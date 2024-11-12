Denver Fashion Week Model Workshop Trains Runway Basics, Industry Etiquette

Producer and former Model Coordinator Nikki Strickler hosted Denver Fashion Week’s seasonal model workshop for emerging models of all ages.

The workshop opened by giving models an open space to walk the official DFW runway not once but three times, practicing various high-fashion and commercial struts. The second half of the workshop was complemented by an open Q&A with DFW Creative Director David Rossa and 303 Fashion Editor, Social Media Manager and DFW Co-Producer, Lauren Lippert.

Strickler focused on how weight is best distributed while posing including right close, left close, right open, and left open. A good model stance, posture, and posing are key to mastering a runway walk. Strickler even provided a checklist from feet and up — feet should be shoulder width apart with feet pointed out at 10 and two.

“Runway is muscle memory, so you have to keep practicing to make it really stick,” Strickler said. “If you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it… I suggest practicing 10 or 15 minutes a day.”

She also described that the best shoes to wear for an audition are whatever you’re most comfortable walking in, but typically a nice dress shoe for men and a simple black two or three-inch stiletto pumps for women.

Models had the opportunity to practice their walks multiple times, receiving personalized critiques and advice from Strickler, alongside encouragement from their peers.

“It was very fun, the space is gorgeous, I liked listening and learning from Nikki, getting actual tips on how to get into a pose,” Model Workshop attendee Ayden Ward said. “It helped me break out of that nervousness shell a little bit, it was also nice to learn about some networking tips as well.”

Strickler showcased the difference between commercial and high-fashion runway walks — the latter being more serious, fierce, and straightforward, whereas commercial walks are comparable to Victoria’s Secret fashion shows filled with playfulness, smiles and light-hearted poses and actions throughout the walk.

“It all depends on the show and segment, I personally prefer more of a fierce or simple look but it depends on what you’re wearing or your designer,” Rossa said. “You know, less is more…and don’t pose for too long.”

Strickler recommends posing for five seconds maximum, and often tells models to count out four seconds because, “A nervous four count is often a true three count.”

During the Q&A portion of the workshop, Lippert, Rossi and Strickler answered various questions about social media etiquette for models, DFW casting processes, and the necessary measurements for a comp card.

Composite cards, or comp cards, are a fashion model’s version of a business card. According to Rossi, it’s best if these include photos of the model in all black clothing behind a clean white background from various angles, including a close-up, side profile, three-quarter shot and a full body shot. Per Strickler and Rossa’s guidance, comp cards should also include up-to-date measurements including height, shoe size, bust, hips and waist.

When it comes to networking and breaking into the industry, Instagram is your best friend according to Lippert. Having a social media presence, a clear profile picture of your face, and a straightforward username of your first and last name or something notable that showcases your personality are just a few tips to help you stand out.

“For social media, I want to emphasize your profile cannot be private, we need to see your vibe to match your preference to the designers,” Lippert said. “It really depends. You can post simply to promote your campaigns or photoshoots, behind the scenes. A lot of models like to balance it with their personal lives. I like to see that mixture if you seem like a kind, authentic and easy going person who is actually active online.”

Two first-timers from Colorado Springs heard of this event from Eventbrite and various designers in their area, and were excited to learn about modeling, starting at square one. Shayana Dabney described how seeing videos of models makes it look easy, but how nice it was to actually execute and practice with Strickler’s tips.

“I think for me really learning that confidence is key, that even if you don’t know what you’re doing, if you act like it you look like it, and it’ll take you a long way,” Tinasha Mushonga said when describing her takeaways.

If Strickler could ensure everyone walks away from the workshop with one piece of advice, she says that confidence and personality truly make the biggest difference.

“You can do everything right if you do everything I just gave you with the model checklist, but you can still not make the cut because maybe you got too nervous, maybe your personality wasn’t shining through,” Strickler said. “I’m not going to book someone just because they did something right, I’m going to book them because they’re exciting to watch, they’re having fun and I know they’re feeling confident on the runway even if they’re nervous.”

Although networking, practicing and perfecting your work is crucial, so is finding your confidence. Confidence shines through in your actions, trusting in yourself, making a decision, taking a chance and getting out of your comfort zone. The only way for emerging models to break into the industry is to simply take the leap, and the model workshops, alongside networking at fashion events, are a great first step.

All photos by Queen Trina

