evolve as a designer and an artist.

“It takes a village, and I’m so glad it does,” shared Hazelwood. “I have more confidence this time around, but this is such an amazing atmosphere to get started. I’ve been supported every step of the way by the producers, the models, the hair and make-up artists who all consistently show up.”

Ryuju Collective

This show may have been designer Josh Thorson‘s first-ever runway appearance, but it was as skillfully designed and meticulously crafted as a runway veteran.

Ryuju Collective presented a cohesive exploration of the color indigo, merging classic androgynous streetstyle silhouettes with an intricate patchwork aesthetic. Each look was constructed from a blend of fabric patches, layered textures and painted details, resulting in pieces that felt both crafted and edgy. The indigo palette unified the collection, infusing continuity throughout despite the striking contrast of rugged fabrics and beautiful craft.

In fact, this indigo was intentional, as Thorson backed his collection with an “indigo tone.” His runway track, produced by friend and local artist Ego, all vibrated at 432 Hz, a tone that is traditionally said to calm listeners and open their third eye chakra to a peaceful shift. In fact, the Grateful Dead used this frequency in much of their music (which might be why some of his models carried Grateful Dead bears down the runway).

This comfort extended beyond the frequency of the backing track, however, as Thorson continued to push boundaries backstage. Wanting his models to feel comfortable and authentic on the runway, he encouraged them to wear their own worn-in shoes and brought eight extra looks for his models to choose from.

Here’s hoping Thorson returns to the DFW runway soon.

Die Happy.

Die Happy. brought Sustainable Night to a close with a concept we can all relate to. As designer Siyona Fashina describes it: “You can either live sad working a 9-5 job or die happy as a creator.”

This concept was brought to life on the runway, as each model progressed the narrative along. While the first model was dressed in all black business attire, made up to look pale and dreary, the looks gradually became more playful, incorporating skillfully upcycled denim and striking patchwork design.

As the backing music picked up and the models’ attitudes became all the more cheerful, Fashina landed her concept that creativity and risk-taking — especially when it comes to making sustainable art — are much more enjoyable than fitting into any defined expectations.

