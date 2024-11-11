Be A Good Person Set to Debut At Denver Fashion Week

Established in 2015, the mantra “Be A Good Person” took full form in the shape of a clothing brand. Committed to enriching lives through fashion that inspires, uplifts and motivates a community bonded by the belief in doing good — Be A Good Person (BAGP) is truly more than just a brand. They’ll be bringing their uplifting brand by making their debut at Denver Fashion Week (DFW) this season.

“DFW is something we have always wanted to be a part of, so when we were approached, it was an immediate yes from us,” Trevor Obering, BAGP’s Marketing and Operations Coordinator said.

Showing on Tuesday, November 12 during Streetwear and Sneakers, BAGP’s first ever collection will highlight some of their most iconic pieces featuring their latest pants, jackets, accessories and of course — their t-shirts.

“You can expect to see some of our most recent collections, along with some fan favorites. Who knows, you may also see some 1 of 1 pieces out there,” Obering said. “We may or may not have some surprises up our sleeves.”

Having partnered with major Denver sports teams like the Broncos, Rapids and Nuggets as well as iconic athletic clothing brands like Lululemon and even nonprofits like Make-A-Wish, BAGP has rapidly grown to be one of the most well-known Denver brands slowly building its repertoire and establishing itself as one of the most positive brands to date.

When working on new collaborations or clothing drops, each process is different. However, what does stay the same is the collaboration between BAGP’s team members.

“The design process looks different for each drop,” Obering said. “We build each collection and drop differently, so it all depends on what we are designing. I say “we” because it’s really a collaborative process, we all lean on each other and bounce ideas around until we reach a final decision.”

Though a simple term, it truly is the “most basic concept” yet one that needs reminding the most. Their trendy colored clothes and unique prints help elevate and push millions of people to help spread the word one clothing piece at a time.

“Wearing Be A Good Person is more than just rocking a slogan on a t-shirt — it’s about living the values our brand was built on. It’s about amplifying unheard voices, supporting your community, embracing people you’ve never even met and so, so much more,” Their website states. “Together, we’re not just redefining the fashion landscape but also creating a lasting positive impact on our communities.”

Between their partnerships and extensive clothing selection, it’s no surprise that the next step for the brand is a runway show. Combining a celebration of people with the love of fashion makes a Denver Fashion Week debut truly inevitable.

“Clothing isn’t just our business; it’s our platform for spreading positivity and making a meaningful impact on the world,” BAGP, CEO Drick Bernstine said. “At Be A Good Person, we’re more than just a fashion brand — we’re a community built on unity, connection, and a universal message of goodness.”

Needless to say, their journey toward a better, more connected way of living is just getting started and their DFW debut not only further cements their place in the local Denver fashion scene but in the community.

Photos courtesy of Be A Good Person