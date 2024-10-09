Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/9 – 10/13

This weekend in Denver, go for a tractor ride, pick your prized pumpkin and eat an apple cider donut at Four Mile Historic Park’s Harvest Festival.
Crumb, AC Slater, Charli XCX, Chris Thile and Babe Rainbow are in town for music this week, along with some other great acts.
Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week!
The runway extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, November 9 – 17 with Sustainable, Kids & Teen, Streetwear & Sneakers, Maximalism, Society, Couture and Western runway shows. This is your chance to witness the creativity and passion of local, national and international designers as they showcase their stunning collections. Get your tickets HERE
Read The Full List Of This Week In Concerts — Alison Wonderland, charli xcx, Manic Focus, Atlas Genius and More
Crumb
Crumb’s last album was Ice Melt from 2021. With a string of singles released in 2023 (“Crushxd,” “Dust Bunny,” and “Le Temple Volant”), the band returned in May of this year with their new album, AMAMA. Vagabon, a Cameroonian-American multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter, will open for Crumb.
Photo credit axs
AC Slater
AC Slater has been a pioneer of Bass House scene and sub-genre of Night Bass, which he has also created a label with the namesake. Slater has released six singles this year. Musical artist Sonrizas will open at Meow Wolf this Thursday evening.
Photo credit Meow Wolf
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan present: Sweat
“Brat Summer” might be declared over with the temperatures lowering more and more these days, but Charli XCX is bringing the brat attitude to Ball Arena this Friday with Troye Sivan — even if it’s autumn now — for the Sweat Tour with special guest Shygirl.
Photo credit Ball Arena
Chris Thile with the Colorado Symphony
You may know Chris Thile from the Nickel Creek trio or the quintet that is the Punch Brothers. He is an accomplished and talented American mandolinist and singer-songwriter. The repertoire will include Beethoven, Caroline Shaw, Copland and Chris Thile.
Photo credit Colorado Symphony
Babe Rainbow
Babe Rainbow is an Australian psychedelic rock band coming from New South Wales. The Crooked Rugs, a psych-rock band from Fort Collins will open at the Gothic.
Photo credit AXS
Halloween Cocktail Class | Poka Lola Social Club
Bartenders from Poka Lola Social Club will guide attendees through a cocktail class to make a variety of spooky-themed drinks just in time for Halloween. Guests are encouraged to “grab your ghouls” and join.
Photo credit Poka Lola Social Club
Great American Cider Friends Tap Takeover
This event is a celebration of cider and community with four days of specialties, including a Pommeau Showcase, Bourbon Barrel-Aged Tappings, Fruited Friday and GABF After Party. Find further information at the link below.
Photo credit Stem Ciders website
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Halloween Pop-Up Bar
Ticket price for this special pop-up bar includes your first cocktail. There are additional dates and time slots available on Eventbrite.
Photo credit Mile High Spirits
Beer Block
Beer Block is an opportunity for members of the community to come taste a diverse range of brews in Larimer Square while listening to live music and basking in the great Colorado craft beer scene.
Photo credit Larimer Square
Drag Queen Bingo Brunch
Whether you’re trying to get ahead of a hangover or just enjoying a Sunday on the town, Drag Queen Bingo Brunch at Denver Milk Market is a great option for the afternoon with its inclusion of brunch specials, $20 bottomless mimosas and live performances.
“Fandemonium”
On Oct. 4, Access Gallery unveiled their latest exhibit Fandemonium. The exhibit features original works by 13 artists with disabilities that celebrate fandom in all its forms. Each work is a fresh and unique perspective on fandom through re-imaginations of iconic scenes, personalities and narratives in popular culture. Participating artists include: Adrien Law II, AJ Kiel, Alexander Scott, Angel, DPA, Jaida, Lorne Threlkeld Jr., Luke, Matt Maclean, Quinn Martinez, Rose, Knight S., and Tristan.
Photo credit Art District on Santa Fe
Seductive Snapshots: Adult Collage Class
Attend this class where Olivia will teach technique and composition to create a unique collage with adult themes. 9×12 mixed media paper will be used and guests are welcome to bring their own magazines, fabric, buttons or anything else they’d like to include in the collage. This class is beginner friendly with lessons on basic composition, how color, shapes and negative space effect artwork, as well as texture and how to use it in a 2D format. This event is 18+.
Photo credit RemainReal Fine Art
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey: The Greatest Show On Earth
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s touring act includes 75 performers with more than 18 countries represented. These performances may include anything from aerial, acrobatics, world dance, music, comedy, the Triangular Highwire, Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze, Stunt Bikes, Tallest Unicycle, Human Rocket and so much more. This event is sure to entertain all who attend.
Photo credit AXS
Pumpkin Harvest Festival
Nothing says October quite like a visit to the pumpkin patch. Head over to Four Mile Historic Park to pick your favorite of the bunch with live music and performances on the Autumn Harvest Community Stage and eat some apple cider donuts afterwards. Guests may also build their own scarecrow, participate in prairie games, art depot, watch the Four Mile Makers give live demonstrations, browse the gift shops, gold pan, ride on the tractor and more!
Photo credit Four Mile Historic Park
“Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak”
The imagery of children’s book Where the Wild Things Are is recognizable to almost everybody, even with its release being in 1963. That work is the creation of none other than Maurice Sendak. This exhibition will showcase more than 400 of Sendak’s artworks and is named after the children’s book we all loved, with “signals to all the beauty, whimsy and mischief that his art inspired over his 65-year career.”
Image: Maurice Sendak, Where the Wild Things Are, 1963, watercolor, ink, and graphite on paper, 9 3/4 x 22 in. © The Maurice Sendak Foundation.
