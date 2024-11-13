Denver Fashion Week Features Show Stopping Streetwear and Sneakers Brands

DFW’s Streetwear and Sneakers show was hosted by CBS Morning reporter and anchor, Kennedy Cook Wearing a custom look from designers OKIME Kollections X Good Problems, Cook helped energize the crowd preparing them for the evening.

303 Magazine’s Entertainer Challenge winner, DNA Picasso started the show by hyping up the crowd’s energy with several of his hit hip-hop songs, setting the tone for the rest of the show.

This night’s show featured eight talented designers: WARMING Worldwide, Perspective Pyra, Three-Eyed Art Collective, Tokiprism, Dark Denim, and OKIME KOLLECTIONS X Good Problems.

WARMING Worldwide

WARMING Worldwide opened the show with striking colors and a beautiful story of growing up and falling in love. Starting with two young models, they portrayed young love with the male model kissing the female model on the cheek — already winning the audience’s hearts. Ending with a stunning street-styleesque wedding dress adorned with a midnight black veil, WARMING’s second DFW collection was just as poetic as it was heartbreaking. It told the story of growing up, falling in love and then having to deal with the pain of losing said loved one.

Still sticking with a race car theme, designer Ethan Christe, proves that two years off the runway he’s still able to bring his creative vision to life and make it even better.

Christe’s collection was full of striking patterns, some that resembled streets, and bright blues and pinks, slowly changing to blacks and grays as the models grew “older” and evolved into sharp-edged blacks with some red, yellow, and white truly merging the racewear with high fashion.

Perspective Pyra

Weaving powerful messages into clothes, Perspective Pyra made their runway debut with a bang.“Women Life Freedom, a saying in Iran to push the freedom of women,” One of the designers Armon Sadeghiure said. Using bold colors contrasting them with intricate patterns made for a powerful, deeply rooted streetwear collection.

The other half of Perspective Pyra, Maddox Albright said that clothing is an extension of what you are and what you wear, expression through clothing is nothing short of symbolic.

They both took inspiration from Middle Eastern culture and created a collection that brought their roots to life symbolizing freedom. Showing their culture through this collection was done with baggy shirts and hoodies adorned with powerful symbolism and striking colors.

Three Eyed Art Collective

Emerging Designer Challenge winner Three Eyed Art Collective stunned the audience with a shock factor. Their collection is titled “ The Contrast Collection,” and is a “mix of items we have been wanting to create for a long time and different vibes we really like,” designers Sraw Arellano and Natyli McChesney said.

The final models stormed down the runway, jumping at the audience with punk attitudes. Pink and black balaclavas adorned their faces, hiding their true intentions behind bright colors.

Models wore fake blood, spiked chains, and buckled belts with bright neons and contrasting colors, solidifying their spot as a streetwear brand.

“I want to redefine what Denver thinks of streetwear, Y2K, Chains, Cyberpunk, with a modern twist,” Arellano said.

Arellano and McChesney easily redefined and showed that streetwear can be more than just sneakers and jeans.

Tokiprism

Designer Nagisa Corbett of Tokiprism kicked off her runway segment with a poem, setting the scene for a Japanese inspired collection.

“It’s inspired by the Tokyo nightlife, very gothic with lots of chains,” Corbett said. With dark, sharp shapes and striking reds, whites, and purples, her collection captured the audience with spikes and chains and creative props like a glass heart handbag and even Samurai swords.

Corbett herself walked out at the end carrying her iconic giant pair of scissors.

“I want to make a stand; this is who I am,” she said. “Not all goth kids feel comfortable in open spaces. I want to make them feel more comfortable with my clothing.” Not all models wore something eye-catching; the ones who wore simple and casual clothing stood out the most.

Dark Denim

Dark Denim captured the audience not only with the intense music vibrating throughout the building but also with a new dark collection unlike ever before. Models adorned with striking eyeliner and moody facial expressions, the collection was everything one could hope for in a streetwear segment.

“I started off as a sustainable brand, and now progressed into Street Haute Couture,” Designer Aldo El Creator said. “I consider it’s now Beinas-Couture. That’s my style.” El Creator says.

This line had strong cobalt blues and soft pinks that combined the Haute Couture and street fashion. El Creator is from Mexico and to tie in his heritage and roots, models wore dark leather jackets adorned with the beautiful Mexican flag colors on the back merging style with culture.

“I want them to purchase it for a special reason or like a necessity — you need it to finalize a look for yourself,” El Creator said when explaining who he designs for. A new collection that’s unlike anything El Creator has designed before showed why Dark Denim continues to be a well-known brand even outside of Colorado.

Be A Good Person

Be A Good Person not only warmed the runway by simply just flashing its logo on the screen but showcased its “signature runway line” with warm forest greens and chocolate browns. A bold and proud logo adorned with clean colors, hyping the audience up with positive and compassionate energy. Each model paired the outfit with complimentary sneakers that really played into the theme of the night — Streetwear and Sneakers.

Combining classic Be A Good Person pieces with unreleased looks and fun music, the models truly brought the brand to life.

“Overall we’re just looking to make a positive impact for everyone, we’re demographic-less we want everyone to look good, feel good, play good,” Obering said.

Not just a clothing brand but a lifestyle brand, Be A Good Person’s Marketing and Operations Coordinator, Trevor Obering expresses the warmth and good feelings he wants to not just show on the runway but with the clothing brand — after all, it is called Be A Good Person.

OKIME Kollections X Good Problems

OKIME KOLLECTIONS x Good Problems wrapped up the show with gorgeous floral patterns and denim graphic designs. Merging beauty with denim, a classic staple to any OKIME collection, the collaboration transported the audience to springtime with floral patterns intricately stitched on pants, shirts and even skirts. Models even gifted flowers to front-row guests while “Gimme My Damn Flowers” flashed on the screen behind them. It was a celebration of love merged with streetwear.

“Give people their flowers while they can still smell them, appreciate people while you still have them,” Freeman said when talking about the inspiration behind the collection.

Not only did the collection feel and look beautiful, but it was also completely sustainable, designers Emiko Freeman and Vaughnt Wagner upcycled their denim pieces breathing new life into them.

The blue and pink floral patterns came across as stunning yet calming, a very cool and elegant take on Streetwear. Like Freeman and Wagner’s relationship, the collection was filled with love, brightness and endless inspiration.

Denver Fashion Week continues until November 17 at the Brighton, get your tickets here.