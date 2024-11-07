Celebrate the 8th Annual Denver Grilled Cheese & Mac Festival

Celebrate every bite where cheese lovers unite at the 8th Annual Denver Grilled Cheese & Mac Festival this Saturday, November 9. Gather at RiNo Art Park with your foodie friends to try gooey goodness from 25 local chefs serving up specialty macs and grilled cheeses, some of which you can only find at the fest – not to mention the 25 breweries and distilleries that will be making sure you stay hydrated all event long. Join the beloved Denver event and vote for your favorites after indulging in unique culinary creations.

Photo courtesy of Silver Light Media

Produced by Drink Denver, the Grilled Cheese & Mac Festival is nothing short of imaginative. From the venue to the savory bites, the festival is full of local art, good vibes and a little bit of friendly competition. “Our favorite part of putting on this event is seeing the creativity of local chefs. Many of them are creating new dishes just for this festival, and it’s so exciting to see how each person brings their unique style to their bite,” says Drink Denver representative Lacey Spruce. Some of her favorite bites that festival goers can look forward to are “The Mac & Cheese pancake from Comal Heritage Food Incubator – topped with elote and chipotle bbq brisket and the mac and cheese balls with a hot cheeto crust by chef Taylor West of Sushi Kuro. I have tried both and they are fantastic! But truly every bite at this festival is so unique and creative. Attendees will have their work cut out for them to choose their favorites.”

25 local chefs and 25 breweries/distilleries will compete to win one or more of these four categories: People’s Choice Best Mac, People’s Choice Best Grilled Cheese, People’s Choice Most Creative Dish and People’s Choice Favorite Brewery. Last year’s winners – I Heart Mac & Cheese (Favorite Grilled Cheese, 2nd), Bandwagon Sandwich Co. (Favorite Grilled Cheese; Favorite Mac & Cheese, 3rd), Sugarfire Smokehouse Westminster (Favorite Mac & Cheese, 1st), Breckenridge Brewery (Favorite Sip, 2nd and Dirty Dill (Favorite Sip, 3rd) – will be making an appearance again this year.

The festival is held in a mostly outdoor space so be sure to dress accordingly. The cool Colorado fall air won’t last for long when you’re dancing to live music, playing games, drinking spirits, eating warm bites and more.

Tickets to the festival come in three experiences: GA, Early Entry and VIP. All experiences include drinks, food sampling, spork, cup, take-home frisbee and commemorative sample glass. GA tickets run for $84.07, Early Entry for $107.74 and gets in 45 minutes earlier than GA and VIP for $131.41 which gets you in an hour and a half earlier than VIP.

Visit the Denver Grilled Cheese & Mac Festival to get your tickets.

Here’s the full list of participating eateries their cheesy creations:

Bandwagon Sandwich Co.

Chicago style beef grilled cheese with cheddar, provolone, beef, peppers and au jus dipping sauce

Black + Haus Tavern

French onion grilled cheese with gruyere and gouda served with their signature 15-hour house-made au jus

Blue Moon RiNo

Pork belly bahn mi beer mac

Beer

Butter Me Up Biscuit

Green chile and pimento mac and cheese topped with toasted buttermilk biscuit bread crumbs

Comal Heritage Food Incubator

Mac and cheese pancake topped with elote and chipotle BBQ brisket served with spiked aguas frescas

Heavenly Tacos

Birria grilled cheese and chile verde mac n’ cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese

Chicken parmesan grilled cheese sandwiches

Mimo’s

Habanero peach oxtail grilled cheese, Kalua pork w/guava sauce and mac and cheese, and fried garlic butter mac & cheese pockets with bacon

MouCo Cheese Company

Soft-ripened brie-style cheeses, cheddar cheese curds

Mukja

Korean street cheese dog with a side of kimchi tomato soup

Passanante’s Home Food Services

Bacon mac and cheese

Pickett’s American Craft Catering

Smoke stack grilled cheese: Sourdough rye, smoked gouda, cheddar, smoked candied bacon, peppadew pepper, smoked huckleberry hot sauce, grilled in a tarragon butter/mayo mix

Pork green chili mac n cheese

Gin Mule palate cleanser

Pit Fiend Barbecue

Four-cheese mac with smoked brisket

Radical Sasquatch

Philly mac buns, grilled cheese pierogi with tomato bisque

Sam’s No. 3 Diner & Bar

Mac-n-chz dip (scratch mac n’ cheese layered with chorizo & our famous kickin’ pork green chili) Served with tortilla chips

Smoke In The City

Cajun mac and brisket

Stem Ciders

Bison short rib mac and cheese (GF)

Plus cider and Howdy Beer

Street Side Eats

Carnitas Anaheim grilled cheese

Sugarfire Smokehouse Westminster

Pork belly burnt end beer cheese mac ‘n cheese with a pretzel topping

Sushi Kuro

Short rib mac and cheese balls with hot cheeto crust

The Cake Bar

Cake samples with vegan cream cheese frosting

Uptown & Humboldt

Rosemary gouda mac n cheese & grilled cheese

Urban Delight Catering

Banana grilled cheese

Watercourse Foods

Fontina grilled cheese with shared scallion pesto, mushroom duxelle and parmesan crusted bread

Williams & Graham

Surprise menu item!

Windfall Brewing

Grilled brie, bourbon cranberry jam, havarti cheese, granny smith apple

Buffalo chicken mac/cheese: fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with smoked pork belly, crumbled blue cheese & scallions.

Beer samples

The Denver Grilled Cheese & Mac Fest will take place at RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th St., Denver on Saturday, November 9 from 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Silver Light Media